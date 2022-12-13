BEDFORD — New Albany split a dual Hoosier Hills Conference meet at Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday.
The Bulldog girls won 98-83 while the BNL boys triumphed 113-72.
On the girls’ side, New Albany won five of the 12 events.
Senior Lauren Lopp led the way for the ‘Dogs. She finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:29.74) and also teamed up with Preslava Nedelcheva, Clara Bishop and Jacqueline Owens to capture the 200 freestyle relay (1:59.71).
Other individual winners for New Albany were Stella Klaus in the 1-meter diving competition (207.35 points), Abigail Holder in the 100 backstroke (1:08.33) and Peyton Lamb in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.63).
On the boys’ side, the Bulldogs won four of the 12 events.
Colin Kruer and Sam Jaggers led the way for New Albany. Kruer, a senior, won the 1-meter diving competition (244.40 points) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.99). Jaggers, a junior, finished first in the 200 IM (2:09.00) and the 100 butterfly (57.84).
BOYS: BEDFORD NL 113, NEW ALBANY 72
200-yard medley relay: 1. BNL A 1:46.59; 2. New Albany A (Nate Samsel, Logan Papp, Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer) 1:56.58; 3. BNL B 2:09.23; 4. New Albany B (Braxton Turner, Gage Dilsaver, Thomas Powell, Silas Ems) 2:33.51.
200 freestyle: 1. Hayden Puckett (BNL) 2:02.79; 2. Jack Green (NA) 2:12.52; 3. Griffin Hampton (NA) 2:15.58; 6. Mattison Payne (NA) 2:49.73.
200 individual medley: 1. S. Jaggers (NA) 2:09.00; 2. Isaiah Eicle (BNL) 2:18.94; 3. Papp (NA) 2:31.18; 6. Landon Papp (NA) 3:26.76.
50 freestyle: 1. Cole Baker (BNL) 22.31; 2. Carson Puckett (BNL) 27.83; 3. Logan Langley (BNL) 30.44; 4. Dilsaver (NA) 32.11; 5. Ems (NA) 33.29; 6. Cooper Jaggers (NA) 34.68.
1-meter diving: 1. Colin Kruer (NA) 244.40; 2. Jaevyn Nikirk (BNL) 159.40; 3. Kade Bailey (BNL) 138.40.
100 butterfly: 1. S. Jaggers (NA) 57.84; 2. Gabhart (BNL) 57.95; 3. Puckett (BNL) 1:14.08; 5. Powell (NA) 1:35.46.
100 freestyle: 1. Baker (BNL) 50.17; 2. Samsel (NA) 58.10; 3. Oliver Brown (BNL) 59.06; 4. Dilsaver (NA) 1:12.42; 6. Ems (NA) 1:23.01.
500 freestyle: 1. Hayden Puckett (BNL) 5:42.66; 2. Green (NA) 6:10.39; 3. Hampton (NA) 6:15.42.
200 freestyle relay: 1. BNL A 1:52.50; 2. New Albany A (Lo. Papp, Powell, Hampton, Green) 1:55.20; 3. BNL B 2:04.98; 4. New Albany B (Mattison Payne, Ems, La. Papp, Dilsaver) 2:10.37.
100 backstroke: 1. Gabhart (BNL) 57.73; 2. Samsel (NA) 1:10.71; 3. Ezekiel Eicle (BNL) 1:15.31; 5. Turner (NA) 1:30.93; 6. C. Jaggers (NA) 1:41.02.
100 breaststroke: 1. Kruer (NA) 1:06.99; 2. Eicle (BNL) 1:09.51; 3. Lo. Papp (NA) 1:16.40; 5. Payne (NA) 1:26.43.
400 freestyle relay: 1. BNL A 3:29.28; 2. New Albany A (S. Jaggers, Green, Samsel, Kruer) 3:50.15; 3. BNL B 4:15.15; 4. New Albany B (Hampton, C. Jaggers, Powell, La. Papp) 4:58.88.
GIRLS: NEW ALBANY 98, BEDFORD NL 83
200 medley relay: 1. BNL A 2:02.75; 2. New Albany (Lila Waters, Peyton Lamb, Maria Faust, Clara Bishop) 2:16.07; 3. BNL B 3:15.34.
200 freestyle: 1. Shelby Slaughter (BNL) 2:13.67; 2. Abigail Holder (NA) 2:17.28; 3. Jacqueline Owens (NA) 2:30.73.
200 IM: 1. Lauren Lopp (NA) 2:29.74; 2. Ava Lipp (BNL) 2:38.79; 3. Waters (NA) 2:44.20; 4. Elese Jackson (NA) 2:57.97.
50 freestyle: 1. Emma Gabhart (BNL) 25.72; 2. Bishop (NA) 29.64; 3. Cookie King (BNL) 29.95; 4. Preslava Nedelcheva (NA) 30.00; 5. Maria Faust (NA) 31.43.
