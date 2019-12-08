JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville dominated its meet with visiting New Albany on Saturday and won both the girls' and boys' portions of the meet.
In the boys' meet, senior Carter Dilger and freshman Evan Dickson led the way for the Red Devils, who triumphed 100-51.
Dilger won the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle and was also a member of Jeff's victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. Dickson won the 100 and 200 freestyle evens. He was also a member of the triumphant 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
The Red Devils swept the top three places in the 1-meter diving competition. Max Cathey finished first, Joseph Herthel second and Isaac Pennington third for Jeff.
For New Albany, Kurt Geron won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
In the girls' meet the Red Devils won 10 of the 12 events en route to a 116-60 victory.
Leading Jeff were seniors Alyssa Miller and Bonnie Dixon, who won all four events in which they were entered.
"I was very pleased with out effort and attitude going into this meet," Jeffersonville coach Mike Pepa said. "We have trained well the last couple of weeks and continue to make improvements in meet situations."
New Albany's victories came from Greer Manger in the 200 IM and Lanie Scharlow in the diving competition.
BOYS: JEFFERSONVILLE 100, NEW ALBANY 51
At Jeffersonville
200 medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Drew Nelson, Carter Dilger, Jonas Gillam, Evan Dickson), 1:48.30, 2. New Albany (Kurt Geron, Caleb Dai, Ben Powell, Kaleb Kruer), 1:52.09.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 2:00.28, 2. Tien-Lu Huang (J) 2:35.07.
200 individual medley: 1. Geron (N) 2:09.57, 2. Gillam (J) 2:14.83, 3. Dai (N) 2:21.74.
50 freestyle: 1. Nelson (J) 24.34, 2. Powell (N) 27.36, 3. Cohen Poor (J) 27.79.
Diving: 1. Max Cathey (J) 97.80, 2. Joseph Herthel (J) 85.45, 3. Issac Pennington (J) 83.75.
100 butterfly: 1. Dilger (J) 53.77, 2. Kruer (N) 1:00.94.
100 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 54.16, 2. Powell (N) 1:01.40, 3. Dai (N) 1:07.98.
500 freestyle: 1. Dilger (J) 5:11.30, 2. Dai (N) 5:41.41, 3. Huang (J) 7:14.11.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Poor, Xander Quinn, Huang, Cathey), 2:07.60.
100 backstroke: 1. Nelson (J) 1:01.22, 2. Kruer (N) 1:03.60, 3. Poor (J), 1:23.20.
100 breaststroke: 1. Geron (N) 1:06.61, 2. Gillam (J) 1:07.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Nelson, Dickson, Dilger, Gillam), 3:37.90, 2. New Albany (Kruer, Powell, Geron, Dai), 3:47.88).
GIRLS: JEFFERSONVILLE 116, NEW ALBANY 60
200 medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Bonnie Dixon, Sydney Flora, Mairin Klaus, Megan McEwen), 1:57.26, 2. New Albany (Lauren Lopp, Greer Manger, Emery Jackson, Andrea Butcher), 2:08.60.
200 freestyle: 1. Emily Miller (J) 2:11.92, 2, Sarah Langness (J) 2:18.12, 3. Butcher (N) 2:19.33.
200 individual medley: 1. Manger (N) 2:18.57, 2. McEwen (J) 2:21.07, 3. Rileigh Dethy (J) 2:38.85.
50 freestyle: 1. Alyssa Miller (J) 26.10, 2. Klaus (J) 26.60, 3. Lopp (N) 27.85.
Diving: 1. Lanie Scharlow (N) 203.55.
100 butterfly: 1. McEwen (J) 1:02.10, 2. Samantha Elsner 1:14.01, 3. Genesis Crouse 1:18.08.
100 freestyle: 1. Flora (J) 59.03, 2. Katie Case (J) 1:00.68, 3. Lopp (N) 1:01.43.
500 freestyle: 1. Dixon (J) 5:30.16, 2. Klaus (J) 5:55.41, 3. Dethy (J) 6:12.05.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Miller, McEwen, Flora, Miller), 1:48.2, 2. New Albany (Manger, Lopp, Jackson, Butcher), 1:52.9.
100 backstroke: 1. Dixon (J) 1:01.6, 2. Manger (N) 1:05.7, 3. Case (J) 1:10.
100 breaststroke: 1. Miller (J) 1:16.2, 2. Miller (J) 1:23.3, 3. Analiese Hickman (N) 1:26.5.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Langness, Klaus, Miller, Dixon), 4:04.62, 2. Jeffersonville B (Dethy, Elsner, Katie Baumgartle, Miller), 4:25.45, 3. New Albany (Jackson, Hickman, Isabella Hampton, Caroline Barbieri), 4:35.63.
