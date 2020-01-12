JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville girls rolled to the title in Saturday's Tom Landgraf Invitational while its boys took second in the program's annual event.
On the girls' side, the Red Devils won 10 of the 11 events en route to 428 points — 145 more than runner-up Evansville North. North Harrison took third with 224.
Jeff was led to victory by Mairin Klaus and Megan McEwen. Klaus won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke while McEwen finished first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Other individual winners for the Red Devils were Katie Case in the 200 free, Bonnie Dixon in the 200 individual medley, Sydney Flora in the 100 free and Alyssa Miller in the 500 free.
McEwen and Dixon teamed with Corinne Dilger and Emily Miller to win the 200 medley relay while McEwen, Dilger and Alyssa Miller combined with Rileigh Dethy to capture the 200 freestyle relay.
On the boys' side, Evansville North used its depth to score 456 points — 239 more than runner-up Jeff, which won seven of the 11 events. North Harrison took third with 150 points while Providence finished fourth with 123.
The Red Devils were led by Carter Dilger and Jonas Gillam. Dilger captured the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle while Jonas Gillam won the 200 IM and 100 freestyle. Also for Jeff, Evan Dickson won the 200 free.
Dilger, Gillam and Dickson teamed with Drew Nelson to win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay events.
TOM LANDGRAF INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Jeffersonville
Girls
Team scores: 1. Jeffersonville 428, 2. Evansville North 283, 3. North Harrison 224, 4. Scottsburg 127, 5. Jennings County 92, 6. Corydon Central 87, 7. Silver Creek 26, 8. Providence 25, 9. Henryville 2.
200 medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville B (Bonnie Dixon, Corinne Dilger, Megan McEwen, Emily Miller) 1:59.97; 2. Jeffersonville A (Mairin Klaus, Sydney Flora, Alyssa Miller, Katie Case) 2:03.93; 3. Evansville North 2:07.43.
200 freestyle: 1. Case (J) 2:09.05; 2. Maddy Marinc (NH) 2:09.21; 3. E. Miller (J) 2:10.44.
200 individual medley: 1. B. Dixon (J) 2:21.74; 2. Reagan Brown (JC) 2:29.22; 3. Isabelle Edwards (EN) 2:33.10.
50 freestyle: 1. Klaus (J) 26.94; 2. A. Miller (J) 26.98; 3. Lydia Baumberger (EN) 27.01.
100 butterfly: 1. McEwen (J) 1:01.03; 2. B. Dixon (J) 1:04.33; 3. Baumberger (EN) 1:07.28.
100 freestyle: 1. Flora (J) 59.06; 2. Case (J) 1:00.13; 3. Brooke Comer (NH) 1:00.87.
500 freestyle: 1. A. Miller (J) 5:34.94; 2. E. Miller (J) 5:44.31; 3. Morgan Purser (NH) 6:05.74.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (McEwen, Rileigh Dethy, Dilger, A. Miller) 1:49.61; 2. Evansville North A 1:57.42; 3. North Harrison A 2:02.26.
100 backstroke: 1. Klaus (J) 1:07.39; 2. Hamilton (EN) 1:10.38; 3. E.V. Wright (NH) 1:16.02.
100 breaststroke: 1. McEwen (J) 1:12.29; 2. Brown (JC) 1:13.78; 3. Dilger (J) 1:15.67.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Evansville North A (Hamilton, Aubrey Ellis, Katherine Coe, Baumberger) 4:09.50; 2. Jeffersonville A (Sarah Langness, E. Miller, E. Dixon, B. Dixon) 4:11.77; 3. North Harrison A 4:11.97.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 456, 2. Jeffersonville 217, 3. North Harrison 150, 4. Providence 123, 5. Corydon Central 103, 6. Jennings County 90, 7. Silver Creek 72, 8. Henryville 37, 9. Scottsburg 20.
200 medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (Carter Dilger, Drew Nelson, Jonas Gillam, Evan Dickson) 1:45.22; 2. Evansville North A 1:53.87; 3. Evansville North B 1:59.86.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:54.38; 2. Samuel Ottway (EN) 2:03.12; 3. Jacob Spurling (EN) 2:04.75.
200 individual medley: 1. Gillam (J) 2:11.52; 2. Hunter Crain (CC) 2:14.37; 3. Derrick Casana (EN) 2:19.18.
50 freestyle: 1. Drake Noble (EN) 24.36; 2. Evan Lousignont (EN) 24.61; 3. Ethan Williams (EN) 24.94.
100 butterfly: 1. Dilger (J) 53.89; 2. Jonathan Jones (JC) 1:11.76; 3. Evan Stucke (EN) 1:11.88.
100 freestyle: 1. Gillam (J) 52.08; 2. Dickson (J) 52.44; 3. Noble (EN) 55.71.
500 freestyle: 1. Dilger (J) 5:07.34; 2. Ottway (EN) 5:35.67; 3. Zach Applewhite (P) 5:46.98.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (Nelson, Gillam, Dickson, Dilger) 1:35.60; 2. Evansville North A 1:39.00; 3. North Harrison A 1:48.59.
100 backstroke: 1. Crain (CC) 59.92; 2. Nelson (J) 1:01.89; 3. Jordan Johnson (NH) 1:05.53.
100 breaststroke: 1. Evan Patterson (EN) 1:06.97; 2. Casana (EN) 1:07.11; 3. Kieran Kelly (P) 1:15.11.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Evansville North A (Williams, Ottway, Spurling, Patterson) 3:47.28; 2. North Harrison A 4:10.96; 3. Evansville North B 4:12.87.
