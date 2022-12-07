MADISON — The Floyd Central boys and girls both picked up two wins apiece Tuesday night in a three-way match against Henryville and Madison, at the latter.
The Highlander boys beat the host Cubs 119-48 and the Hornets 137-23 while Madison defeated Henryville 234-59.
Meanwhile the Floyd girls downed the Cubs 127-43 and the Hornets 140-17. Madison clipped Henryville 131-19.
On the boys’ side, Floyd won 10 of the 11 events. Carter Boling, Payton Bowman and Jaydn Gomes led the way for the Highlanders.
Boling triumphed in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.34) and 500 free (5:09.52); Bowman won the 200 individual medley (2:07.36) and the 100 butterfly (57.05); and Gomes was victorious in the 50 free (22.94) and 100 free (56.81).
Also for Floyd, Kevin Smith triumphed in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.59). Smith also picked up a pair of relay victories. He teamed with Jack Hildreth, Bowman and Gomes to win the 200 medley relay (1:44.52) and with Miles Elrod, Bowman and Gomes to triumph in the 200 free relay.
Also for the Highlanders, Damon Smith, Elrod, Eli Coomer and Hildreth combined to win the 400 free relay (3:36.39).
On the girls’ side, Floyd won 10 of the 11 events.
Savanna Liddle led the way for the Highlanders. The senior standout won the 50 free (25.46) and 100 fly (1:04.08) individually. She also teamed up with Lucy Owens, Claire Schuler and Ella Robbeloth to win the 200 medley relay (1:58.61).
Other individual winners for Floyd were Morgan Schoen in the 200 free (2:10.21), Claire Jones in the 200 IM (2:24.20), Owens in the 500 free (5:34.06), Schuler in the 100 back (1:05.24) and Riley Loftus in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.25).
Schuler, Schoen, Macy McCollough and Jones teamed up to take first in the 200 free relay (1:46.81) while Schoen, Owens, Jones and Robbeloth combined to capture the 400 free relay (3:57.30).
BOYS
FLOYD CENTRAL 119, MADISON 48
FLOYD CENTRAL 137, HENRYVILLE 23
MADISON 234, HENRYVILLE 59
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Jack Hildreth, Kevin Smith, Payton Bowman, Jadyn Gomes) 1:44.52; 2. Madison A 1:45.77; 3. Floyd Central B (Damon Smith, Eli Coomer, Cole Litch, Miles Elrod) 1:51.60; 4. Floyd Central C (Ryder Schell, Jordan Hartlage, Kevin McIntyre, Griffin Miller) 2:02.35.
200 freestyle: 1. Carter Boling (FC) 1:54.34; 2. M. Elrod (FC) 2:02.06; 3. Schell (FC) 2:09.23; 4. Adam Spicer (H) 2:13.02; 5. Trenton Schafer (M) 2:32.25; 6. Gavin Abbott (Henryville) 2:33.37.
200 individual medley: 1. Bowman (FC) 2:07.36; 2. McIntyre (FC) 2:10.47; 3. Camdyn Sever (M) 2:13.95; 5. Ryan Cochran (FC) 2:25.94.
50 freestyle: 1. Gomes (FC) 22.94; 2. Liam Roney (M) 23.01; 3. Kyle Roney (M) 24.00; 4. Alec Elrod (FC) 24.54; 5. Mason Tolliver (H) 25.69; 6. Miller (FC) 27.41; 8. Aiden Sears (H) 40.78.
100 butterfly: 1. Bowman (FC) 57.05; 2. L. Roney (M) 58.25; 3. Graham Klein (M) 59.91; 4. McIntyre (FC) 1:00.20; 5. Litch (FC) 1:01.37.
100 freestyle: 1. Sever (M) 50.97; 2. K. Smith (FC) 51.84; 3. Hildreth (FC) 52.43; 5. Spicer (H) 59.59; 7. Abbott (H) 1:03.78; 9. Sawyer Jackson (H) 1:41.93.
