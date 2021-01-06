VEVAY — The Providence boys picked up a trio of victories, while Henryville tallied two during a four-way meet Wednesday night at the Switzerland County YMCA.
The Pioneers defeated Switzerland County 77-30, topped South Ripley 82-39 and clipped the Hornets 76-44.
Meanwhile Henryville topped the Pacers 46-33 and edged the Raiders 47-42.
Providence won four of the 11 events.
Zach Applewhite won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 31.57 seconds) while Kieran Kelly captured the 500 free (6:53.60). Those two also teamed up with Alex Rousselle and Ben Tackett to take first in the 200 medley (2:06.92) and 400 free (4:54.32) relays.
Henryville won a pair of events. Jack Spicer took first in the 100 backstroke (1:05.57, a school record) while he teamed up with JD Michael, Adam Ross and Darin Montgomery to capture the 200 free relay (2:12.31).
On the girls’ side, Providence slipped by Switzerland County 67-48 and edged Henryville 70-69, but lost 80-54 to South Ripley.
The Hornets clipped the Pacers 73-49, but lost 74-64 to the Raiders.
For the Pioneers, Melissa Buchanan was a double-winner. The freshman took first in the 200 free (2:32.93) and the 100 butterfly (1:21.89).
The Henryville quartet of Brooklin Thompson, Kate Smith, Kalie Jackson and Annie Spicer won the 400 freestyle relay in a school record of 5:33.94.
.
BOYS
PROVIDENCE 77, SWITZERLAND CO. 30
PROVIDENCE 82, SOUTH RIPLEY 39
HENRYVILLE 46, SWITZERLAND CO. 33
HENRYVILLE 47, SOUTH RIPLEY 42
PROVIDENCE 76, HENRYVILLE 44
At Switzerland County YMCA
200 medley relay: 1. Providence A (Alex Rousselle, Kieran Kelly, Zach Applewhite, Ben Tackett) 2:06.92; 2. South Ripley 2:23.88; 3. Henryville (JD Michael, Adam Ross, Jack Spicer, Darin Montgomery) 2:28.36.
200 freestyle: 1. Adrian Armstrong (SW) 1:57.37; 2. Michael (H) 2:15.36; 3. Rousselle (P) 2:41.62.
200 individual medley: 1. Applewhite (P) 2:31.57.
50 freestyle: 1. Nathan Furnish (SW) 24.87; 2. Kelly (P) 26.01; 3. Tackett (P) 28.10.
100 butterfly: 1. Armstrong (SW) 56.94; 2. Evan Eaglin (SR) 1:06.19; 3. Michael (H) 1:09.12.
100 freestyle: 1. Furnish (SW) 53.99; 2. Jack Spicer (H) 54.46; 3. Applewhite (P) 56.47.
500 freestyle: 1. Kelly (P) 6:53.60; 2. Evan Bosaw (SW) 8:30.61; 3. Marcus Fuson (P) 9:19.70.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Henryville (Michael, Ross, Montgomery, Spicer) 2:12.31; 2. South Ripley 2:12.40; 3. Providence (Zach Aurilio, Jake Miller, Fuson, Josh Russell) 2:33.07.
100 backstroke: 1. Spicer (H) 1:05.57; 2. Rousselle (P) 1:21.06; 3. Thimo Loos (SR) 1:37.91.
100 breaststroke: 1. Eaglin (SR) 1:25.76; 2. Miller (P) 1:31.20; 3. Ross (H) 1:31.59.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Providence (Applewhite, Kelly, Rousselle, Tackett) 4:54.32.
.
GIRLS
PROVIDENCE 67, SWITZERLAND CO. 48
SOUTH RIPLEY 80, PROVIDENCE 54
HENRYVILLE 73, SWITZERLAND CO. 49
SOUTH RIPLEY 74, HENRYVILLE 64
PROVIDENCE 70, HENRYVILLE 69
At Switzerland County YMCA
200 medley relay: 1. South Ripley 2:22.24; 2. Providence (Sydney LaMaster, Audrey Howell, Melissa Buchanan, Sarah Boehm) 2:40.03; 3. Henryville (Annie Spicer, Kalie Jackson, Brooklin Thompson, Lillie Owens) 2:46.66.
200 freestyle: 1. Buchanan (P) 2:32.93; 2. Spicer (H) 2:49.67; 3. Jackson (H) 2:57.55.
200 individual medley: 1. Emma Morris (SR) 3:21.84; 2. Destiny Olsen (H) 3:42.71.
50 freestyle: 1. Alisha Detmer (SW) 29.07; 2. Olivia Kavanaugh (SR) 29.20; 3. Kaelin Taylor (SW) 29.69.
100 butterfly: 1. Buchanan (P) 1:21.89; 2. Spicer (H) 1:44.60.
100 freestyle: 1. Darcie Diem (SR) 1:03.22; 2. Detmer (SW) 1:03.31; 3. Ava Cole (SW) 1:06.41.
500 freestyle: 1. Taylor (SW) 6:50.88; 2. Thompson (H) 7:42.68; 3. Boehm (P) 8:06.58.
200 freestyle relay: 1. South Ripley 2:02.13; 2. Switzerland County 2:08.09; 3. Providence (Buchanan, Catherine Pfeiffer, Cassandra Fetz, Boehm) 2:23.26.
100 backstroke: 1. Diem (SR) 1:17.34; 2. Olivia Gilley (SR) 1:32.08; 3. LaMaster (P) 1:36.94.
100 breaststroke: 1. Olivia Kavanaugh (SR) 1:31.24; 2. Cole (SW) 1:36.15; 3. Sophie Guenther (SR) 1:36.55.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Henryville (Thompson, Kate Smith, Jackson, Spicer) 5:33.94; 2. South Ripley 5:45.87; 3. Providence (Fetz, Pfeiffer, LaMaster, Penny Trinkle) 6:00.34.
