JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville split a dual meet with visiting Seymour on Tuesday night.
The Red Devil girls won 110-73 while the boys fell 103-78 to the Owls.
The girls had three swimmers with three first-place finishes. Bonnie Dixon, Megan McEwen and Alyssa Miller all took home first place in three of the events. All three girls were also on the two relay teams that finished first. Mairin Klaus, who was the fourth swimmer for those relay teams also finished first in the 100 backstroke. Disney Mullins had a first-place finish in diving.
On the boys' side, Jonas Gillam and Carter Dilger had some strong showings with two first-place finishes. They both were also on the two relay teams that took home first place as well. Xander Thompson finished first in diving and Evan Dickson came in first in the 100 freestyle.
BOYS: SEYMOUR 103, JEFFERSONVILLE 78
At Jeffersonville
200 medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Drew Nelson, Jonas Gillam, Evan Dickson, Carter Dilger) 1:45.96, 2. Seymour (Jack Land, Trevor Layne, Blake Stark, Eduardo Zarate) 1:56.88.
200 freestyle: 1. Bryce Miller (S) 2:01.64, 2. Ethan Dippold (S) 2:10.67, 3. Nelson (J) 2:11.06.
200 individual medley: 1. Layne (S) 2:18.84, 2. Dickson (J) 2:20.47, 3. Paul Montgomery (S) 2:39.42.
50 freestyle: 1. Gillam (J) 23.22, 2. Aaron Drake (S) 25.98, 3. Stark (S) 26.57.
Diving: 1. Xander Thompson (J) 105.75, 2. Issac Pennington (J) 100.70, 3. Max Cathey (J) 96.45.
100 butterfly: 1. Dilger (J) 53.45, 2. Zarate (S) 1:08.69, 3. Land (S) 1:12.18.
100 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 53.13, 2. Miller (S) 53.59, 3. Harrison Cottrill (S) 58.58.
500 freestyle: 1. Dilger (J) 5:12.40, 2. Dippold (S) 5:53.33, 3. Zarate (S) 6:04.20.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour (Layne, Drake, Miller, Stark) 1:44.63, 2. Seymour (Montgomery, Jeremy Hagan, Dippold, Grant Smith) 1:55.76, 3. Jeffersonville (Xander Quinn, Tavion Price, Tien-Lu Huang, Cathey) 2:35.02.
100 backstroke: 1. Gillam (J) 1:04.47, 2. Cottrill (S) 1:08.87, 3. Land (S) 1:13.78.
100 breaststroke: 1. Layne (S) 1:03.56, 2. Nelson (J) 1:09.61, 3. Clayton Greenawalt (S) 1:15.29.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Dilger, Gillam, Nelson, Dickson) 3:40.89, 2. Seymour (Aiden Jent, Dippold, Greenawalt, Zarate) 4:05.93.
GIRLS: JEFFERSONVILLE 110, SEYMOUR 73
200 medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Bonnie Dixon, Megan McEwen, Mairin Klaus, Alyssa Miller) 1:57.88, 2. Seymour (Katya Cox, Maren McClure, Sandy Cerino, Abby Boyt) 2:04.32.
200 freestyle: 1. Dixon (J) 2:04.19, 2. Emily Miller (J) 2:11.95, 3. Cox (S) 2:15.03.
200 individual medley: 1. Miller (J) 2:23.42, 2. McClure (S) 2:24.89, 3. Boyt (S) 2:34.41.
50 freestyle: 1. McEwen (J) 25.85, 2. Klaus (J) 26.92, 3. Cerino (S) 27.52.
Diving: 1. Disney Mullins (J) 150.90, 2. Alexandra Weaver (S) 109.95, 3. Kate Connell (S) 96.80.
100 butterfly: 1. McEwen (J) 1:01.86, 2. Rileigh Dethy (J) 1:10.96, 3. Boyt (S) 1:11.55.
100 freestyle: 1. Dixon (J) 56.93, 2. Miller (J) 57.91, 3. Cerino (S) 1:01.62.
500 freestyle: 1. Miller (J) 5:44.41, 2. Katie Case (J) 5:49.39, 3. Macy Traylor (S) 6:16.78.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour (August Hunt, Cox, Cerino, McClure) 1:52.76, 2. Jeffersonville (Dethy, Sarah Langness, Case, Miller) 1:54.73.
100 backstroke: 1. Klaus (J) 1:06.34, 2. Cox (S) 1:11.28, 3. Samantha Elsner (J) 1:11.37.
100 breaststroke: 1. McClure (S) 1:15.89, 2. Langness (J) 1:22.31, 3. Kirby Hill (S) 1:24.78.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Miller, Dixon, McEwen, Klaus) 3:58.29, 2. Seymour (Alli Stuckwisch, Samantha Jacobi, Lillian Sunbury, Boyt) 4:25.02.
