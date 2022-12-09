CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown boys and girls picked up two wins apiece in a four-team meet they hosted Wednesday night.
On the boys’ side, the Pirates beat New Washington 46-0 and Scottsburg 42-39 but lost 63-40 to Salem.
On the girls’ side, the Pirates outpointed New Washington 99-9 and Scottsburg 82-59 but lost 93-58 to the Lions.
Cooper Lyvers led the way for the Charlestown boys. He won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 16.98 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (54.63). He also teamed with Wyatt Wisman, Luke Jones and John Hulsey to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:19.56).
Jones was also second in the 50 free and the 200 free.
Annika White and Raelyn Blackstone led Charlestown girls. White won the 100 backstroke (1:22.83) while Blackstone finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.98).
Meanwhile, New Wash’s Averie Wilson finished third in the 100 free and fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
BOYS
SALEM 80, NEW WASHINGTON 0
CHARLESTOWN 46, NEW WASHINGTON 0
CHARLESTOWN 42, SCOTTSBURG 39
SCOTTSBURG 50, NEW WASHINGTON 0
SALEM 66, SCOTTSBURG 44
SALEM 63, CHARLESTOWN 40
200-yard medley relay: 1. Scottsburg B 2:13.38.
200 freestyle: 1. Matthew Schmidt (SC) 2:21.08; 2. Luke Jones (C) 2:23.47; 3. Blake Applegate (SA) 2:29.46.
200 individual medley: 1. Cooper Lyvers (C) 2:16.98; 2. Chandler Elliott (SC) 2:44.48; 3. William Collins (SA) 3:15.58.
50 freestyle: 1. Jonny Talley (SA) 24.84; 2. Jones (C) 27.24; 3. John Hulsey (C) 28.62; 4. Wyatt Wisman (C) 31.54.
100 butterfly: 1. Evan Morgan (SA) 1:47.06.
100 freestyle: 1. Lyvers (C) 54.63; 2. Tally (SA) 56.54; 3. Elliott (SC) 1:04.08; 4. Hulsey (C) 1:06.15; 5. Wisman (C) 1:13.08.
500 freestyle: 1. Morgan (SA) 8:41.08.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Scottsburg B 2:19.38; 2. Salem A 2:21.31.
100 backstroke: 1. Skyler Neace (SC) 1:16.97; 2. Applegate (SA) 1:19.81; 3. Ryker Sparkman (SA) 2:01.40.
100 breaststroke: 1. William Collins (SA) 1:35.10.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Charlestown A (Wisman, Jones, Hulsey, Lyvers) 4:19.56; 2. Salem A 4:59.20.
GIRLS
CHARLESTOWN 99, NEW WASHINGTON 9
SALEM 95, SCOTTSBURG 56
SCOTTSBURG 83, NEW WASHINGTON 10
SALEM 109, NEW WASHINGTON 8
CHARLESTOWN 82, SCOTTSBURG 59
SALEM 93, CHARLESTOWN 58
200 medley relay: 1. Scottsburg C 2:32.31; 2. Charlestown A (Annika White, Kendall Gogel, Giulia Galli, Bianca White) 2:39.03; 3. Salem A 2:41.71.
200 freestyle: 1. Victoria Gomez (SA) 2:34.60; 2. Raelyn Blackstone (C) 2:40.66; 3. Morgan Gilstrap (SA) 2:49.19; 4. Macie Rhoten (C) 2:54.71; 5. Addison Ballard (C) 3:02.59.
200 IM: 1. Isabel Tunney (SA) 2:25.89; 2. Emily Foster (SC) 2:57.85; 3. Elaine Houchin (SA) 3:21.18.
50 free: 1. Becky Foster (SC) 29.10; 2. Madalyn Irwin (SA) 31.93; 3. Brooklyn Miller (SA) 32.19; 4. Justice Humes (C) 33.00; 5. B. White (C) 33.21; 6. Hannah Morgan (C) 40.50.
100 fly: 1. Miller (SA) 1:31.93; 2. Abby Padgett (SC) 1:52.14.
100 free: 1. E. Foster (SC) 1:07.15; 2. Irwin (SA) 1:10.55; 3. Averie Wilson (NW) 1:11.83; 4. B. White (C) 1:12.86; 8. Ballard (C) 1:23.08; 10. Morgan (C) 1:30.87.
500 free: 1. Tunney (SA) 5:42.02; 2. B. Foster (SC) 6:35.67; 3. A. White (C) 6:59.98; 5. Gogel (C) 7:44.65; 7. Rhoten (C) 8:07.33.
200 free relay: 1. Salem A 2:05.75; 2. Salem B 2:19.17; 3. Charlestown A (Blackstone, Humes, Ballard, B. White) 2:19.42; 4. Charlestown B (Morgan, Galli, Ballard, Rhoten) 2:39.18.
100 backstroke: 1. A. White (C) 1:22.83; 2. Natalee Wells (SA) 1:29.04; 3. Humes (C) 1:34.67; 5. Ballard (C) 1:51.72.
100 breaststroke: 1. Blackstone (C) 1:29.98; 2. Gomez (SA) 1:32.31; 3. Gogel (C) 1:33.73; 4. Wilson (NW) 1:33.99.
400 free relay: 1. Salem A 4:52.83; 2. Salem B 4:59.63; 3. Charlestown A (Humes, Gogel, Blackstone, White) 5:00.07.
