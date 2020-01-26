FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept visiting New Albany in a dual meet Saturday at Highland Hills.
On the boys' side, the Highlanders beat the Bulldogs 132.5 to 47.5. On the girls' side, Floyd topped New Albany 139-44.
On the boys' side, the Highlanders had first-place finishes in 11 of the 12 events.
Floyd was led by Carson Huber, who won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events; Dalton Lawver, who captured the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke; Gabe Anderson, who took first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and Evan Thomas, who won the 1-meter diving competition. Meanwhile Gavin Kaiser and New Albany's Kaleb Kruer tied for first in the 100 freestyle, with both finishing in 51.02 seconds. The Highlanders also won all three relay events.
In addition to tying for first in the 100 free, Kruer also won the 50 freestyle to lead the Bulldogs.
On the girls' side, the Highlanders won 10 events.
Individual winners for Floyd included Sydney Baxter (200 IM), Kaleigh Schuler (diving), Mia Cochran (100 freestyle), Kylie McDonald (500 free), Lauren McGrath (100 backstroke) and Erin Perkins (100 breaststroke). The Highlanders also won all three relay events.
Meanwhile, New Albany senior Greer Manger won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly events to lead the Bulldogs.
.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 132.5, NEW ALBANY 47.5
At Highland Hills
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Dalton Lawver, Kevin Smith, Nick Raymer, Gavin Kaiser) 1:43.54; 2. Floyd Central B 1:53.88.
200 freestyle: 1. Carson Huber (FC) 1:46.27; 2. Will Carlson (NA) 1:55.67; 3. Smith (FC) 1:56.66.
200 individual medley: 1. Lawver (FC) 2:00.66; 2. Kurt Geron (NA) 2:10.04; 3. Conner Paris (FC) 2:13.01.
50 freestyle: 1. Kaleb Kruer (NA) 22.96; 2. Connor Bickel (FC) 23.21; 3. Will Kling (FC) 25.03.
Diving: 1. Evan Thomas (FC) 316.4; 2. Justin Tracy (FC) 228.1; 3. Asher Gibson (FC) 223.2.
100 butterfly: 1. Gabe Anderson (FC) 57.87; 2. Paris (FC) 1:00.49; 3. Bickel (FC) 1:05.56.
100 freestyle: 1 (tie). Kaiser (FC), Kruer (NA) 51.02; 3. Smith (FC) 52.72.
500 freestyle: 1. Huber (FC) 4:53.23; 2. Kling (FC) 5:35.75; 3. Danny Anderson (FC) 5:36.92.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Huber, Anderson, Bickel, Kaiser) 1:34.69; 2. Floyd Central B 1:40.91; 3. New Albany A 1:50.94.
100 backstroke: 1. Lawver (FC) 52.19; 2. Geron (NA) 59.35; 3. Will Carlson (NA) 1:00.27.
100 breaststroke: 1. Anderson (FC) 1:11.40; 2. Ben Powell (NA) 1:11.60; 3. Mitchell Meier (FC) 1:13.10.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Huber, Raymer, Anderson, Lawver) 3:28.69; 2. New Albany A 3:38.18; 3. Floyd Central B 3:39.94.
.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 139, NEW ALBANY 44
At Highland Hills
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Sydney Moeller, Kylie McDonald, Grace Allen, Savanna Liddle) 1:58.45; 2. Floyd Central B 2:01.56; 3. New Albany A 2:26.47.
200 freestyle: 1. Mia Cochran (FC) 2:07.47; 2. Kylie Wilson (FC) 2:14.25; 3. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:15.19.
200 individual medley: 1. Sydney Baxter (FC) 2:25.93; 2. Riley Loftus (FC) 2:27.98; 3. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:28.78.
50 freestyle: 1. Greer Manger (NA) 24.97; 2. Allen (FC) 26.49; 3. Moeller (FC) 27.19.
Diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 191.30; 2. Abby Ryan (FC) 170.55; 3. Ahna Cobb (FC) 159.90.
100 butterfly: 1. Manger (NA) 1:02.50; 2. Erin Perkins (FC) 1:06.82; 3. Liddle (FC) 1:06.92.
100 freestyle: 1. Mia Cochran (FC) 58.84; 2. Lauren Lopp (NA) 59.11; 3. Brooke Miller (FC) 1:00.93.
500 freestyle: 1. McDonald (FC) 5:33.37; 2. Wilson (FC) 5:54.77; 3. Loftus (FC) 6:03.32.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Bernadette Mueller, Allen, Baxter, Liddle) 1:46.08; 2. Floyd Central B 1:49.46; 3. New Albany A 1:51.29.
100 backstroke: 1. Lauren McGrath (FC) 1:07.91; 2. Lopp (NA) 1:08.90; 3. Kanemitsu (FC) 1:10.92.
100 breaststroke: 1. Perkins (FC) 1:16.44; 2. Mueller (FC) 1:20.31; 3. Maggie Tillquist (FC) 1:20.70.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (McDonald, Mueller, Perkins, Allen) 3:58.18; 2. New Albany A 4:02.94; 3. Floyd Central B 4:03.10.
.
DEVILS, OLYMPIANS SPLIT
COLUMBUS — Visiting Jeffersonville split a dual meet with Columbus East on Saturday afternoon.
