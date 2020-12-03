SEYMOUR — Jeffersonville split a dual Hoosier Hills Conference meet at Seymour on Tuesday night.
The Red Devil girls won 100-80 while the Owl boys downed their Jeff counterparts 116-49.
On the girls' side, Mairin Klaus led the way. The senior won the 50-yard freestyle (26.26) and the 100 free (57.95) individually. Then, she teamed with classmate Sydney Flora, junior Katie Case and sophomore Emily Miller to win the 200 freestyle relay.
Other winners for Jeff included Case in the 200 free (2:06.85) and 100 backstroke (1:07.66); freshman Ruby Dunn in the 500 free (5:53.93) and sophomore Sarah Langness in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.24).
On the boys' side, the Red Devils were led by sophomore Evan Dickson, who won the 50 free (23.07) and the 500 free (5:04.07), the latter in a personal-best time. Freshman Alston Williams won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.99).
“It was a big day for our freshman with Ruby Dunn and Alston Williams winning their first high school events in a dual meet, and Jackson Entsminger and Bryce Norton participating in their first meets ever. Sophomore team captain Evan Dickson continues to impress with a strong early-time 500 freestyle, and senior co-captain Mairin Klaus had a strong showing by winning the 50 and 100 free," Jeff coach Mike Pepa said.
The Red Devils host New Albany at 10 a.m. Saturday on their Senior Day.
BOYS
SEYMOUR 116, JEFFERSONVILLE 49
Tuesday at Seymour
200 medley relay: 1. Seymour 1:55.98; 2. Jeffersonville (Alston Williams, Xander Quinn, Evan Dickson, Bryce Norton) 2:02.79; 3. Seymour 2:34.54.
200 freestyle: 1. Bryce Miller (S) 2:03.21; 2. Xander Quinn (J) 2:21.23; 3. Caden Harriss (S) 2:26.05.
200 individual medley: 1. Pedro Cerino Rico (S) 2:06.85; 2. Williams (J) 2:18.38; 3. Blake Stark (S) 2:30.65.
50 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 23.07; 2. Eduardo Zarate (S) 26.34; 3. Jackson Entsminger (J) 35.27.
Diving: 1. Kaleb Brown (S) 128.55.
100 butterfly: 1. Rico (S) 59.19; 2. Zarate (S) 1:12.13; 3. Tavion Price (J) 2:07.32.
100 freestyle: 1. Miller (S) 54.55; 2. Aaron Drake (S) 57.02; 3. Norton (J) 1:14.43.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 5:04.07; 2. Clayton Greenawalt (S) 5:45.38; 3. Harriss (S) 6:39.58.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour 1:38.33; 2. Jeff (Williams, Dickson, Norton, Quinn) 1:47.60; 3. Seymour 1:56.06.
100 backstroke: 1. Drake (S) 1:06.76; 2. Stark (S) 1:09.22; 3. Price (J) 2:01.18.
100 breaststroke: 1. Williams (J) 1:09.99; 2. Greenawalt (S) 1:14.89; 3. Grant Smith (S) 1:24.43.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour 3:51.33; 2. Seymour 4:25.72.
GIRLS
JEFFERSONVILLE 100, SEYMOUR 80
Tuesday at Seymour
200 medley relay: 1. Seymour 2:01.83; 2. Jeffersonville (Samantha Elsner, Sydney Flora, Ruby Dunn, Mairin Klaus) 2:03.10; 3. Jeff (Avery Dethy, Laci Foster, Rileigh Dethy, Emily Miller) 2:09.57.
200 freestyle: 1. Katie Case (J) 2:06.85; 2. Dunn (J) 2:12.27; 3. Katya Cox (S) 2:14.96.
200 individual medley: 1. Maren McClure (S) 2:24.91; 2. Miller (J) 2:26.75; 3. Rileigh Dethy (J) 2:38.67.
50 freestyle: 1. Klaus (J) 26.26; 2. Sandy Cerino Rios (S) 26.49; 3. Flora (J) 26.59.
Diving: 1. Kate Connell (S) 122.48; 2. Grace Lewis (S) 103.50.
100 butterfly: 1. McClure (S) 1:04.59; 2. Miller (J) 1:08.20; 3. Sarah Langness (J) 1:12.19.
100 freestyle: 1. Klaus (J) 57.95; 2. Flora (J) 57.98; 3. Rico (S) 58.58.
500 freestyle: 1. Dunn (J) 5:53.93; 2. Cox (S) 6:07.68; 3. Amelia Vasquez (S) 6:15.35.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff (Miller, Case, Klaus, Flora) 1:50.14; 2. Seymour 1:58.40; 3. Seymour 2:07.25.
100 backstroke: 1. Case (J) 1:07.66; 2. August Hunt (S) 1:15.78; 3. Katie Baumgartle (J) 1:29.00.
100 breaststroke: 1. Langness (J) 1:21.24; 2. A. Dethy (J) 1:22.84; 3. Kirby Hill (S) 1:25.83.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour 4:05.20; 2. Jeff (Dunn, Samantha Elsner, A. Dethy, Case) 4:06.06; 3. Jeff (R. Dethy, Foster, Langness, Baumgartle) 4:37.59.
