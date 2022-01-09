SEYMOUR — Floyd Central head coach Joe Perkins picked up his 300th dual meet victory as the Highlanders swept host Seymour on Saturday.
The Floyd girls rolled to a 127-56 victory while the Highlander boys triumphed 91-85.
On the girls’ side, Floyd Central won 10 of the 12 events.
Leading the way for the Highlanders were junior Savanna Liddle and sophomore Morgan Schoen. Liddle won the 50-yard freestyle (25.93 seconds) and the 100 free (57.23) while Schoen was victorious in the 200 individual medley (2:23.01) and the 500 free (5:37.56).
Other winners for Floyd included Ella Robbeloth in the 200 freestyle (2:07.44), Lucy Owens in the 100 backstroke (1:04.87) and Kaleigh Schuler, who captured the 1-meter diving competition with a pool record 333.38 points.
The Highlanders also won all three relays. Liddle and Schoen teamed up with Owens and Claire Schuler to take first in the 200 medley relay (1:59.60). Schuler later combined with Mia Cochran, Claire Jones and Robbeloth to capture the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.35). In the final event, Jones, Schoen, Robbeloth and Liddle won the 400 free relay (3:56.25).
On the boys’ side, Floyd won four events.
Junior Payton Bowman captured the 200 freestyle (1:57.16) and the 500 free (5:20.85) while freshman Jackson Woten was victorious in the 100 butterfly (59.66).
Later, Bowman and Woten teamed up with Alec Elrod and Kevin Smith to capture the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.09).
Woten was also runner-up in the 50 free, as was Smith in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, Elrod in the 500 free and Mitchel Meier in the 100 breaststroke.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 91, SEYMOUR 85
200-yard medley relay: 1. Seymour A 1:53.15; 2. Floyd Central A (Ryder Schell, Mitchel Meier, Kevin McIntyre, Cole Litch) 1:56.58; 3. Seymour B 2:01.62; 4. Floyd Central B (Carter Bolling, Nathan Wheatley, Alec Elrod, Griffin Miller) 2:03.61.
200 freestyle: 1. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:57.16; 2. Grant Smith (S) 2:01.30; 3. Elrod (FC) 2:01.67; 5. Bolling (FC) 2:08.36.
200 individual medley: 1. Pedro Cerino Rico (S) 2:06.65; 2. Kevin Smith (FC) 2:08.20; 3. McIntyre (FC) 2:21.72.
50 freestyle: 1. Paul Montgomery (S) 23.59; 2. Jackson Woten (FC) 24.87; 3. Will Cottrill (S) 25.17; 5. Miller (FC) 27.51; 6. Wheatley (FC) 27.68.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleb Brown (S) 237.38.
100 butterfly: 1. Woten (FC) 59.66; 2. Clayton Greenawalt (S) 59.77; 3. Litch (FC) 1:03.49; 4. Schell (FC) 1:09.25.
100 freestyle: 1. Montgomery (S) 52.41; 2. G. Smith (S) 56.14; 3. Bolling (FC) 56.96; 4. Meier (FC) 57.97; 5. Miller (FC) 1:01.19.
500 freestyle: 1. Bowman (FC) 5:20.85; 2. Elrod (FC) 5:26.53; 3. McIntyre (FC) 5:30.04.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour A 1:35.43; 2. Floyd Central A (Smith, Meier, Woten, Bowman) 1:37.62; 3. Floyd Central B (Wheatley, Schell, Ryan Cochran, Miller) 1:49.99.
100 backstroke: 1. Cerino Rico (S) 59.00; 2. Smith (FC) 59.75; 3. Schell (FC) 1:03.44; 4. Litch (FC) 1:06.58.
100 breaststroke: 1. Greenawalt (S) 1:09.19; 2. Meier (FC) 1:12.39; 3. Cochran (FC) 1:14.37; 5. Wheatley (FC) 1:20.31.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Elrod, Woten, Bowman, Smith) 3:37.09; 2. Seymour A 3:53.23; 3. Floyd Central B (Bolling, Litch, Cochran, McIntyre) 4:02.14.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 127, SEYMOUR 56
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Savanna Liddle, Claire Schuler) 1:59.60; 2. Floyd Central B (Erin Fletcher, Mia Cochran, Sierra Midkiff, Ava Pfaffenberger) 2:07.20; 3. Seymour A 2:15.35; 4. Floyd Central C (Meredith Bielefeld, Avery Lewis, Ashlyn Jewell, Shannon McKay) 2:17.19.