1-meter diving: 1. Stella Klaus (NA) 207.35; 2. Elena Edmiston (NA) 146.25; 3. Madison Hallatt (BNL) 88.85.
100 butterfly: 1. King (BNL) 1:09.80; 2. Nedelcheva (NA) 1:12.94; 3. Moody (BNL) 1:39.39.
100 freestyle: 1. Gabhart (BNL) 56.01; 2. Lopp (NA) 58.46; 3. Owens (NA) 1:08.95; 5. Adalina Rosas (NA) 1:14.53.
500 freestyle: 1. Slaughter (BNL) 6:04.51; 2. Lamb (NA) 6:16.84; 3. Bishop (NA) 6:28.66; 4. Waters (NA) 6:31.88.
200 free relay: 1. New Albany A (Nedelcheva, Bishop, Owens, Lopp) 1:59.71; 2. New Albany B (Jackson, Rosas, Giorgia DeLuca, Magdalena Packova) 2:19.27; 3. BNL 2:25.73.
100 backstroke: 1. Holder (NA) 1:08.33; 2. Ava Lipp (BNL) 1:09.73; 3. Faust (NA) 1:21.33; 5. Rosas (NA) 1:29.71.
100 breaststroke: 1. Lamb (NA) 1:20.63; 2. Jackson (NA) 1:35.46; 3. Katelyn Moody (BNL) 1:42.23.
400 freestyle relay: 1. BNL A 4:11.30; 2. New Albany A (Waters, Lamb, Holder, Lopp) 4:17.00; 3. New Albany B (Nedelcheva, Owens, Jackson, Faust) 4:45.08.
PIONEERS, PIRATES PLACE WELL AT NORTH HARRISON INVITE
CORYDON — The Providence and Charlestown boys’ teams both had solid showings at Saturday’s North Harrison Invitational.
Sophomore Matteo Zakel paced the Pioneers with a pair of individual victories. He captured the 200 individual medley (2:23.94) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.05).
Also for Providence, senior Ben Tackett won the 500 free (6:38.82) and was runner-up in the 200 free.
Zakel and Tackett also teamed up with Rhett Borne and Will Stengel to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:08.67).
Also for the Pioneers, Andrew Millay was second to Zakel in the 200 IM and second in the 100 backstroke. Meanwhile the quartet of Millay, Stengel, Tristan Mayrose and Tackett took second in the 200 free relay.
Cooper Lyvers led the way for the Pirates, winning the 200 freestyle (2:03.14) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.71).
On the girls’ side, Providence’s Melissa Buchanan had the highest finish for a Clark County swimmer, placing second in the 100 butterfly. She also teamed up with Emme Harris, Stratford and Audrey Howell to finish fourth in the 200 free relay. Also for the Pioneers, Nicole Stratford (50 free) and Maci Hoskins (100 breast) finished fifth in their respective events.
Charlestown’s quartet of Annika White, Kendall Gogel, Lillian Wolff and Justice Humes finished fourth in the 200 medley relay. White was also fifth in the 500 free while Raelyn Blackstone matched that finish in the 200 free.
NORTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. North Harrison 2:04.05; 2. Providence (Rhett Borne, Andrew Millay, Matteo Zakel, Tristan Mayrose) 2:04.08.
200 freestyle: 1. Cooper Lyvers (Charlestown) 2:03.14; 2. Ben Tackett (P) 2:16.08; 3. Drevan O’Brien (TC) 2:32.24.
200 individual medley: 1. Zakel (P) 2:23.94; 2. Millay (P) 2:34.21; 3. Thomas Knight (NH) 2:52.74.
50 freestyle: 1. Alden Marion (TC) 25.95; 2. Ryan Colin (NH) 26.48; 3. Lucas Miller (NH) 26.76; 4. Mayrose (P) 27.36; 7. Will Stengel 28.07; 11. Wyatt Wisman (CH) 32.51; 12. Harrison Howell (P) 33.62.
100 butterfly: 1. Zakel (P) 1:03.05; 2. Lance Marinc (NH) 1:04.42; 3. Evan Hagedorn (TC) 1:13.74.
100 freestyle: 1. Booker LaHue (CC) 57.42; 2. Aiden Marion (TC) 58.35; 3. Miler (NH) 1:02.10; 5. Borne (P) 1:03.58; 6. Mayrose (P) 1:04.74; 8. Adam Basham (P) 1:30.49.
500 freestyle: 1. Tackett (P) 6:38.82; 2. Kody Fulk (NH) 6:51.83; 3. O’Brien (TC) 7:17.13.
200 freestyle relay: 1. North Harrison 1:45.31; 2. Providence (Millay, Stengel, Mayrose, Tackett) 1:50.52; 3. Tell City 1:51.83.
