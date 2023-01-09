SWIMMING ROUNDUP: Red Devils take 2nd at their invite

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville finished second on both the boys’ and girls’ sides of the 22nd annual Thomas A. Landgraf Invitational on Saturday.
Evansville North swept the team titles.
“We had 12 teams, alumni from six decades and lots of fast swims,” Jeff coach Mike Pepa said.
On the boys’ side, the Huskies captured six of the 11 events en route to 449 points — 219 ahead of the runner-up Red Devils. Providence placed fourth (116) while Henryville was seventh (69), Charlestown eighth (47) and Silver Creek 10th (eight) in the 10-team event.
Jeff was led by Evan Dickson. The senior standout won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 46.43 seconds) and the 500 free (4:57.46). Additionally, he teamed up with Jaga Pagva, Margad Pagva and Bryce Norton to finish first in the 200 medley relay (1:48.35).
Margad Pagva also registered the Red Devils’ other victory, in the 100 butterfly (58.03). Additionally, he was runner-up to Dickson in the 500 free.
Also for Jeff, Bryce Norton took third in the 100 free and fourth in the 200 free.
For the fourth-place Pioneers, Matteo Zakel was third in the 100 butterfly and Andrew Millay finished the same in the 100 backstroke.
For the seventh-place Hornets, Adam Spicer took third in the 100 breaststroke.
For the eighth-place Pirates, Cooper Lyvers placed second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 free.
On the girls’ side, North won seven events on its way to 400 points — 47 more than the Red Devils. Providence finished fifth (71) while Charlestown took seventh (56) and Henryville ninth (three) in the nine-team event.
Jeff was led by Emily Miller, who was victorious in the 200 individual medley (2:24.13) and the 500 free (5:30.69).
Also for the Red Devils, Maggie Nifong was second in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. She also was a member of Jeff’s second-place finishing 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
THOMAS A. LANDGRAF INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Jeffersonville
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 449, 2. Jeffersonville 230, 3. Huntington 178, 4. Providence 116, 5. North Harrison 93, 6. Corydon Central 77, 7. Henryville 69, 8. Charlestown 47, 9. Scottsburg 31, 10. Silver Creek 8.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (Evan Dickson, Jaga Pagva, Margad Pagva, Bryce Norton) 1:48.35; 2. Evansville North A 1:48.52; 3. Evansville North B 1:59.53; 4. Providence A (Rhett Borne, Andrew Millay, Matteo Zakel, Ben Tackett) 2:02.00; 6. Henryville A (Josiah Spicer, Adam Spicer, Mason Tolliver, Gavin Abbott) 2:06.21.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:46.43; 2. Keon McClure (HU) 1:53.77; 3. Brendan Ulewicz (EN) 1:56.09; 4. Norton (J) 1:56.95; 8. Logan James (SC) 2:18.91; 11. Ben Tackett (P) 2:21.68; 12. Luke Jones (CH) 2:22.14; 13. J. Spicer (H) 2:23.68; 16. Trey Bissinger (J) 2:45.57; 17. Aiden Sears (H) 3:04.25; 18. Adam Basham (P) 3:07.16.
200 individual medley: 1. Ayden Poole (EN) 2:10.27; 2. Pagva (J) 2:16.57; 3. Zakel (P) 2:18.53; 4. Koy Ramer (J) 2:18.76.
50 freestyle: 1. Luke Adkins (HU) 23.24; 2. Lucas Petitt (EN) 24.07; 3. Logan Edwards (CC) 25.26; 4. Romier Hunter-Lawrence (J) 25.53; 7. Tristan Mayrose (P) 26.72; 8. Will Stengel (P) 26.92; 10. Gavin Abbott (H) 27.19; 14. John Hulsey (CH) 29.46; 15. Brayden Rice (J) 29.68; 17. Kyle Netter (P) 30.24; 19. Eric Whaley (J) 30.97; 21. Wyatt Wisman (CH) 32.39; 22. Sears (H) 38.88; 23. Sawyer Jackson (H) 40.80.
100 butterfly: 1. M. Pagva (J) 58.03; 2. Keon McClure (HU) 1:00.15; 3. Zakel (P) 1:00.90.