On the girls' side, the Red Devils downed the Olympians 110-70. Meanwhile, the East boys beat Jeff 102-80.
On the girls' side, Jeff won nine of the 12 events. The Red Devils were led by Megan McEwen, who won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Also for Jeff, Alyssa Miller won the 100 butterfly, Katie Case won the 500 free and Bonnie Dixon won the 100 backstroke. The Red Devils also captured all three relay events.
On the boys' side, Jeffersonville won seven of the 12 events. The Red Devils were led by Carter Dilger, who won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle; and Drew Nelson, who won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Other individual winners included Evan Dickson in the 200 free and Jonas Gillam in the 50 free. Dilger, Nelson, Gillam and Dickson also combined for victory in the 200 medley relay.
.
BOYS: COLUMBUS EAST 102, JEFFERSONVILLE 80
At Columbus East
200 medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (Carter Dilger, Drew Nelson, Jonas Gillam, Evan Dickson) 1:47.26; 2. Columbus East A 2:02.52; 3. Jeffersonville B 2:31.06.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:56.14; 2. Mason Curry (CE) 1:56.75; 3. Branson Young (CE) 2:02.20.
200 individual medley: 1. Nelson (J) 2:21.60; 2. Colby Hertle (CE) 2:27.65; 3. Bryce Eckelman (CE) 2:34.55.
50 freestyle: 1. Gillam (J) 23.33; 2. Chad Kelly (CE) 23.92; 3. Ryan Smith (CE) 28.77.
Diving: 1. John Roberts (CE) 157.3; 2. Mark Mathis (CE) 126.55; 3. Isaac Pennington (J) 125.0.
100 butterfly: 1. Dilger (J) 54.18; 2. Dickson (J) 1:01.65; 3. Hertle (CE) 1:05.72.
100 freestyle: 1. Kelly (CE) 51.98; 2. Curry (CE) 52.22; 3. Gillam (J) 52.99.
500 freestyle: 1. Dilger (J) 5:14.16; 2. Justin Borowski (CE) 5:40.35; 3. Tien-Lu Huang (J) 6:48.49.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Columbus East A (Young, Hertle, Kelly, Curry) 1:36.69; 2. Jeffersonville A 1:37.45; 3. Columbus East B 1:51.49.
100 backstroke: 1. Nelson (J) 1:02.93; 2. Young (CE) 1:06.62; 3. Eckelman (CE) 1:08.24.
100 breaststroke: 1. Fabio Nihalani (CE) 1:12.73; 2. David Neville (CE) 1:22.13; 3. Xander Quinn (J) 1:27.43.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Columbus East A (Kelly, Hertle, Young, Curry) 3:42.60; 2. Columbus East B 4:06.88; 3. Jeffersonville A 4:40.61.
.
GIRLS: JEFFERSONVILLE 110, COLUMBUS EAST 70
At Columbus East
200 medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (Bonnie Dixon, Corinne Dilger, Megan McEwen, Mairin Klaus) 1:56.31; 2. Columbus East A 1:57.15; 3. Jeffersonville B 2:07.61.
200 freestyle: 1. Dixon (J) 2:03.88; 2. Marin Wieneke (CE) 2:10.79; 3. Samantha Elsner (J) 2:11.86.
200 individual medley: 1. McEwen (J) 2:19.03; 2. Alyssa Miller (J) 2:26.46; 3. Dilger (J) 2:28.16.
50 freestyle: 1. Elizabeth Proffitt (CE) 26.73; 2. Klaus (J) 26.94; 3. Sydney Flora (J) 27.17.
Diving: 1. Cloie McDonald (CE) 210.45; 2. Allison Piatkowski (CE) 118.90.
100 butterfly: 1. Miller (J) 1:06.04; 2. Proffitt (CE) 1:06.27; 3. Dilger (J) 1:10.35.
100 freestyle: 1. Karissa Miller (CE) 56.80; 2. Emily Miller (J) 1:00.88; 3. Elsner (J) 1:01.80.
500 freestyle: 1. Katie Case (J) 5:40.84; 2. Wieneke (CE) 6:06.56; 3. Hope Hornyak (CE) 6:32.82.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (A. Miller, Klaus, Flora, Case) 1:49.47; 2. Columbus East A 1:54.03; 3. Jeffersonville B 1:56.18.
100 backstroke: 1. Dixon (J) 1:02.94; 2. Jennifer Utterback (CE) 1:06.81; 3. Klaus (J) 1:07.36.
100 breaststroke: 1. McEwen (J) 1:12.71; 2. Sarah Langness (J) 1:21.94; 3. K. Miller (CE) 1:22.89.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (Dixon, A. Miller, Flora, McEwen) 3:55.10; 2. Columbus East A 3:59.03; 3. Jeffersonville B 4:17.42.
.
HENRYVILLE BOYS TAKE 3RD AT INVITE
HANOVER — The Henryville boys took third, while its girls' team finished fifth in Saturday's Southwestern Invitational.
On the boys' side, the Hornets were led by their 200-yard medley relay team of Adam Ross, Valenten Ross, Jack Spicer and Hugo Balsa. Spicer also finished second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 500 freestyle.
On the girls' side, Henryville swimmers set eight personal records.
