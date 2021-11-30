JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville boys cruised to victory while the girls finished deadlocked against visiting Seymour on Tuesday night in the Red Devils' first dual meet of the season.
The Jeff boys outscored the Owls 106-61 while both girls' teams finished with 93 apiece.
“As the score indicates, on the girls' side it was a very competitive meet. Being Senior Night it was great that our senior girls (Katelyn Case, Riley Dethy and Disney Mullins) each won an event. Taking first, second and third in the 500 was our best event of the evening," Jeffersonville coach Mike Pepa said. "On the boys' side, our quality is much better than our depth right now. We won half the boys' events with junior Evan Dickson winning both of his individual events and a relay. Freshmen Margad Pagva and Koy Ramer also won an individual event each, which is impressive for their first high school meet.”
On the boys' side, Dickson captured the 200-yard freestyle (1 minutes, 49.07 seconds) and the 500 free (4:57.00).
Meanwhile, Pagva finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:12.54), Ramer won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.66) and Bryce Norton was victorious in the 100 backstroke (1:09.92).
Dickson, Pagva, Norton and Ramer also teamed up to take first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.16).
On the girls' side, Case won the 200 free (2:09.83) and Mullins won the 1-meter diving competition (168.40 points) while Dethy combined with Maggie Nifong, Sarah Langness and Kaya Arnold to capture the 200 medley relay (2:08.80).
Also winning for the Red Devils were Emily Miller also in the 500 free (5:45.03) and Langness in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.89).
BOYS: JEFFERSONVILLE 106, SEYMOUR 61
200-yard medley relay: 1. Seymour A 1:51.34; 2. Jeff A (Margad Pagva, Koy Ramer, Evan Dickson, Bryce Norton) 1:52.20; 3. Seymour B 2:09.44.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:49.07; 2. Pedro Cerino Rico (S) 1:52.18; 3. Larry Simons (S) 2:10.73.
200 individual medley: 1. Pagva (J) 2:12.54; 2. Clayton Greenawalt (S) 2:23.23; 3. Chaze Combs (S) 2:36.88.
50 freestyle: 1. Paul Montgomery (S) 23.39; 2. Cohen Poor (J) 25.50; 3. Norton (J) 25.83.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleb Brown (S) 132.95.
100 butterfly: 1. Cerino Rico (S) 56.68; 2. Ramer (J) 1:01.29; 3. Greenawalt (S) 1:01.89.
100 freestyle: 1. Montgomery (S) 52.78; 2. Pagva (J) 54.78; 3. Grant Smith (S) 58.74.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 4:57.00; 2. Simons (S) 5:40.64; 3. CJ Polley (S) 6:13.69.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Pagva, Norton, Ramer, Dickson) 1:40.16; 2. Seymour A 1:45.57; 3. Seymour B 2:01.70.
100 backstroke: 1. Norton (J) 1:09.92; 2. Will Proffer (S) 1:10.85; 3. Caden Harriss (S) 1:11.29.
100 breaststroke: 1. Ramer (J) 1:17.66; 2. Combs (S) 1:18.77; 3. Alex Landes (S) 1:33.02.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour A 3:43.07; 2. Seymour B 4:09.07.
GIRLS: JEFFERSONVILLE 93, SEYMOUR 93
200 medley relay: 1. Jeff A (Maggie Nifong, Sarah Langness, Rileigh Dethy, Kaya Arnold) 2:08.80; 2. Seymour A 2:09.09; 3. Jeff B (Katelyn Case, Laci Foster, Avery Dethy, Emily Miller) 2:11.51.
200 freestyle: 1. Case (J) 2:09.83; 2. Katya Cox (S) 2:11.00; 3. Miller (J) 2:11.19.
200 IM: 1. Maren McClure (S) 2:24.94; 2. Ruby Dunn (J) 2:30.03; 3. Langness (J) 2:37.70.
50 freestyle: 1. Olivia Fish (S) 27.72; 2. Arnold (J) 28.11; 3. Samantha Jacobi (S) 28.28.
1-meter diving: 1. Disney Mullins (J) 168.40; 2. Mia Panepinto (J) 133.70; 3. Kate Connell (S) 131.20.
100 butterfly: 1. McClure (S) 1:04.55; 2. Dunn (J) 1:07.35; 3. R. Dethy (J) 1:07.68.
100 freestyle: 1. Jacobi (S) 1:01.22; 2. A. Dethy 1:02.54; 3. Isabell Knotts (S) 1:08.16.
500 freestyle: 1. Miller (J) 5:45.03; 2. Case (J) 5:47.63; 3. Arnold (J) 5:58.30.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour A 1:50.90; 2. Jeff A (Nifong, R. Dethy, A. Dethy, Miller) 1:56.24; 3. Jeff B (Dunn, Langness, Foster, Eva Ellis) 2:05.32.
100 backstroke: 1. Fish (S) 1:07.29; 2. Cox (S) 1:08.12; 3. Nifong (J) 1:10.49.
100 breaststroke: 1. Langness (J) 1:21.89; 2. Avery Stewart (S) 1:23.73; 3. Carmyn Wilson (S) 1:23.79.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour A 4:02.76; 2. Jeff A (R. Dethy, Dunn, Arnold, Case) 4:07.01; 3. Seymour B 4:36.75.