100 freestyle: 1. Ulewicz (EN) 50.79; 2. Luke Adkins (HU) 51.88; 3. Norton (J) 52.06; 4. Cooper Lyvers (CH) 54.06; 7. Tolliver (H) 57.89; 10. Abbott (H) 1:02.56; 11. Mayrose (P) 1:02.93; 13. Ethan Romine (H) 1:06.61; 15. Hulsey (CH) 1:07.26; 19. Netter (P) 1:12.47; 20. Bissinger (J) 1:12.58; 21. Whaley (J) 1:16.14; 22. Harrison Howell (P) 1:17.33.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 4:57.46; 2. M. Pagva (J) 5:11.55; 3. Christopher Young (HU) 5:29.26; 8. A. Spicer (H) 5:51.22; 9. Millay (P) 6:13.22; 10. James (SC) 6:29.55; 11. Tackett (P) 6:43.33.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Evansville North A 1:36.65; 2. Huntington A 1:36.85; 3. Evansville North B 1:44.95; 4. Jeff A (J. Pagva, Ramer, Hunter-Lawrence, Xander Quinn) 1:47.99; 6. Henryville A (J. Spicer, Tolliver, Abbott, A. Spicer) 1:50.01; 7. Charlestown A (Hulsey, Wisman, Jones, Lyvers) 1:54.49; 9. Providence A (Borne, Mayrose, Adam Basham, Will Stengel) 1:58.94.
100 backstroke: 1. Poole (EN) 1:00.88; 2. Lyvers (CH) 1:03.10; 3. Millay (P) 1:04.70; 5. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 1:07.60; 9. Ramer (J) 1:11.40; 10. Tolliver (H) 1:12.73; 12. Borne (P) 1:13.82; 16. Romine (H) 1:27.13.
100 breaststroke: 1. Luke Baumberger (EN) 1:10.35; 2. J. Pagva (J) 1:12.15; 3. A. Spicer (H) 1:13.28; 10. Stengel (P) 1:28.55; 11. Howell (P) 1:32.02; 13. Brayden Rice (J) 1:34.57; 14. Basham (P) 1:43.45; 15. Jackson (H) 1:46.78.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Evansville North A 3:28.82; 2. Jeff A (Dickson, M. Pagva, Norton, Ramer) 3:33.07; 3. Huntington 3:34.14; 5. Providence A (Tackett, Zakel, Borne, Millay) 4:02.69; 9. Charlestown A (Hulsey, Wisman, Jones, Lyvers) 4:18.88; 11. Jeff B (Hunter-Lawrence, Bissinger, Whaley, Quinn) 4:42.52; 12. Providence B (Mayrose, Stengel, Basham, Howell) 4:52.46; 14. Henryville A (J. Spicer, Sears, Jackson, Romine) 5:25.34.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 400, 2. Jeffersonville 353, 3. Corydon Central 170, 4. North Harrison 142, 5. Providence 71, 6. Scottsburg 70, 7. Charlestown 56, 8. Lanesville 37, 9. Henryville 3.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Evansville North 2:01.69; 2. Jeffersonville A (Kaya Arnold, Sarah Langness, Maggie Nifong, Ruby Dunn) 2:06.79; 3. Jeffersonville B (Adelaide Bingham, Laci Foster, Avery Dethy, Emily Miller) 2:11.49; 8. Providence A (Maycy Scroggins, Audrey Howell, Melissa Buchanan, Emme Harris) 2:28.52; 10. Charlestown A (Annika White, Jenna Sawyer, Lillian Wolff, Bianca White) 2:35.68; 11. Providence B (Liz Applewhite, Maci Hoskins, Brookelynn Schneider, Mia Tichy) 2:42.12.
200 freestyle: 1. Madison Stillwell (CC) 2:05.44; 2. Aubrey Ellis (EN) 2:10.70; 3. Dunn (J) 2:13.26; 4. Bingham (J) 2:13.88; 6. Dethy (J) 2:17.22; 10. Raelynn Blackstone (CH) 2:43.68; 14. Kalie Jackson (H) 2:52.37; 17. Vanessa Gogel (CH) 3:21.10; 18. Hannah Morgan (CH) 3:25.81; 19. Michelle Landeros (P) 3:47.34.
