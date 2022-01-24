COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East clipped Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual meet Saturday afternoon.
The Olympian girls edged the Red Devils 100.5-84.5 while the East boys downed Jeff 126-48.
On the girls’ side, the Red Devils won three of the 12 events.
Senior Katelyn Case captured the 100-yard freestyle (in 1 minute, 1.27 seconds) while junior Emily Miller was victorious in the 500 free (5:49.53). Miller was followed by teammates Kaya Arnold and Laci Foster to lead Jeff’s 1-2-3 sweep in the event.
Meanwhile, Case combined with Arnold, Avery Dethy and Ruby Dunn to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:08.75).
On the boys’ side, the Red Devils won a pair of events. Both of those were by junior Evan Dickson, who finished first in the 200 freestyle (1:48.64) and the 500 free (4:55.88).
“We finished this week with a spirited meet at Columbus East,” Jeffersonville coach Mike Pepa said. “The girls began to taper for sectionals and the guys continue to train very hard. Our sole focus now is sectionals and potentially State."
BOYS: COLUMBUS EAST 126, JEFFERSONVILLE 48
200-yard medley relay: 1. Columbus East A 1:49.57; 2. Jeff A (Margad Pagva, Koy Ramer, Evan Dickson, Bryce Norton) 1:51.81; 3. Columbus East B 2:03.53.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:48.64; 2. Judah Nickoll (CE) 1:57.01; 3. Todd Hundley (CE) 2:04.62; 5. Norton (J) 2:07.83.
200 individual medley: 1. M. Machavariani (CE) 2:06.19; 2. Pagva (J) 2:11.21; 3. Ethan Hall (CE) 2:23.57.
50 freestyle: 1. Dathan Wolf (CE) 23.22; 2. Cavan Stilson (CE) 25.12; 3. Ramer (J) 26.22; 5. Eric Whaley (J) 30.74; 6. Tavion Price (J) 49.64.
1-meter diving: 1. Gavin Day (CE) 155.40.
100 butterfly: 1. Nickoll (CE) 57.66; 2. Pagva (J) 58.33; 3. Stilson (CE) 1:03.85.
100 freestyle: 1. Stephenson (CE) 55.33; 2. Norton (J) 55.71; 3. Spencer Erfmeier (CE) 58.41; 5. Jamison Thompson (J) 1:06.74.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 4:55.88; 2. Machavariani (CE) 5:03.16; 3. Wolf (CE) 5:21.89; 4. Ramer (J) 5:36.76.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Columbus East A 1:45.57; 2. Columbus East B 1:48.81; 3. Jeff A (Thompson, Whaley, Evan Bartle, Price) 2:20.00.
100 backstroke: 1. Hundley (CE) 1:00.42; 2. Gus Sciano (CE) 1:15.02; 3. Eli Isaacs (CE) 1:17.25; 4. Thompson (J) 1:24.92; 5. Price (J) 2:03.81.
100 breaststroke: 1. Hall (CE) 1:12.73; 2. Trueblood (CE) 1:18.63; 3. Isaacs (CE) 1:19.15; 4. Bartle (J) 1:32.67; 5. Whaley (J) 1:48.69.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Columbus East A 3:31.14; 2. Jeff A (Dickson, Norton, Ramer, Pagva) 3:37.28; 3. Columbus East B 4:21.89.
GIRLS: COLUMBUS EAST 100.5, JEFFERSONVILLE 84.5
200 medley relay: 1. Columbus East A 2:03.55; 2. Jeff A (Kaya Arnold, Avery Dethy, Rileigh Dethy, Katie Case) 2:07.16; 3. Jeff B (Maggie Nifong, Sarah Langness, Emily Miller, Laci Foster) 2:14.48.
200 freestyle: 1. Elizabeth Proffitt (CE) 2:12.82; 2. Arnold (J) 2:15.85; 3. Claire Brooks (CE) 2:17.46; 4. R. Dethy (J) 2:19.38; 6. Jorden Sheppard (J) 2:53.50.
200 IM: 1. Karissa Miller (CE) 2:27.77; 2. A. Dethy (J) 2:29.78; 3. Nifong (J) 2:31.37; 4. Foster (J) 2:43.10.
50 freestyle: 1. Josephine Havenaar (CE) 27.76; 2. Case (J) 28.13; 3. Keri Greathouse (CE) 28.34; 4. Ruby Dunn (J) 28.56; 5. Miller (J) 29.25.
1-meter diving: 1. Gabriel Meier (CE) 220.95; 2. Dyana Foster (CE) 158.40; 3. Eva Ellis (J) 138.20.