200 freestyle: 1. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 2:07.44; 2. Claire Jones (FC) 2:08.10; 3. Katya Cox (S) 2:09.32; 4. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:10.43.
200 IM: 1. Schoen (FC) 2:23.01; 2. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:32.05; 3. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:34.87.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 25.93; 2. Cochran (FC) 27.02; 3. Owens (FC) 27.47.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 333.38.
100 butterfly: 1. Maren McClure (S) 1:04.56; 2. Robbeloth (FC) 1:07.66; 3. Midkiff (FC) 1:07.79; 6. Jewell (FC) 1:17.15.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 57.23; 2. McCollough (FC) 1:01.17; 3. Samantha Jacobi (S) 1:02.87; 4. Pfaffenberger (FC) 1:03.48.
500 freestyle: 1. Schoen (FC) 5:37.56; 2. Cavan (FC) 5:48.00; 3. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:48.89.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (C. Schuler, Cochran, Jones, Robbeloth) 1:49.35; 2. Seymour A 1:52.10; 3. Floyd Central B (Kanemitsu, McCollough, Owens, Cavan) 1:52.81; 4. Floyd Central C (Jewell, Paris Craddock, Fletcher, Pfaffenberger) 2:02.79.
100 backstroke: 1. Owens (FC) 1:04.87; 2. Cox (S) 1:04.94; 3. Jones (FC) 1:06.82; 5. Fletcher (FC) 1:08.25.
100 breaststroke: 1. McClure (S) 1:14.05; 2. C. Schuler (FC) 1:17.39; 3. Avery Stewart (S) 1:24.04; 4. Midkiff (FC) 1:24.71; 5. Lewis (FC) 1:24.95.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Jones, Schoen, Robbeloth, Liddle) 3:56.25; 2. Floyd Central B (Cochran, McCollough, Kanemitsu, Cavan) 4:07.15; 3. Seymour A 4:10.35; 4. Floyd Central C (Bielefeld, Craddock, McKay, Midkiff) 4:25.01.
JEFF GIRLS FINISH 2ND, BOYS 3RD AT INVITE
JEFFERSONVILLE — The host Red Devils finished second on the girls' side and third on the boys' side in their annual Thomas A. Landgraf Invitational at Jeffersonville on Saturday.
Evansville North swept the team titles.
The Huskie girls finished with 353 points — 17 ahead of the runner-up Red Devils. North Harrison (171), Corydon Central (115) and Providence (105) rounded out the top five. Henryville placed seventh (51.5) and Silver Creek ninth (five) in the nine-team event.
Meanwhile the Evansville North boys totaled 378 points — 100 more than second-place North Harrison. The Red Devils (241), Pioneers (147) and Scottsburg (26) rounded out the top five. The Dragons finished seventh (18) and the Hornets eighth (17) in the eight-team field.
On the girls' side, the Huskies won six of the 11 events while Jeff took first in three.
Junior Emily Miller led the Red Devils by winning the 200 freestyle (2:12.65) and 500 free (5:43.68). Also, freshman Kaya Arnold was victorious in the 100 backstroke (1:10.66).
Additionally, Jeff finished second in all three relay events.
On the boys' side, Evansville North won only four events — compared to the Red Devils' six — but took the title thanks to its depth.
Evan Dickson led the way for Jeff with a pair of individual wins. The junior captured the 200 free (1:49.22) and the 500 free (5:01.31).
Also victorious for the Red Devils were Margad Pagva in the 200 individual medley (2:10.25) and Koy Ramer in the 50 free (26.30). Both are freshmen.
Dickson, Pagva and Ramer also teamed up with sophomore Bryce Norton to finish first in the 200 medley relay (1:51.14) and the 200 free relay (1:39.07).
“It was nice to get back to competition after a rigorous holiday break of training," Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. "The swimmers are a bit tired, however, we raced very well and had several season-best times. The focus now begins to turn towards our championship part of the season with conference and sectionals coming up soon. It was an honor for our swimmers to be able to meet Coach Landgraf.”