200 IM: 1. Emily Miller (J) 2:24.13; 2. Nifong (J) 2:27.23; 3. Langness (J) 2:37.78; 11. Hoskins (P) 3:16.44; 13. Wolff (CH) 3:25.03.
50 free: 1. Avery Lasher (EN) 26.51; 2. Ada Emerson (EN) 27.11; 3. Arnold (J) 27.27; 5. Foster (J) 28.55; 8. Litzy Rubio (J) 29.04; 10. Lillie Owens (H) 31.60; 11. Harris (P) 31.72; 12. Howell (P) 31.95; 13. B. White (CH) 32.11; 14. Justice Humes (CH) 32.43; 18. Casey Lambert (CH) 34.54; 19. Jenna Sawyer (CH) 34.72; 20. Tichy (P) 35.29; 21. Olivia Hurley (SC) 38.74; 23. Pryce Whalbring (SC) 40.70; 24. Sara Mira (H) 40.80; 25. Kaila Gelback (SC) 40.92; 27. Brianna Chastain (H) 45.70.
100 butterfly: 1. Jordan Gehlhausen (EN) 1:04.21; 2. Nifong (J) 1:04.57; 3. Isabelle Hamilton (EN) 1:12.08; 4. Buchanan (P) 1:14.37; 9. Marina Darling (J) 1:34.69; 10. Schneider (P) 1:44.93; 11. Lauren Peters (J) 1:48.85.
100 freestyle: 1. Avery Lasher (EN) 56.92; 2. Ada Emerson (EN) 59.57; 3. Arnold (J) 1:00.46; 4. Dunn (J) 1:00.76; 7. Rubio (J) 1:04.06; 10. B. White (CH) 1:08.73; 11. Harris (P) 1:13.10; 17. Molly Kleinert (H) 1:24.04; 19. Mira (H) 1:35.06; 20. Chastain (H) 1:40.34; 21. Landeros (P) 1:46.84.
500 free: 1. Miller (J) 5:30.69; 2. Stillwell (CC) 5:37.89; 3. Dethy (J) 5:54.44; 5. Buchanan (P) 6:28.24; 9. A. White (CH) 6:54.91; 11. Hulan Otgonbaya (J) 7:05.08; 12. M.E. Kraft (P) 7:31.36; 15. Kendall Gogel (CH) 7:45.26.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Evansville North A 1:51.44; 2. Jeff A (Dunn, Arnold, Nifong, Foster) 1:51.63; 3. Corydon Central A 1:59.00; 5. Jeff B (Langness, Rubio, Darling, Otgonbaya) 2:03.47; 7. Charlestown (K. Gogel, Blackstone, Humes, Sawyer) 2:11.19; 8. Providence (Howell, Harris, Scroggins, Kraft) 2:11.81; 11. Jeff C (Danna Hernandez-Olivares, Athena Dorsey, Leighton Hearne, Lola Mays) 2:31.53; 12. Charlestown B (Giulia Galli, V. Gogel, Anna Ballard, Morgan) 2:32.37; 13. Providence B (Schneider, Tichy, Applewhite, Landeros) 2:32.61; 14. Henryville A (Owens, Chastain, Kleinert, Jackson) 2:33.28.
100 backstroke: 1. Gehlhausen (EN) 1:06.74; 2. Aubrey Ellis (EN) 1:08.76; 3. E.V. Wright (NH) 1:11.51; 4. Bingham (J) 1:12.16; 8. A. White (CH) 1:19.73; 9. Peters (J) 1:26.16; 13. Owens (H) 1:29.44; 14. Humes (CH) 1:31.21; 15. Kraft (P) 1:31.59; 16. Sheppard (J) 1:32.83; 17. Scroggins (P) 1:36.97; 19. Renae Hayes (SC) 1:44.08; 19. Ballard (CH) 1:49.90.
