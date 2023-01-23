FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central cruised to a pair of victories over New Albany in a dual meet Saturday (a.k.a. the Highlanders’ Senior Day) at Highland Hills.
The Floyd boys outscored the Bulldogs 136-47 while the girls triumphed 123-54.
“We had 12 seniors celebrating Senior Day during our meet with New Albany. As a graduating class both our girls and boys are 28-0 in dual meets over the past four years,” Highlanders head coach Joe Perkins said. “Our seniors have done a great job leading our team this season. They’ve been a joy and pleasure to work with during their time on the team.”
On the boys’ side, Floyd Central won 10 of the 12 events en route to victory.
Jadyn Gomes led the way, picking up a pair of individual victories. He triumphed in the 100-yard freestyle (49.38 seconds) and the 200 free (1:53.99).
Other individual winners for the Highlanders were Ryan Cochran in the 50 free (24.52), Payton Bowman in the 100 butterfly (56.75), Kevin Smith in the 500 free (5:19.54), Ryder Schell in the 100 backstroke (1:00.12) and Kevin McIntyre in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.83).
Gomes, Smith, Bowman and Griffin Miller teamed up to take first in the 200 medley relay (1:48.44). Miles Elrod, Jackson Woten, Carter Bolling and Alec Elrod combined for victory in the 200 free relay (1:36.8). Finally, Bowman, Smith, Bolling and Miles Elrod were victorious in the 400 free relay (3:27.88).
The Bulldogs won a pair of events.
Sam Jaggers triumphed in the 200 individual medley (2:07.47) while Colin Kruer captured the 1-meter diving competition (284.45 points).
On the girls’ side, Floyd won nine of the 12 events.
The Highlanders finished first in six individual events. Ella Robbeloth triumphed in the 200 freestyle (2:05.09), Claire Jones in the 200 IM (2:22.79), Macy McCollough in the 50 free (26.59), Savanna Liddle in the 100 butterfly (1:02.57), Haley Kelley in the 500 free (5:59.76) and Robbeloth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.11).
Floyd also won all three of the relays. Elizabeth Kanemitsu, Riley Loftus, Liddle and Mia Cochran teamed up to take the 200 medley relay (2:01.54). Claire Schuler, Cochran, Sierra Midkiff and Jones captured the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.69) while Cochran, Jones, Robbeloth and Kanemitsu captured the 400 free relay (3:53.71).
The Bulldogs won three events.
For New Albany, Stella Klaus triumphed in the 1-meter diving competition (210.35), Lauren Lopp captured the 100 freestyle (57.49) and Abigail Holder was victorious in the 100 backstroke (1:06.17).
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 136, NEW ALBANY 47
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Jadyn Gomes, Kevin Smith, Payton Bowman, Griffin Miller) 1:48.44; 2. Floyd Central B (Ryder Schell, Eli Coomer, Kevin McIntyre, Ryan Cochran) 1:51.07; 3. New Albany A (Nate Samsel, Logan Papp, Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer) 1:52.74; 4. New Albany B (Cooper Jaggers, Mattison Payne, Thomas Powell, Gage Dilsaver) 2:26.54.
200 freestyle: 1. Gomes (FC) 1:53.99; 2. Jackson Woten (FC) 1:58.06; 3. McIntyre (FC) 2:00.99; 4. Jack Green (NA) 2:11.84; 5. Griffin Hampton (NA) 2:16.41; 6. Papp (NA) 2:37.59.
200 individual medley: 1. Sam Jaggers (NA) 2:07.47; 2. Jack Hildreth (FC) 2:10.59; 3. Carter Bolling (FC) 2:11.36; 4. Miles Elrod (FC) 2:21.14; 5. Papp (NA) 2:26.06.
50 freestyle: 1. Cochran (FC) 24.52; 2. Schell (FC) 25.30; 3. Coomer (FC) 25.69; 4. Dilsaver (NA) 30.68; 5. Powell (NA) 33.53; 6. Cooper Jaggers (NA) 33.56.
1-meter diving: 1. Kruer (NA) 284.45; 2. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 126.65; 3. Jack Sandford (FC) 69.35.
