Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow Likely Tuesday Night... Low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley will bring a mix of rain and snow to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Confidence is increasing in impactful snow accumulations across southern Indiana and northern portions of central Kentucky. A period of heavy snowfall is possible across southern Indiana during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Heavy, wet snow accumulating quickly will likely cause negative travel impacts for the Wednesday morning commute. Snowfall totals of 1 to 4 inches are possible across southern Indiana. Overall, forecast confidence remains low in snow amounts. However, confidence is higher in at least 1 inch of snow in southern Indiana. Snowfall totals of up to 2 inches are are possible in far northern portions of central Kentucky, including the Louisville Metro. Stay tuned for forecast updates early Tuesday as the forecast track of this system and forecast snow totals are further refined.