HIGHLANDERS TOP OWLS
SEYMOUR — Floyd Central rolled to a pair of wins over Seymour on Saturday.
On the boys' side, the Highlanders won all 12 events en route to a 143-42 ousting of the Owls.
Floyd was led by Dalton Lawver and Carson Huber. Lawver won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events while Huber won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.
Other winners for the Highlanders were Kevin Smith in the 200 individual medley, Payton Bowman in the 100 butterfly, Gabe Anderson in the 100 free, Gavin Kaiser in the 100 backstroke and Evan Thomas in the 1-meter diving competition.
Lawver aand Huber combined with Kaiser and Connor Bickel to win the 200 freestyle relay while Huber, Smith and Kaiser teamed with Nick Raymer to win the 200 medley relay. Finally, Lawver, Raymer, Kaiser and Jadyn Gomes won the 400 free relay.
On the girls' side, Floyd won 11 of the 12 events to sink Seymour 133-50.
The Highlanders were led by Kylie McDonald, who won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Other event winners were Erin Perkins in the 200 free, Sydney Baxter in the 50 free, Grace Allen in the 100 butterfly, Mia Cochran in the 500 free, Bernadette Mueller in the 100 backstroke and Kaleigh Schuler in the diving competition.
McDonald teamed up with Baxter, Perkins and Savanna Liddle to win the 200 freestyle relay while Mueller and Liddle combined with Sydney Moeller and Riley Loftus to capture the 200 medley relay. Finally, Liddle, Allen, Perkins and Cochran captured the 400 free relay.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 143, SEYMOUR 42
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Nick Raymer, Kevin Smith, Carson Huber, Gavin Kaiser) 1:46.25; 2. Seymour A 1:52.20; 3. Floyd Central B 1:55.61.
200 freestyle: 1. Dalton Lawver (FC) 1:48.92; 2. Conner Paris (FC) 1:58.93; 3. Bryce Miller (S) 1:58.96.
200 individual medley: 1. Smith (FC) 2:11.63; 2. Gabe Anderson (FC) 2:16.72; 3. Alec Elrod (FC) 2:26.69.
50 freestyle: 1. Huber (FC) 22.50; 2. Trevor Layne (S) 24.72; 3. Raymer (FC) 25.10.
Diving: 1. Evan Thomas (FC) 438.80; 2. Asher Gibson (FC) 342.85; 3. Justin Tracy (FC) 310.15.
100 butterfly: 1. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:02.06; 2. Jadyn Gomes (FC) 1:02.24; 3. Raymer (FC) 1:02.33.
100 freestyle: 1. G. Anderson (FC) 52.83; 2. Miller (S) 52.92; 3. Danny Anderson (FC) 56.60.
500 freestyle: 1. Lawver (FC) 5:00.24; 2. Paris (FC) 5:26.66; 3. Elrod (FC) 5:41.17.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Kaiser, Connor Bickel, Huber, Lawver) 1:36.74; 2. Floyd Central B 1:43.50; 3. Seymour A 1:43.93.
100 backstroke: 1. Kaiser (FC) 1:03.88; 2. Bickel (FC) 1:05.99; 3. Will Kling (FC) 1:06.69.
100 breaststroke: 1. Huber (FC) 1:02.21; 3. Layne (S) 1:02.37; 3. Smith (FC) 1:05.81.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Gomes, Lawver, Raymer, Kaiser) 3:37.62; 2. Floyd Central B 3:46.72; 3. Seymour A 3:54.00.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 133, SEYMOUR 50
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Sydney Moeller, Riley Loftus, Bernadette Mueller, Savanna Liddle) 1:59.39; 2. Floyd Central B 2:00.96; 3. Seymour A 2:01.86.
200 freestyle: 1. Erin Perkins (FC) 2:06.59; 2. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:14.28; 3. Amelita Vasquez (S) 2:18.76.
200 individual medley: 1. Maren McClure (S) 2:24.24; 2. Lauren McGrath (FC) 2:27.49; 3. Mia Cochran (FC) 2:28.41.
50 freestyle: 1. Sydney Baxter (FC) 26.62; 2. Mueller (FC) 27.03; 3. Sandy Cerino (S) 27.14.
Diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 295.95; 2. Abby Ryan (FC) 280.00; 3. Ahna Cobb (FC) 239.20.
100 butterfly: 1. Grace Allen (FC) 1:04.23; 2. McClure (S) 1:05.13; Meg Edwards (FC) 1:07.27.
100 freestyle: 1. Kylie McDonald (FC) 58.65; 2. Moeller (FC) 1:00.29; 3. Cerino (S) 1:00.73.
500 freestyle: 1. Mia Cochran (FC) 5:47.97; 2. Katya Cox (S) 6:04.81; 3. Loftus (FC) 6:11.43.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (McDonald, Baxter, Liddle, Perkins) 1:48.23; 2. Floyd Central B 1:50.93; 3. Floyd Central C 1:57.82.
100 backstroke: 1. Mueller (FC) 1:10.68; 2. Cox (S) 1:10.85; 3. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 1:11.54.
100 breaststroke: 1. McDonald (FC) 1:14.78; 2. Abby Boyt (S) 1:16.95; 3. Baxter (FC) 1:18.50.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Liddle, Allen, Perkins, Cochran) 4:05.41; 2. Seymour A 4:07.43; 3. Floyd Central B 4:24.25.