100 breaststroke: 1. Ella Johnson (CC) 1:20.41; 2. Kassie ZurSchmeide (L) 1:21.06; 3. Langness (J) 1:22.55; 6. Foster (J) 1:25.24; 9. Eva Ellis (J) 1:32.49; 10. Hoskins (P) 1:32.80; 12. Gogel (CH) 1:33.38; 14. Blackstone (CH) 1:34.38; 15. Howell (P) 1:35.60; 17. Jackson (H) 1:40.35; 19. Wolff (CH) 1:40.81; 21. Applewhite (P) 1:50.64; 22. Hurley (SC) 2:04.76; 23. Whalbring (SC) 2:25.00.
400 free relay: 1. Evansville North A 3:58.65; 2. Jeff A (Miller, Bingham, Rubio, Dethy) 4:16.84; 3. Corydon Central A 4:20.01; 7. Charlestown A (Wolff, B. White, Blackstone, A. White) 4:56.54; 8. Providence A (Buchanan, Scroggins, Kraft, Hoskins) 4:57.80; 9. Jeff B (Sheppard, Otgonbaya, Peters, Darling) 5:06.87; 11. Charlestown B (Rhoten, Galli, Humes, Gogel) 5:23.22; 12. Providence B (Schneider, Tichy, Applewhite, Landeros) 6:05.50.
FLOYD SWEEPS SEYMOUR
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual meet Saturday at Highland Hills.
On the boys’ side, the Highlanders won nine of the 12 events en route to a 130-53 victory.
On the girls’ side, Floyd finished first in all 12 events on the way to a 138-42 triumph.
“Seymour is always a great program to compete against. There were 98 athletes in this dual meet. That is one of the largest dual meets I’ve been a part of in my 23 years of coaching at Floyd Central. It says a lot about both programs,” Highlanders head coach Joe Perkins said. “We had a great meet and picked up where we left off from our last competition three weeks ago. Our kids came through our Christmas training and raced very well on Saturday.”
Kevin Smith led the way for the Floyd boys. The senior was victorious in the 200 individual medley (2:04.68) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.15). He also was a member of the Highlanders’ triumphant 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Also for Floyd, Carter Bolling won the 200 freestyle (1:53.50) and the 500 free (5:11.10). He was also a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 400 free relay team.
Payton Bowman (100 butterfly) and Jadyn Gomes (100 backstroke) also picked up victories for the Highlanders. Both were also members of Floyd’s victorious 200 medley and 200 free relay teams (along with Jack Hildreth).
Savanna Liddle, Morgan Schoen and Sierra Midkiff led the way for the Floyd girls. Each won a pair of individual events.
Liddle triumphed in the 50 free (25.57) and the 100 free (55.95); Schoen won the 500 free (5:36.39) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.47) and Midkiff was victorious in the 200 IM (2:23.51) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.67).
Other individual winners for Floyd were Macy McCullough (200 free), Kathleyn Meier (1-meter diving) and Claire Jones (100 backstroke).
Schoen and Midkiff also teamed up with Lucy Owens and Claire Schuler to win the 200 medley relay. Liddle, Schuler, Jones and Ella Robbeloth finished first in the 200 free relay while Owens, Robbeloth, Jones and Liddle triumphed in the 200 free relay.
“As we head to our girls’ conference meet Saturday this gave us an opportunity to finalize our lineup and our kids rose to the occasion,” Perkins said.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 130, SEYMOUR 53
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Jack Hildreth, Kevin Smith, Payton Bowman, Jadyn Gomes) 1:44.87; 2. Floyd Central B (Ryder Schell, Kevin McIntyre, Cole Litch, Miles Elrod) 1:50.09; 3. Seymour A 2:02.19.
200 freestyle: 1. Carter Bolling (FC) 1:53.50; 2. Alec Elrod (FC) 1:56.50; 3. Larry Simons (S) 2:02.09; 6. Ryan Cochran (FC) 2:05.30.
200 individual medley: 1. Smith (FC) 2:04.68; 2. McIntyre (FC) 2:11.27; 3. Lane Mellencamp (S) 2:14.15; 4. Eli Coomer (FC) 2:16.28.