100 butterfly: 1. Bowman (FC) 56.75; 2. S. Jaggers (NA) 57.11; 3. Smith (FC) 57.56; 4. Woten (FC) 1:00.06; 5. Powell (NA) 1:30.42.
100 freestyle: 1. Gomes (FC) 49.38; 2. Bolling (FC) 52.46; 3. Samsel (NA) 55.57; 4. Jordan Hartlage (FC) 1:04.88; 5. Payne (NA) 1:09.08; 6. Dilsaver (NA) 1:10.59.
500 freestyle: 1. Smith (FC) 5:19.54; 2. Hildreth (FC) 5:29.13; 3. Cochran (FC) 5:52.14; 4. Green (NA) 5:59.98; 5. Hampton (NA) 6:12.14.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (M. Elrod, Woten, Bolling, A. Elrod) 1:36.80; 2. Floyd Central B (Cochran, Coomer, McIntyre, Hildreth) 1:38.80; 3. New Albany A (Papp, Dilsaver, Hampton, Green) 1:52.19; 4. Floyd Central C (Aidan Klinglesmith, Landon Miller, Hartlate, Connor Bretthauer) 2:00.09.
100 backstroke: 1. Schell (FC) 1:00.12; 2. Bowman (FC) 1:02.18; 3. A. Elrod (FC) 1:05.71; 4. Samsel (NA) 1:08.54; 5. Papp (NA) 1:23.50; 6. Braxton Turner (NA) 1:27.70.
100 breaststroke: 1. McIntyre (FC) 1:05.83; 2. Kruer (NA) 1:06.47; 3. Papp (NA) 1:11.41; 4. Litch (FC) 1:18.53; 5. A. Elrod (FC) 1:19.62; 6. Payne (NA) 1:22.29.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central B (Bowman, Smith, Bolling, M. Elrod) 3:27.88; 2. Floyd Central A (A. Elrod, Woten, Hildreth, Gomes) 3:29.23; 3. New Albany A (S. Jaggers, Green, Samsel, Kruer) 3:45.70; 4. Floyd Central C (Schell, G. Miller, Litch, Bretthauer) 4:01.43; 5. New Albany B (Powell, C. Jaggers, Turner, Lapp) 5:03.61.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 123, NEW ALBANY 54
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Elizabeth Kanemitsu, RIley Loftus, Savanna Liddle, Mia Cochran) 2:01.54; 2. Floyd Central B (Haley Kelley, Avery Lewis, Ava Pfaffenberger, Brooke Bielefeld) 2:13.08; 3. New Albany A (Elese Jackson, Jacqueline Owens, Maria Faust, Adalina Rosas) 2:21.40; 4. Floyd Central C (Olivia Keeton, Paris Craddock, Faith Litch, Ana Gonzalez) 2:26.07.
200 freestyle: 1. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 2:05.09; 2. Lauren Lopp (NA) 2:05.42; 3. Sierra Midkiff (FC) 2:09.69; 4. Olivia Bentfield (FC) 2:13.69; 5. Clara Bishop (NA) 2:21.87.
200 IM: 1. Claire Jones (FC) 2:22.79; 2. Claire Schuler (FC) 2:27.07; 3. Lila Waters (NA) 2:40.26; 4. Owens (NA) 2:44.10.
50 freestyle: 1. Macy McCollough (FC) 26.59; 2. Morgan Schoen (FC) 27.76; 3. Kelley (FC) 29.05; 4. Faust (NA) 30.17; 5. Jackson (NA) 30.19; 6. Rosas (NA) 33.09.
1-meter diving: 1. Stella Klaus (NA) 210.35; 2. Elena Edmiston (NA) 173.45.
100 butterfly: 1. Savanna Liddle (FC) 1:02.57; 2. Lucy Owens (FC) 1:08.75; 3. Jones (FC) 1:09.09; 4. Waters (NA) 1:16.81; 5. Faust (NA) 1:18.81.
100 freestyle: 1. Lopp (NA) 57.49; 2. Schuler (FC) 58.39; 3. Kanemitsu (FC) 1:00.30; 4. Abigail Holder (NA) 1:01.06; 5. Ana Gonzalez (FC) 1:07.24; 5. Magdalena Packova (NA) 1:23.51.