500 freestyle: 1. Boling (FC) 5:09.52; 2. A. Elrod (FC) 5:25.00; 3. Coomer (FC) 5:32.75; 4. Josiah Spicer (H) 6:27.95; 5. Tolliver (H) 6:30.47.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (K. Smith, M. Elrod, Bowman, Gomes) 1:33.54; 2. Madison A 1:33.61; 3. Floyd Central B (Litch, D. Smith, Elrod, Boling) 1:41.42; 4. Floyd Central C (Jordan Hartlage, Miller, Schell, Cochran) 1:50.31; 5. Henryville (Abbott, Jackson, Aiden Sears, J. Spicer) 2:21.15.
100 backstroke: 1. Gomes (FC) 56.81; 2. Hildreth (FC) 58.56; 3. Peyton Ford (M) 1:01.29; 4. D. Smith (FC) 1:02.91; 7. Sears (H) 1:57.07.
100 breaststroke: 1. K. Smith (FC) 1:03.59; 2. Coomer (FC) 1:10.27; 3. Cochran (FC) 1:10.64; 6. J. Spicer (H) 1:26.97.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (D. Smith, M. Elrod, Coomer, Hildreth) 3:36.39; 2. Floyd Central B (A. Elrod, McIntyre, Litch, Boling) 3:37.71; 3. Madison A 3:53.49; 4. Floyd Central C (Hartlage, Miller, Cochran, Schell) 4:10.61; 5. Henryville (Tolliver, Abbott, J. Spicer, A. Spicer) 4:14.56.
GIRLS
FLOYD CENTRAL 127, MADISON 43
FLOYD CENTRAL 140, HENRYVILLE 17
MADISON 131, HENRYVILLE 19
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Claire Schuler, Savanna Liddle, Ella Robbeloth) 1:58.61; 2. Madison A 2:04.06; 3. Floyd Central B (Elizabeth Kanemitsu, Riley Loftus, Sierra Midkiff, Mia Cochran) 2:05.81; 4. Floyd Central C (Olivia Keeton, Avery Lewis, Haley Kelley, Brooke Bielefeld) 2:14.80; 5. Madison B 2:25.05; 6. Henryville A (Molly Kleinert, Kalie Jackson, Lillie Owens, Brianna Chastain) 3:00.61.
200 freestyle: 1. Morgan Schoen (FC) 2:10.21; 2. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:11.42; 3. Kanemitsu (FC) 2:11.94.
200 IM: 1. Claire Jones (FC) 2:24.20; 2. Loftus (FC) 2:30.29; 3. Haley Kelley (FC) 2:38.54.
50 free: 1. Liddle (FC) 25.46; 2. Schuler (FC) 25.77; 3. Reilly Kuppler (M) 25.86; 4. Robbeloth (FC) 27.20; 6. Owens (H) 31.62; 8. Chastain (H) 47.26.
100 fly: 1. Liddle (FC) 1:04.08; 2. Schoen (FC) 1:06.79; 3. Emily Nay (M) 1:09.27; 4. Kelley (FC) 1:16.05; 7. Jackson (H) 1:43.43.
100 freestyle: 1. Lilly Canida (M) 56.67; 2. Kuppler (M) 59.11; 3. McCollough (FC) 1:00.02; 4. Cochran (FC) 1:00.49; 5. Ava Pfaffenberger (FC) 1:01.49; 7. Kleinert (H) 1:28.71; 8. Chastain (H) 1:58.39.
500 free: 1. Owens (FC) 5:34.06; 2. Jones (FC) 5:42.46; 3. Midkiff (FC) 5:45.47; 6. Owens (H) 7:41.35.
200 free relay: 1. Floyd Central B (Schuler, Schoen, McCollough, Jones) 1:46.81; 2. Floyd Central A (Liddle, Cochran, Robbeloth, Owens) 1:47.21; 3. Madison A 1:50.70; 4. Floyd Central C (Kelley, Keeton, Lewis, Pfaffenberger) 1:58.17; 6. Henryville A (Jackson, Chastain, Kleinert, Owens) 2:41.54.
100 backstroke: 1. Schuler (FC) 1:05.24; 2. Canida (M) 1:06.42; 3. Brooke Bielefeld (FC) 1:09.97; 4. Kanemitsu (FC) 1:11.25; 7. Kleinert (H) 1:49.78; 8. Jackson (H) 1:55.47.
100 breaststroke: 1. Loftus (FC) 1:17.25; 2. Cochran (FC) 1:20.75; 3. Lewis (FC) 1:23.01.