50 freestyle: 1. Paul Montgomery (S) 22.56; 2. Gomes (FC) 23.20; 3. Bowman (FC) 23.28; 4. Miles Elrod (FC) 24.31.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleb Brown (S) 236.18; 2. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 223.53; 3. Jack Sandford (FC) 140.18.
100 butterfly: 1. Bowman (FC) 56.72; 2. Hildreth (FC) 58.50; 3. Litch (FC) 1:00.01.
100 freestyle: 1. Montgomery (S) 51.23; 2. Woten (FC) 53.03; 3. M. Elrod (FC) 53.24; 5. Schell (FC) 57.15.
500 freestyle: 1. Bolling (FC) 5:11.10; 2. A. Elrod (FC) 5:11.23; 3. McIntyre (FC) 5:28.94.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Smith, Gomes, Hildreth, Bowman) 1:33.05; 2. Seymour A 1:36.54; 3. Floyd Central B (M. Elrod, Woten, Bolling, A. Elrod) 1:39.35; 4. Floyd Central C (Coomer, Cochran, Griffin Miller, Wheatley) 1:46.11; 7. Floyd Central D (Aidan Klinglesmith, Jordan Hartlage, Landon Miller, Conner Bretthauer) 2:00.95.
100 backstroke: 1. Gomes (FC) 57.92; 2. Hildreth (FC) 58.34; 3. Schell (FC) 1:00.73.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 1:03.15; 2. Coomer (FC) 1:08.70; 3. Cochran (FC0 1:14.23.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Woten, Bolling, A. Elrod, McIntyre) 3:35.91; 2. Seymour A 3:36.60; 3. Floyd Central B (Litch, Schell, Cochran, Coomer) 3:51.35; 6. Floyd Central C (Klinglesmith, L. Miller, Hartlage, Bretthauer) 4:34.81.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 138, SEYMOUR 42
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Sierra Midkiff, Claire Schuler) 1:58.35; 2. Seymour A 2:06.83; 3. Floyd Central B (Olivia Bentfield, Riley Loftus, Haley Kelley, Ava Pfaffenberger) 2:07.30; 5. Floyd Central C (Olivia Keeton, Avery Lewis, Ana Gonzalez, Katelyn Lyles) 2:23.18.
200 freestyle: 1. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:07.25; 2. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:08.68; 3. Brooke Bielefeld (FC) 2:09.56.
200 IM: 1. Midkiff (FC) 2:23.51; 2. Loftus (FC) 2:28.80; 3. Addy Castetter (S) 2:34.71; 6. Lewis (FC) 2:41.26.
50 free: 1. Savanna Liddle (FC) 25.57; 2. Schuler (FC) 26.02; 3. Katya Cox (S) 26.54; 4. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 26.87.
1-meter diving: 1. Kathleyn Meier (FC) 244.20; 2. Grace Lewis (S) 240.00.
100 butterfly: 1. Midkiff (FC) 1:04.67; 2. Robbeloth (FC) 1:07.03; 3. Castetter (S) 1:07.59; 4. Kelley (FC) 1:12.17.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 55.95; 2. Jones (FC) 56.51; 3. Cox (S) 58.96; 4. Owens (FC) 59.17.
500 freestyle: 1. Schoen (FC) 5:36.39; 2. McCollough (FC) 5:38.19; 3. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:41.35.
200 free relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Liddle, Schuler, Jones, Robbeloth) 1:45.65; 2. Floyd Central B (Pfaffenberger, Bielefeld, Cochran, McCollough) 1:51.14; 4. Floyd Central C (Midkiff, Benetfield, Kanemitsu, Kelley) 1:55.81.
100 backstroke: 1. Jones (FC) 1:04.07; 2. Owens (FC) 1:05.26; 3. Bentfield (FC) 1:09.64.
100 breaststroke: 1. Schoen (FC) 1:12.47; 2. Schuler (FC) 1:13.03; 3. Loftus (FC) 1:17.64.
200 free relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Owens, Robbeloth, Jones, Liddle) 3:52.23; 2. Floyd Central B (McCollough, Bielefeld, Cochran, Schoen) 3:57.71; 3. Seymour A 4:15.10; 4. Floyd Central C (Kanemitsu, Bentfeld, Loftus, Lewis) 4:21.25.