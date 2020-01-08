JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville rolled to victories over Providence and Lanesville on its "Senior Night" late Tuesday.
On the girls' side, the Red Devils won all 12 events to defeat the Pioneers 135-26 and the Eagles 135-21. Providence beat Lanesville 76-12.
On the boys' side, Jeff took first in 10 events en route to a 97-47 win over the Pioneers and a 98-9 triumph over the Eagles. Providence edged Lanesville 60-48.
"I'm very excited to get wins tonight for our seniors," Jeffersonville coach Mike Pepa said Tuesday night. "They collectively, and individually, left a positive mark on our program for years to come. Coming off an exhausting Christmas break training schedule, I'm very pleased with our times and effort."
On the girls' side, the Devils had a trio of double-winners. Bonnie Dixon won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke; Megan McEwen took first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke while Emily Miller captured the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.
Other individual winners for Jeff were Rileigh Dethy in the 200 freestyle, Disney Mullins in the 1-meter diving competition and Mairin Klaus in the 500 free.
The Devils also won all three relays. Dixon teamed with McEwen, Alyssa Miller and Elizabeth Dixon to capture the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay events while Klaus, Emily Miller, Dethy and Katie Case combined to capture the 400 free relay.
On the boys' side, Carter Dilger and Evan Dickson led the way for Jeff. Dilger won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle while Dickson took first in the 50 free and 100 backstroke.
Other individual winners for the Devils included Jonas Gillam in the 200 IM, Max Cathey in the diving competition, Cohen Poor in the 100 freestyle and Xander Quinn in the 100 breaststroke.
In the relays, Dilger, Dickson and Gillam teamed with Drew Nelson to win the 400 free relay while Quinn and Poor combined with Tien-Lu Huang and Reece Elder to capture the 200 freestyle relay.
Providence picked up a win in the 200 medley relay behind the quartet of Alex Rousselle, Ethan Kerr, Zach Applewhite and Zach Aurilio. Individually, Applewhite also finished second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 500 free.
Jeff hosts Madison at 6 p.m. tonight and its Tom Landgraf Invitational, which Providence will attend, at 10 a.m. Saturday.
BOYS
JEFFERSONVILLE 98, LANESVILLE 9
JEFFERSONVILLE 97, PROVIDENCE 47
PROVIDENCE 76, LANESVILLE 12
At Jeffersonville
200 medley relay: 1. Providence (Alex Rousselle, Ethan Kerr, Zach Applewhite, Zach Aurilio) 2:19.93.
200 freestyle: 1. Lucas Hayse (L) 2:25.86, 2. Tien-Lu Huang (J) 2:33.60, 3. Jake Miller (P) 3:04.23.
200 individual medley: 1. Jonas Gillam (J) 2:14.49, 2. Drew Nelson (J) 2:24.51, 3. Marcus Fuson (P) 3:50.83.
50 freestyle: 1. Evan Dickson (J) 23.51, 2. Applewhite (P) 25.44, 3. Cohen Poor (J) 28.65.
Diving: 1. Max Cathey (J) 116.25, 2. Xander Thompson (J) 93.20.
100 butterfly: 1. Carter Dilger (J) 54.49.
100 freestyle: 1. Poor (J) 1:03.02, 2. Xander Quinn (J) 1:03.76, 3. Hayse (L) 1:03.84.
500 freestyle: 1. Dilger (J) 5:14.04, 2. Gillam (J) 5:36.48, 3. Applewhite (P) 5:44.05.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Poor, Quinn, Huang, Reece Elder) 2:01.89; 2. Providence (Aurillo, Kerr, Miller, Fuson) 2:19.14.
100 backstroke: 1. Dickson (J) 1:05.92, 2. Rouselle (P) 1:24.69, 3. Tavion Price (J) 1:56.78.
100 breaststroke: 1. Quinn (J) 1:30.49, 2. Kerr (P) 1:35.78.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Dilger, Nelson, Dickson, Gillam) 3:38.61; 2. Providence (Applewhite, Miller, Aurillo, Rousselle) 5:15.34.
GIRLS
JEFFERSONVILLE 135, PROVIDENCE 26
JEFFERSONVILLE 135, LANESVILLE 21
PROVIDENCE 60, LANESVILLE 48
200 medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (Bonnie Dixon, Alyssa Miller, Elizabeth Dixon, Megan McEwen) 2:00.33; 2. Jeffersonville B (Samantha Elsner, Sarah Langness, Rileigh Dethy, Mairin Klaus) 2:10.99; 3. Providence A (Sydney LaMaster, Julia Thomas, Lauren Stapp, Sarah Boehm) 2:35.40.
200 freestyle: 1. Dethy (J) 2:18.74, 2. Katie Baumgartle (J) 2:36.11.
200 individual medley: 1. Emily Miller (J) 2:30.91, 2. Elsner (J) 2:40.12, 3. E. Dixon (J) 2:51.19.
50 freestyle: 1. B. Dixon (J) 26.14, 2. Klaus (J) 26.65, 3. Sydney Flora (J) 27.77.
Diving: 1. Disney Mullins (J) 150.00, 2. Cassandra Fetz (P) 109.80, 3. Katie O'Bannon 101.80.
100 butterfly: 1. McEwen (J) 1:01.47, 2. A. Miller (J) 1:06.70, 3. Elsner (J) 1:12.98.
100 freestyle: 1. E. Miller (J) 1:01.33, 2. Langness (J) 1:04.09, 3. Lauren Stapp (P) 1:07.80.
500 freestyle: 1. Klaus (J) 5:37.59, 2. Katie Case (J) 5:43.17, 3. Dethy (J) 6:05.67.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (B. Dixon, A. Miller, McEwen, E. Dixon) 1:48.69; 2. Jeffersonville B (Corinne Dilger, E. Miller, Langness, Elsner) 1:56.92; 3. Lanesville (Marianne Brown, Madison Hubbard, Emilee Hubbard, Lindsey Hayse) 2:30.73.
100 backstroke: 1. B. Dixon (J) 1:01.21, 2. E. Dixon (J) 1:22.90, 3. Hubbard (L) 1:44.58.
100 breaststroke: 1. McEwen (J) 1:13.24, 2. A. Miller (J) 1:16.82, 3. Dilger (J) 1:17.02.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (Klaus, Case, Dethy, E. Miller) 4:15.58; 2. Providence A (Stapp, LaMaster, Beth Wimsatt, Thomas) 5:39.00.