Landgraf, the meet namesake and the school's first swimming/diving coach in 1971, was in attendance as the program celebrated 50 years of existence.
THOMAS A. LANDGRAF INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Jeffersonville
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 378, 2. North Harrison 278, 3. Jeffersonville 241, 4. Providence 147, 5. Scottsburg 26, 6. Corydon Central 24, 7. Silver Creek 18, 8. Henryville 17.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Jeff A (Evan Dickson, Margad Pagva, Koy Ramer, Bryce Norton) 1:51.14; 2. Evansville North A 1:53.18; 3. Evansville North B 2:12.05.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:49.22; 2. Logan Tenison (EN) 1:58.12; 3. Luke Baumberger (EN) 2:04.15; 4. Norton (J) 2:05.09; 6. Matteo Zakel (P) 2:14.37; 8. Andrew Thacker (SC) 2:15.63.
200 individual medley: 1. Pagva (J) 2:10.25; 2. Erik Borg (EN) 2:30.99; 3. Zakel (P) 2:32.97; 5. Adam Ross (H) 2:44.68.
50 freestyle: 1. Ramer (J) 26.30; 2. Booker LaHue (CC) 26.50; 3. Lucas Miller (NH) 27.04; 7. Jamison Thompson (J) 28.61; 8. R. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 30.81; 9. Tristan Mayrose (P) 31.29; 11. Will Harper (P) 37.58; 12. Alex LaMaster (P) 45.87.
100 butterfly: 1. Derrick Casana (EN) 1:00.38; 2. Zach Applewhite (P) 1:02.11; 3. Ramer (J) 1:02.36.
100 freestyle: 1. Tenison (EN) 51.99; 2. Logan Petitt (EN) 56.09; 3. Lucas Petitt (EN) 56.68; 4. Norton (J) 57.22; 5. Ethan Kerr (P) 1:00.52; 7. Ross (H) 1:04.64; 8. Thompson (J) 1:06.05; 9. Mayrose (P) 1:10.85; 10. Eli Anderson (SC) 1:12.36; 11. Evan Bartle (J) 1:13.05; 15. LaMaster (P) 1:33.51.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 5:01.31; 2. Pagva (J) 5:13.68; 3. Baumberger (EN) 5:41.86; 5. Ben Tackett (P) 6:40.56.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Ramer, Norton, Pagva, Dickson) 1:39.07; 2. Evansville North A 1:39.33; 3. North Harrison 1:46.86; 4. Providence A (Applewhite, Mayrose, Kerr, Tackett) 1:49.46; 7. Jeff B (Bartle, Hunter-Lawrence, Thompson, Whaley) 2:02.35; 8. Providence B (Jake Miller, Zakel, Harper, LaMaster) 2:13.26.
100 backstroke: 1. Casana (EN) 1:01.67; 2. Applewhite (P) 1:02.90; 3. Lucas Petitt (EN) 1:11.32; 5. Anderson (SC) 1:24.96; 8. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 1:44.41; 9. Harper (P) 2:00.70.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Evansville North A 3:42.06; 2. North Harrison A 4:02.16; 3. Providence A (Applewhite, Miller, Kerr, Tackett) 4:18.23; 5. Jeff A (Thompson, Whaley, Hunter-Lawrence, Bartle) 4:59.72.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 353, 2. Jeffersonville 336, 3. North Harrison 171, 4. Corydon Central 115, 5. Providence 105, 6. Scottsburg 98.5, 7. Henryville 51.5, 8. Lanesville 21, 9. Silver Creek 5.
200 medley relay: 1. Evansville North 2:07.93; 2. Jeff A (Kaya Arnold, Avery Dethy, Rileigh Dethy, Maggie Nifong) 2:08.57; 3. North Harrison 2:12.87; 4. Jeff B (Katie Case, Sarah Langness, Ruby Dunn, Emily Miller) 2:13.12; 8. Henryville (Lillie Owens, Hannah Ramsey, Beatrice Zignani, Samantha Powell) 2:31.47; 9. Providence (Sophia Reisert, Brooklynn Nolot, Sarah Boehm, Cassandra Fetz) 2:54.72.