400 free relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Schoen, Owens, Jones, Robbeloth) 3:57.30; 2. Floyd Central B (Bielefeld, Kanemitsu, McCollough, Midkiff) 4:05.10; 3. Floyd Central C (Pfaffenberger, Keeton, Lewis, Loftus) 4:18.13.
SEYMOUR SWEEPS ‘DOGS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour swept New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual meet Tuesday night.
The Owl boys triumphed 131-51 while the Seymour girls won 110-73.
On the boys’ side, the Owls won 11 of the 12 events. New Albany’s lone victory came from junior Colin Kruer in the 1-meter diving competition.
On the girls side, New Albany won five of the 12 events.
Lauren Lopp led the way for the ‘Dogs, winning four events. The senior finished first in the 50 free and 100 free individually. She also teamed up with Abby Holder, Peyton Lamb and Preslava Nedelcheva to win the 200 medley relay and with Holder, Lamb and Lila Waters to triumph in the 200 free relay.
Additionally, Stella Klaus captured the 1-meter diving competition.
BOYS: SEYMOUR 131, NEW ALBANY 51
200-yard medley relay: 1. Seymour A (Will Proffer, Lane Mellencamp, Larry Simons, Paul Montgomery), 2. New Albany A (Nate Samsel, Logan Papp, Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer), 3. Seymour B (Jadrix Zumhingst, Chaze Combs, CJ Polley, Caden Harris).
200 freestyle: 1. Paul Montgomery (S), 2. Larry Simons (S), 3. Will Proffer (S).
200 individual medley: 1. Lane Mellencamp (S), 2. Jaggers (NA), 3. Papp (NA).
50 freestyle: 1. Aaron Drake (S), 2. Kruer (NA), 3. Zumhingst (S).
1-meter diving: 1. Kruer (NA), 2. Kaleb Brown (S), 3. Cole Simmons (S).
100 butterfly: 1. Mellencamp (S), 2. Samsel (NA), 3. Jack Green (NA).
100 freestyle: 1. Montgomery (S), 2. Drake (S), 3. Harris (S).
500 freestyle: 1. Simons (S), 2. Lucas Jablonski (S), 3. Wes Proffer (S).
200 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour A (Proffer, Harris, Grant Smith, Drake), 2. Seymour B, 3. New Albany A (Papp, Mattison Payne, Gage Dilsaver, Green).
100 backstroke: 1. Proffer (S), 2. Samsel (NA), 3. Harris (S).
100 breaststroke: 1. Combs (S), 2. Papp (NA), 3. Smith (S).
400 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour A (Mellencamp, Drake, Simons, Montgomery), 2. Seymour B, 3. New Albany (Samsel, Griffin Hampton, Green, Kruer).
GIRLS: SEYMOUR 110, NEW ALBANY 73
200 medley relay: 1. New Albany A (Abby Holder, Peyton Lamb, Preslava Nedelcheva, Lauren Lopp), 2. Seymour A, 3. Seymour B.
200 free: 1. Katya Cox (S), 2. Krenzley Zumhingst (S), 3. Clara Bishop (NA).
200 IM: 1. Addy Castetter (S), 2. Amber Ault (S), 3. Nedelcheva (NA).
50 free: 1. Lopp (NA), 2. Carmyn Wilson (S), Kylie Grove (S).
1-meter diving: 1. Stella Klaus (NA), 2. Elena Edmiston (NA), 3. Kate Connell (S).
100 butterfly: 1. Addy Castetter (S), 2. Nedelcheva (NA), 3. Grove (S).
100 free: 1. Lopp (NA), 2. Wilson (S), 3. Holder (NA).
500 free: 1. Sallie Nicholson (S), 2. Lamb (NA), 3. Krenzley Zumhingst (S).
200 free relay: 1. New Albany A (Holder, Lamb, Lila Waters, Lopp), 2. Seymour, 3. Seymour.
100 back: 1. Katya Cox (S), 2. Holder (NA), 3. Waters (NA).
100 breast: 1. Makenna Greenawalt (S), 2. Lamb (NA), 3. Sydney Bush (S).
400 free relay: 1. Seymour, 2. Seymour, 3. New Albany A (Bishop, Nedelcheva, Waters, Maria Faust).