100 butterfly: 1. Miller (CE) 1:07.84; 2. A. Dethy (J) 1:09.55; 3. Claire Brooks (CE) 1:10.16; 4. Langness (J) 1:15.89; 5. Ellis (J) 1:36.04.
100 freestyle: 1. Case (J) 1:01.27; 2. Greathouse (CE) 1:02.25; 3. Meier (CE) 1:03.48; 5. Hulan Otgonbaya (J) 1:13.52.
500 freestyle: 1. Miller (J) 5:49.53; 2. Arnold (J) 6:03.66; 3. Foster (J) 6:21.12.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Columbus East A 1:52.13; 2. Jeff A (Dunn, Nifong, Langness, Miller) 1:56.99; 3. Columbus East B 2:04.85; 5. Jeff B (Sheppard, Athena Dorsey, Lola Mays, Ellis) 2:37.36.
100 backstroke: 1. Havenaar (CE) 1:11.64; 2. Halle Herbert (CE) 1:14.45; 3. Langness (J) 1:16.57; 5. Otgonbaya (J) 1:28.37; 6. Stacy Wilder (J) 1:54.40.
100 breaststroke: 1. Proffitt (CE) 1:11.16; 2. Dunn (J) 1:23.59; 3. Nifong (J) 1:23.89; 4. R. Dethy (J) 1:27.66.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (A. Dethy, Case, Arnold, Dunn) 4:08.75; 2. Columbus East A 4:11.62; 3. Jeff B (Foster, Otgonbaya, Ellis, R. Dethy) 4:45.80; 5. Jeff C (Sheppard, Wilder, Mays, Dorsey) 6:05.07.
HENRYVILLE BOYS 2ND, GIRLS 4TH
HANOVER — The Henryville boys placed second, while the Hornet girls finished fourth, in Saturday's 2022 Red Anderson Invitational at Southwestern. Henryville had 11 personal records and four school records on the day.
For the boys, Jack Spicer won the 100 backstroke (58.19) and was second in the 200 free. Meanwhile Mason Tolliver was second in the 50 free (26.00) and the 100 free. Additionally, Adam Spicer was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke while Adam Ross finished fourth in the 100 freestyle.
“Mason is banging on the door of swimming a 25 in the 50, and he almost got there today," Henryville assistant coach Brandon Spicer said. "Our two freshmen, Adam Spicer and Tolliver, have shown great promise and Adam Ross has really turned it on the last few weeks. These guys love to compete. Jack had a quality day after a monstrous meet Friday. He lowered the school record in the 200 and swam his second best backstroke and he was not happy. The rest of the team sees his hunger and I think that rubs off on them."
On the girls' side, Beatrice Zignani won the 100 backstroke (1:11.39) and was second in the 50 freestyle. She also combined with Kate Smith, Samantha Powell and Lillie Owens to take second in the 200 medley relay.
“It was great to see Bea swim well and re-writing her time on the record board three more times. She is very versatile and looking forward to see how she competes at sectional in a few weeks," Spicer said. "Kalie Jackson and Brooklin Thompson also came back with two personal-bests each today in their events. It’s nice to keep seeing PRs at this time of the year."
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Switzerland County 87, 2. Henryville 62, 3. South Ripley 39, 4. Rising Sun 29, 5. Scottsburg 15, 6. Silver Creek 4, 7. Southwestern 3.
200 medley relay: 1. Henryville (Jack Spier, Adam Spicer, Adam Ross, Mason Tolliver) 1:57.94; 2. Switzerland County 1:59.64; 3. Rising Sun 2:20.58.
200 freestyle: 1. Adrian Armstrong (SWIT) 1:54.06; 2. J. Spicer (H) 1:55.61.
200 individual medley: 1. Nathan Furnish (SWIT) 2:18.77; 2. Caleb Ridener (SWIT) 2:24.65; 3. Matthew Schmidt (SCOT) 2:43.88.
50 freestyle: 1. Evan Eaglin (RS) 25.41; 2. Tolliver (H) 26.00; 3. Nate Graver (RS) 26.84; 5. A. Spicer (H) 27.71; 8. Eli Anderson (SILC) 31.60.
100 butterfly: 1. Eaglin (RS) 1:05.08; 2. Derek Hoskins (SWIT) 1:07.45; 3. Andrew Thacker (SILVC) 1:07.72.
100 freestyle: 1. Armstrong (SWIT) 52.39; 2. Tolliver (H) 1:01.33; 3. Landon Saylor (SR) 1:02.89; 4. Ross (H) 1:03.19; 8. Miller (SILC) 1:18.90.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Henryville (Ross, A. Spicer, Tolliver, J. Spicer) 1:46.09; 2. Switzerland County 1:47.40; 3. South Ripley 2:08.56.