500 freestyle: 1. Kelley (FC) 5:59.76; 2. Pfaffenberger (FC) 6:01.07; 3. Lewis (FC) 6:12.73; 4. Bishop (NA) 6:20.92.
200 free relay: 1. Floyd Central B (Schuler, Cochran, Midkiff, Jones) 1:46.69; 2. Floyd Central C (Robbeloth, Bielefeld, Bentfield, McCollough) 1:48.71; 3. New Albany A (Lopp, Holder, Bishop, Waters) 1:54.84; 4. Floyd Central D (Kelley, Loftus, Lewis, Faith Litch) 1:58.91; 5. New Albany B (Faust, Jackson, Owens, Packova) 2:08.25.
100 backstroke: 1. Holder (NA) 1:06.17; 2. Kanemitsu (FC) 1:11.71; 3. Loftus (FC) 1:12.42; 4. Cochran (FC) 1:21.03; 5. DeLucas (NA) 1:26.56.
100 breaststroke: 1. Robbeloth (FC) 1:15.11; 2. Owens (FC) 1:18.25; 3. Owens ( NA) 1:25.66; 4. Jackson (NA) 1:30.37.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Cochran, Jones, Robbeloth, Kanemitsu) 3:53.71; 2. Floyd Central B (Schoen, Schuler, Owens, McCollough) 3:54.95; 3. New Albany A (Waters, Holder, Bishop, Lopp) 4:13.06; 4. Floyd Cetnral D (Bentfield, Keeton, Gonzalez, Katelyn Lyles) 4:31.80.
DEVILS, OLYMPIANS SPLIT
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville and Columbus East split a dual meet Saturday.
The Red Devil girls outlasted the Olympians 105-81 while the East boys downed Jeff 111-68.
“We finished up our dual-meet season well with a very competitive meet," Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. "As we turn to the championship part of the season, we continue to be hyper-focused on the details within our training. Our seniors finished out their career at home with great swims and they leave a very positive legacy.”
On the girls’ side, the Red Devils won eight of the 12 events.
Emily Miller and Kaya Arnold led the way for Jeff, capturing two individual events each. Miller won the 200 IM (2:24.13) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.85) while Arnold triumphed in the 50 free (27.42) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.39).
Other individual winners for the Red Devils were Ruby Dunn in the 100 free (59.38) and Maggie Nifong in the 500 free (5:47.31).
Nifong and Dunn also teamed up with Adelaide Bingham and Laci Foster to finish first in the 200 medley relay (2:07.86). Dunn, Arnold, Foster and Nifong combined to capture the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.74).
On the boys’ side, Jeff won four events.
Senior standout Evan Dickson led the way, winning the 200 IM (2:05.71) and the 500 free (4:55.41). Dickson also teamed up with Margad Pagva, Jaga Pagva and Bryce Norton to take first in the 400 free relay (3:29.44). Norton was also victorious in the 100 freestyle (52.21).
BOYS: COLUMBUS EAST 111, JEFFERSONVILLE 68
200-yard medley relay: 1. Columbus East A 1:46.46; 2. Jeff A (Margad Pagva, Evan Dickson, Koy Ramer, Bryce Norton) 1:48.01; 3. Columbus East B 1:58.75; 4. Jeff B (Romier Hunter-Lawrence, Brayden Rice, Xander Quinn, Trey Bissinger) 2:14.62.
200 freestyle: 1. Brady Beyer (CE) 1:51.41; 2. M. Pagva (J) 1:56.80; 3. Judah Nickoll (CE) 1:59.55; 5. Quinn (J) 2:21.54.
200 individual medley: 1. Dickson (J) 2:05.71; 2. Todd Hundley (CE) 2:13.92; 3. Jaga Pagva (J) 2:14.46.
50 freestyle: 1. Cavan Stilson (CE) 23.61; 2. Norton (J) 23.93; 5. Rice (J) 29.98; 6. Bissinger (J) 31.78.
1-meter diving: 1. Gavin Day (CE) 240.50; 2. Jaxon Hearne (J) 152.10.
100 butterfly: 1. Brady Beyer (CE) 56.75; 2. M. Pagva (J) 57.00; 3. Rylan Perkins (CE) 59.22; 4. Ramer (J) 1:00.18.
