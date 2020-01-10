JEFFERSONVILLE — The Red Devils’ girls’ team defeated Madison in dominant fashion 132-42 and the boys’ team fell short 106-67.
Bonnie Dixon won the 200-yard freestyle by more than eight seconds with a time of 2:05.03 seconds in addition to her 500 freestyle win in 5:30.94. Megan McEwen won the 50 freestyle in 25.60 and the 100 free in 56.87.
For the boys, Evan Dickson won the 50 freestyle in 23.71 and the 100 free in 51.98 seconds.
“We continue to show great effort in the water, and great teamwork as a unit,” Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. “Several swimmers achieved season-best times which, considering the time of the year, is great. The team is excited to begin the championship part of our season in the next few weeks and benefit from some rest when this grueling part of the season is over.”
The Red Devils host the Tom Landgraf Invitational on Saturday.