100 backstroke: 1. Lyvers (CH) 1:04.71; 2. Millay (P) 1:06.45; 3. LaHue (CC) 1:0890; 5. Borne (P) 1:12.28.
100 breaststroke: 1. Hagedorn (TC) 1:21.01; 2. Coy Beaver (TC) 1:28.79; 3. Stengel (P) 1:28.84; 4. Howell (P) 1:30.49; 8. Basham (P) 1:44.78.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Providence (Zakel, Tackett, Borne, Stengel) 4:08.67; 2. Tell City 4:19.84; 3. North Harrison 4:30.84.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Corydon Central 2:08.40; 2. Tell City 2:10.15; 3. North Harrison 2:17.68; 4. Charlestown (Annika White, Kendall Gogel, Lillian Wolff, Justice Humes) 2:32.44; 6. Providence A (Maycy Scroggins, Audrey Howell, Melissa Buchanan, Emme Harris) 2:32.58; 8. Providence B (Brooklynn Schneider, ME Kraft, Maci Hoskins, Nicole Stratford) 2:39.76.
200 freestyle: 1. Madison Stillwell (CC) 2:06.93; 2. E.V. Wright (NH) 2:24.46; 3. Amara Combs (TC) 2:24.52; 5. Raelyn Blackstone (CH) 2:43.25; 8. Kraft (P) 2:47.10; 10. Schneider (P) 3:02.64; 11. Addison Ballard (CH) 3:05.51; 13. Camila Adams (P) 3:20.27; 15. Hannah Morgan (CH) 3:28.38.
200 IM: 1. Megan King (CC) 2:32.08; 2. Ella Johnson (CC) 2:40.02; 3. Kassie ZurSchmeide (Lanesville) 2:47.13; 9. Hoskins (P) 3:17.17; 12. Kraft (P) 3:47.72.
50 free: 1. Gabrielle Ettensohn (TC) 27.49; 2. Briley Applegate (TC) 29.11; 3. Alyssa Johnson (NH) 29.33; 5. Nicole Stratford (P) 30.94; 8. Bianca White (CH) 32.46; 9. Harris (P) 32.48; 12. Humes (CH) 33.95; 13. Mia Tichy (P) 36.10; 15. Ballard (CH) 40.43.
100 butterfly: 1. King (CC) 1:08.58; 2. Buchanan (P) 1:18.43; 3. Emma Hollinden (TC) 1:20.36.
100 freestyle: 1. Applegate (TC) 1:04.59; 2. Combs (TC) 1:04.68; 6. B. White (CH) 1:11.17; 7. Humes (CH) 1:17.16; 9. Scroggins (P) 1:17.56; 13. Ballard (CH) 1:24.64; 14. Tichy (P) 1:26.63; 15. Liz Applewhite (P) 1:27.87.
500 free: 1. Stillwell (CC) 5:37.97; 2. Anna Armstrong (TC) 6:15.16; 3. Kiara Bundy (TC) 6:28.25; 5. A. White (CH) 6:58.06; 9. Gogel (CH) 7:48.62; 10. Macie Rhoten (CH) 8:06.79.
200 free relay: 1. Tell City 1:57.02; 2. Corydon Central 2:01.60; 3. North Harrison 2:05.26; 4. Providence A (Harris, Stratford, Howell, Buchanan) 2:07.89; 6. Charlestown A (Humes, Ballard, Blackstone, B. White) 2:18.45; 9. Providence B (Applewhite, Claire Glotzbach, Tichy, Scroggins) 2:33.53; 10. Charlestown B (Ballard, Giulia Galli, Morgan, Rhoten) 2:36.89.
100 back: 1. Wright (NH) 1:10.31; 2. Ettensohn (TC) 1:10.42; 3. ZurSchmeide (L) 1:15.18; 7. A. White (CH) 1:24.31; 9. Rhoten (CH) 1:36.45; 10. Applewhite (P) 1:43.77; 12. Glotzbach (P) 1:49.16.
100 breaststroke: 1. ZurSchmeide (L) 1:20.02; 2. Johnson (CC) 1:22.69; 3. Armstrong (TC) 1:27.00; 5. Hoskins (P) 1:33.30; 7. Gogel (CH) 1:34.00; 8. Howell (P) 1:35.35; 9. Blackstone (CH) 1:35.53; 13. Wolff (CH) 1:42.45.
400 free relay: 1. Corydon Central 4:13.53; 2. Tell City 4:24.36; 3. North Harrison 4:36.75; 4. Charlestown (Wolff, Gogel, B. White, A. White) 4:58.86; 5. Providence A (Scroggins, Buchanan, Harris, Howell) 5:01.59; 9. Charlestown B (Rhoten, Galli, Ballard, Blackstone) 5:39.90; 11. Providence B (Applewhite, Tichy, Glotzbach, Hoskins) 6:13.55.