100 freestyle: 1. Norton (J) 52.21; 2. Cavan Stilson (CE) 53.89; 3. Keaton Stephenson (CE) 56.16; 4. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 57.55; 6. Rice (J) 1:07.09.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 4:55.41; 2. Spencer Erfmeier (CE) 5:30.02; 3. Jesse Isaacs (CE) 5:56.90; 5. Bissinger (J) 6:55.64.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Columbus East A 1:43.78; 2. Jeff A (Ramer, J. Pagva. Hunter-Lawrence, Rice) 1:46.59; 3. Columbus East 2:19.79.
100 backstroke: 1. Judah Nickoll (CE) 1:00.06; 2. Todd Hundley (CE) 1:01.96; 3. Ramer (J) 1:06.81; 4. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 1:09.83.
100 breaststroke: 1. Ethan Hall (CE) 1:10.04; 2. Stephenson (CE) 1:12.59; 3. Isaacs (CE) 1:12.67; 4. J. Pagva (J) 1:12.79; 5. Quinn (J) 1:23.39.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Dickson, M. Pagva, J. Pagva, Norton) 3:29.44; 2. Columbus East A 3:29.82; 3. Columbus East B 3:55.49.
GIRLS: JEFFERSONVILLE 105, COLUMBUS EAST 81
200 medley relay: 1. Jeff A (Adelaide Bingham, Laci Foster, Maggie Nifong, Ruby Dunn) 2:07.86; 2. Columbus East A 2:11.27; 3. Jeff B (Kaya Arnold, Sarah Langness, Hulan Otgonbaya, Litzy Rubio) 2:15.49; 4. Jeff C (Emily Miller, Avery Dethy, Jordenn Sheppard, Emma Saleri) 2:25.11.
200 freestyle: 1. Cassidy Furnish (CE) 2:12.80; 2. Dunn (J) 2:13.29; 3. Grace Hale (CE) 2:22.70; 4. Rubio (J) 2:23.94; 6. Otgonbaya (J) 2:38.73.
200 IM: 1. Miller (J) 2:24.13; 2. Dethy (J) 2:32.59; 3. Claire Brooks (CE) 2:35.34; 6. Langness (J) 2:40.15.
50 free: 1. Arnold (J) 27.42; 2. Foster (J) 28.17; 3. Nifong (J) 28.53.
1-meter diving: 1. Gabriel Meier (CE) 182.70; 2. Eva Ellis (J) 166.20; 3. Sophie Krueger (CE) 139.90; 5. Altamiran Paloma (J) 128.20.
100 butterfly: 1. Arnold (J) 1:05.39; 2. Claire Brooks (CE) 1:08.61; 3. Maddie Beyer (CE) 1:19.95; 5. Marina Darling (J) 1:35.38; 6. Sheppard (J) 1:41.27.
100 freestyle: 1. Dunn (J) 59.38; 2. Bingham (J) 1:01.98; 3. Josephine Havenaar (CE) 1:02.09; 6. Olivares-Hernandez (J) 1:20.27.
500 freestyle: 1. Nifong (J) 5:47.31; 2. Cassidy Furnish (CE) 5:59.97; 3. K. VanValkenburg (CE) 6:17.96; 4. Rubio (J) 6:22.02; 5. Otgonbaya (J) 6:59.08.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Dunn, Arnold, Foster, Nifong) 1:50.74; 2. Columbus East A 1:56.81; 3. Jeff B (Bingham, Rubio, Langness, Saleri) 2:00.85.
100 backstroke: 1. Havenaar (CE) 1:09.82; 2. Dethy (J) 1:10.46; 3. Bingham (J) 1:10.66; 6. Saleri (J) 1:20.25.
100 breaststroke: 1. Miller (J) 1:18.85; 2. Langness (J) 1:29.88; 3. Ali Trueblood (CE) 1:22.01; 4. Foster (J) 1:23.34.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Columbus East A 4:15.15; 2. Jeff A (Miller, Dethy, Otgonbaya, Darling) 4:34.10; 3. Jeff B (Leighton Hearne, Lauren Peters, Saleri, Sheppard) 5:12.88.