200 freestyle: 1. Miller (J) 2:12.65; 2. Avery Lasher (EN) 2:12.84; 3. Leighton Beasley (EN) 2:21.29; 4. Langness (J) 2:21.29; 8. Dunn (J) 2:32.90; 12. M. Kraft (P) 2:54.96; 13. Owens (H) 2:56.90; 14. Catherine Pfeiffer (P) 3:10.44.
200 IM: 1. Lydia Baumberger (EN) 2:27.89; 2. Megan King (CC) 2:30.30; 3. A. Dethy (J) 2:30.95; 4. Nifong (J) 2:31.09; 12. Hulan Otgonbaya (J) 3:04.25; 13. Kate Smith (H) 3:05.49.
50 freestyle: 1. Allie Schmidt (S) 27.40; 2. Case (J) 28.06; 3. Isabelle Hamilton (EN) 28.57; 5. R. Dethy (J) 28.94; 6. Laci Foster (J) 29.20; 8. Emme Harrison (P) 31.57; 9. Boehm (P) 32.81; 10. Chloe Miller (SC) 33.56; 12. Brooklynn Schneider (P) 34.61.
100 butterfly: 1. Baumberger (EN) 1:04.96; 2. King (CC) 1:06.42; 3. Nifong (J) 1:07.34; 4. Dunn (J) 1:08.62; 5. Arnold (J) 1:08.80; 7. Zignani (H) 1:14.33; 8. Melissa Buchanan (P) 1:19.23; 10. Powell (H) 1:21.67; 15. Owens (H) 1:33.79.
100 freestyle: 1. Ada Emerson (EN) 1:00.39; 2. Aubrey Ellis (EN) 1:00.73; 3. R. Dethy (J) 1:03.75; 8. Smith (H) 1:14.65; 9. Julia Thomas (P) 1:15.39; 10. Eva Ellis (J) 1:16.51; 11. Kraft (P) 1:16.58; 13. Miller (SC) 1:18.60; 15. Cassandra Fetz (P) 1:21.93; 18. Olivia Hurley (SC) 1:24.50; 19. Ramsey (H) 1:30.84; 20. Pryce Whalbring (SC) 1:37.63; 21. Athena Dorsey (J) 1:38.71.
500 freestyle: 1. Miller (J) 5:43.68; 2. Case (J) 5:46.03; 4. Leire Maruri (NH) 5:59.54; 7. Foster (J) 6:15.39; 10. Powell (H) 7:07.08; 11. Boehm (P) 7:50.60.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Evansville North 1:51.21; 2. Jeff A (Nifong, Arnold, Case, Miller) 1:54.54; 3. North Harrison 2:03.98; 5. Providence A (Harris, Nolot, Buchanan, Boehm) 2:09.84; 6. Jeff B (Otgonbaya, Langness, Ellis, Foster) 2:10.01; 8. Providence B (Kraft, Fetz, Reisert, Schnedier) 2:24.06.
100 backstroke: 1. Arnold (J) 1:10.66; 2. Edwards (EN) 1:11.44; 3. E.V. Wright (NH) 1:11.90; 5. Zignani (H) 1:14.09; 8. Otgonbaya (J) 1:27.41; 9. Pfeiffer (P) 1:38.90; 10. Reisert (P) 1:54.81; 11. Whalbring (SC) 2:02.83.
100 breaststroke: 1. Maruri (NH) 1:16.39; 2. Emerson (EN) 1:21.83; 3. A. Dethy (J) 1:21.91; 5. Langness (J) 1:22.69; 7. Thomas (P) 1:23.76; 10. Ellis (J) 1:33.34; 12. Nolot (P) 1:42.44.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Evansville North A 4:02.92; 2. Jeffersonville A (Dunn, R. Dethy, A. Dethy, Foster) 4:16.54; 3. Corydon Central A 4:24.63; 6. Providence A (Buchanan, Harris, Schneider, Thomas) 5:01.99; 7. Henryville (Zignani, Smith, Powell, Ramsey) 5:11.78; 8. Providence B (Fetz, Nolot, Kraft, Pfeiffer) 5:27.27.