100 backstroke: 1. J. Spicer (H) 58.19; 2. Furnish (SWIT) 1:07.67; 3. Hoskins (SWIT) 1:07.93; 5. Ross (H) 1:18.24; 7. Anderson (SILC) 1:21.80.
100 breaststroke: 1. Caleb Ridener (SWIT) 1:16.57; 2. A. Spicer (H) 1:18.66; 3. Chandler Elliott (SCOT) 1:21.28.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Switzerland County 4:13.11; 2. South Ripley 4:45.06; 3. Rising Sun 4:52.70.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Southwestern 84, 2. Switzerland County 57, 3. Scottsburg 45, 4. Henryville 35.5, 5. Rising Sun 34, 6. South Ripley 20.5.
200 medley relay: 1. Southwestern 2:17.22; 2. Henryville (Kate Smith, Beatrice Zignani, Samantha Powell, Lillie Owens) 2:27.07; 3. Rising Sun 2:30.06.
200 freestyle: 1. Sidney Halloran (RS) 2:10.29; 2. Julia Worcester (SW) 2:12.13; 3. Darcie Diem (SR) 2:18.06; 5. Powell (H) 2:37.67; 8. Smith (H) 2:49.94; 9. Kalie Jackson (H) 2:51.41; 11. Owens (H) 2:58.70.
200 IM: 1. Raygan Crawford (SW) 2:38.74; 2. Ava Cole (SWIT) 2:45.55; 3. Olivia Gilley (SR) 3:25.37.
50 freestyle: 1. Allie Schmidt (SCOT) 27.45; 2 (tie). Zignani (H), Olivia Kavanaugh (SR) 29.07; 10. Smith (H) 33.77; 11. Owens (H) 33.85; 12. Chloe Miller (SILC) 33.93; 13. Jackson H) 34.16; 17. Pryce Walbring (SILC) 41.33.
100 butterfly: 1. Crawford (SW) 1:11.61; 2. Ani Edwards (RS) 1:35.09.
100 freestyle: 1. Schmidt (SCOT) 1:02.21; 2. Diem (SR) 1:03.30; 3. Audrey Bare (SW) 1:14.20; 9. Brooklin Thompson (H) 1:19.96; 13. Olivia Hurley (SILC) 1:23.99; 14. Hannah Ramsey (H) 1:32.71.
500 freestyle: 1. Kaelin Taylor (SWIT) 6:21.22; 2. Fabiana Orioll (SW) 6:35.31; 3. Adair Miles (SWIT) 7:16.01.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Southwestern 2:00.23; 2. Scottsburg 2:03.00; 3. Switzerland County 2:03.85; 5. Henryville (Powell, Owens, Smith, Zignani) 2:08.91.
100 backstroke: 1. Zignani (H) 1:11.39; 2. Orioll (SW) 1:14.72; 3. Cole (SWIT) 1:15.40; 7. Thompson (H) 1:28.22; 11. Hurley (SILC) 1:42.44; 13. Walbring (SILC) 1:59.75.
100 breaststroke: 1. Worcester (SW) 1:15.99; 2. Halloran (RS) 1:16.17; 3. Becky Foster (SCOT) 1:29.47; 9. Ramsey (H) 1:52.49.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Switzerland County 4:45.82; 2. Southwestern 5:23.69; 3. Henryville (Samantha Powell, Hannah Ramsey, Kalie Jackson, Brooklin Thompson) 5:43.20.
LATE FRIDAY
HENRYVILLE BOYS FINISH 4TH, GIRLS 7TH
LOUISVILLE — The Henryville boys finished fourth, while the Hornet girls placed seventh in Friday's Sacred Heart Academy Splash at the University of Louisville's Ralph Wright Natatorium. The 11 swimmers set 12 personal records and four new school records in three relays in spite of the fact that they were coming off a COVID-pause.
Louisville St. Xavier took home the team title on the boys' side. The Tigers, who won 11 of the 12 events, tallied 484 points. DuPont Manual was second with 164 while Trinity took third with 147 — 71 more than the fourth-place Hornets, who only had four swimmers.
Henryville senior Jack Spicer, who recently committed to Bethel University, had the team's top finish. He placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 56.68 to break his own school record in the event. He also took 10th in the 50 freestyle, as did Ross in the 100 backstroke.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Spicer combined with Adam Spicer, Ross and Tolliver to finish fifth in 1 minute, 43.01 seconds — to break a 12-year-old school record. St. X won the race in a meet-record 1:25.05.
Those four also placed sixth in the 200 medley relay in 1:57.39 to lower their own school record by four seconds.
“The boys swam a personal best in every race but one, and Jack put a big target on his back leading to the postseason with his 100 back time," Henryville coach Kitty Cline said. "With St. X here, we had potential state champs in every event, so it was a fantastic experience to compete at that level. Jack got a lot of the attention, but his brother Adam knocked off huge chunks of time with a six-second personal best in the 200 free, five-second personal best in the 100 breast and three-second best in the 50 in his first leg of the 200 free relay.”
On the girls' side, Sacred Heart won 11 of the 12 events en route to 446 points. The Hornets finished with 46.
Powell, Owens, Smith and Zignani combined to place 11th in the 200 free relay in 2:09.21 to smash the previous school record by six seconds.
“The girls 200 free relay time surprised me, because we have not been very close to the school record all season, but they were ready to take it tonight,” Cline said
That foursome also finished 13th in the 200 medley relay.
Individually, Powell placed 11th in the 200 free and 12th in the 100 butterfly.
SACRED HEART ACADEMY SPLASH
Friday at Ralph Wright Natatorium, University of Louisville
BOYS
Team scores: 1. St. Xavier 484, 2. DuPont Manual 164, 3. Trinity 147, 4. Henryville 76, 5. Oldham County 69, 6. Christian Academy of Louisville 57, 7. Kentucky Country Day 46, 8. Eastern 12, 9. North Bullitt 7.
200 medley relay: 1. St. Xavier A 1:31.15; 6. Henryville (J. Spicer, A. Spicer, Ross, Tolliver) 1:57.39.
200 freestyle: 1. Johnny Crush (X) 1:42.45; 12. A. Spicer (H) 2:14.03.
200 IM: 1. Will Scholtz (X) 1:52.09.
50 freestyle: 1. Luke Thomas (X) 21.09; 10. J. Spicer (H) 23.32; 28. Tolliver (H) 26.32.
1-meter diving: 1. Matt Hermann (T) 202.45.
100 butterfly: 1. Blake Whiteley (X) 50.29.
100 freestyle: 1. Zain Butt (X) 47.24; 28. Tolliver (H) 1:00.83; 29. A. Ross (H) 1:03.21.
500 freestyle: 1. Noah Lim (X) 4:46.16.
100 backstroke: 1. Charlie Crush (X) 51.26; 5. J. Spicer (H) 56.68; 10. A. Ross (H) 1:16.58.
100 breaststroke: 1. Noah Benton (X) 1:00.07; 17. A. Spicer (H) 1:15.21.
200 freestyle relay: 1. St. Xavier A 1:25.05; 5. Henryville (A. Spicer, Ross, Tolliver, J. Spicer) 1:43.01.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Sacred Heart 446, 2. DuPont Manual 210, 3. Kentucky Country Day 113, 4. Assumption 89, 5. CAL 79, 6. Oldham County 72, 7. Henryville 46, 8. J. Graham Brown 23, 9. Bullitt East 3, 10. North Bullitt 2.
200 medley relay: 1. Sacred Heart A 1:53.12; 13. Henryville (Smith, Zignani, Powell, Owens) 2:26.71.
200 freestyle: 1. Madeline Meredith (SH) 1:57.59; 11. Powell (H) 2:42.48; 12. Smith (H) 2:50.67; 13. Owens (H) 2:53.25; 14. Kallie Jackson (H) 2:57.12.
200 IM: 1. Carlie Tyler (SH) 2:10.82.
50 freestyle: 1. Haley McDonald (SH) 24.41; 21. Zignani (H) 29.23; 31. Owens (H) 31.16; 46. Smith (H) 33.24; 52. Jackson (H) 34.88.
1-meter diving: 1. Daphne Powell (B) 159.10.
100 butterfly: 1. Brinly Hardy (SH) 58.40; 12. Powell (H) 1:23.06; 14. Brooklin Thompson (H) 1:29.90.
100 freestyle: 1. McDonald (SH) 53.78; 38. Hannah Ramsey (H) 1:30.65.
500 freestyle: 1. Tyler (SH) 5:14.16.
100 backstroke: 1. Meredith (SH) 59.47; 15. Zignani (H) 1:12.17; 20. Thompson (H) 1:28.79.
100 breaststroke: 1. Grace Davis (SH) 1:13.12; 24. Ramsey (H) 1:50.13.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Sacred Heart A 1:42.05; 11. Henryville (Powell, Owens, Smith, Zignani) 2:09.21.
