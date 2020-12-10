SWIMMING: Twenty swimmers & divers to watch this season

Floyd Central has dominated the local swimming scene in recent years.
The Highlander boys’ team has captured five consecutive sectional titles, while the Floyd girls have won three in a row.
Collectively the Highlanders will be strong once again, however, they could — and should — have some competition.
On the boys’ side, Floyd suffered heavy graduation losses from last season, when they won the sectional by 232.5 points over runner-up Madison.
“We only return nine out of 24 swims from last season’s sectional lineup,” Highlanders head coach Joe Perkins said. “I’m very optimistic that we can continue to compete at a high level this season. It will be a challenge for me to find our best lineup for the season and where our athletes will need to swim to give us our best opportunity to win meets.”
Floyd’s biggest competition in the Hoosier Hills Conference and sectional could come from rival New Albany, which has never won a sectional championship.
On the girls’ side, the Highlanders return several key contributors off last season’s squad that won the sectional by 51 points over Jeffersonville. The Red Devils could once again be their biggest challengers for conference and sectional supremacy.
“We will take the opportunity to play with our lineup during the season to see what our best fit will be,” Perkins said.
As the season gets going we’re taking a quick look at 20 (10 boys, 10 girls) swimmers and divers to watch this winter, followed by a glance at each of our local teams.
BOYS
PAYTON BOWMAN, FLOYD CENTRAL
Bowman, who finished second in the 500-yard freestyle as a freshman at last season’s sectional, has had a strong start to his sophomore campaign. He won both the 200 and 500 free events in dual-meet wins over Bedford North Lawrence and Madison.
WILLIAM CARLSON, NEW ALBANY
The senior took third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 free, in addition to being a member of the Bulldogs’ runner-up 400 free relay team, at last season’s sectional.
EVAN DICKSON, JEFFERSONVILLE
The sophomore was a member of the Red Devils’ sectional-winning 200 freestyle relay team at last season’s sectional, where he also took third in the 100 free and fourth in the 200 free.
MARTY FINERTY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior newcomer has had a strong start to the season. He won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly in a dual meet against BNL, the 100 free and 100 backstroke against Jennings County and the 100 butterfly at Madison.
KURT GERON, NEW ALBANY
The sophomore was a member of the Bulldogs’ runner-up 400 free and third-place 200 medley relay teams, while also finishing fourth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 backstroke at last season’s sectional.
JADYN GOMES, FLOYD CENTRAL
Gomes took third in the 500 free and sixth in the 100 butterfly as a freshman at last season’s sectional. He’s started his sophomore season strong, winning the 100 backstroke in a dual meet against BNL and the 50 free vs. Jennings County.
KALEB KRUER, NEW ALBANY
The junior is the reigning sectional champion in the 50 freestyle (he placed 31st at the IHSAA State Finals). He was also runner-up in the 100 free and as a member of the 400 free relay team. Kruer was also a part of the Bulldogs’ third-place 200 medley relay team at the sectional.
BEN POWELL, NEW ALBANY
The senior was a member of the Bulldogs’ third-place 200 medley relay team at last season’s sectional, where he also finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke. In last Saturday’s win at Jeff, he won the 100 breast and was also a member of New Albany’s victorious 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.
KEVIN SMITH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore was a member of the Highlanders’ sectional-winning 200 medley and sectional runner-up 200 free relay teams. He was also the individual runner-up in the 200 IM and 100 breast events at last season’s sectional.
EVAN THOMAS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior was the sectional champ in the 1-meter diving competition at last season’s sectional. Then last month Thomas, who can also contribute in relay events, set a new school record for six dives, scoring 338.95 points, in a dual meet against BNL.
GIRLS
SYDNEY BAXTER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior was fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke while also helping the Highlanders’ 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to runner-up finishes at last season’s sectional.
KATIE CASE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 free, in addition to being a member of the Red Devils’ runner-up 400 free relay team last season at sectional.
SYDNEY FLORA, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior has been a member of three sectional-winning relay teams in her career. Last season she finished fourth in the 100 free and was a member of the Red Devils’ runner-up 400 free relay team.
MAIRIN KLAUS, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior has been a member of three sectional-winning relay teams, including in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle last season. She was also the runner-up in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore was third in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events and was a member of the Highlanders’ runner-up relay teams in the 200 medley and 200 free.
KYLIE MCDONALD, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior won sectional titles in the 100 breaststroke (she went on to place 31st at state) and as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team last season. She was also on the runner-up 200 medley relay team and took third in the 200 individual medley at sectional.
BERNADETTE MUELLER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior was also a member of the sectional-winning 400 freestyle relay team last season. She was also runner-up in the 100 free and as a member of the 200 freestyle relay team, in addition to finishing fourth in the 50 free.
ERIN PERKINS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior has been a member of two sectional-winning relay teams, including the 400 freestyle last season, when she was also third in the 500 free and fourth in the 200 free. Perkins is the reigning Hoosier Hills Conference champ in the latter.
LANIE SCHARLOW, NEW ALBANY
The junior won a sectional title in the 1-meter diving competition as a freshman. Last season she won her second straight Hoosier Hills Conference title, but didn’t compete at the sectional.
MORGAN SCHOEN, FLOYD CENTRAL
Schoen is one of several freshmen who are making an immediate impact for the Highlanders. Against Madison, she won the 200 and 500 freestyle events and also captured the 100 butterfly against Bedford North Lawrence in addition to being a member of Floyd’s victorious 200 freestyle relay teams in meets against the Cubs, Stars and Jennings County.
TEAM-BY-TEAM PREVIEWS
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Richard Sawyer.
• LAST SEASON: Boys — Finished seventh at the Floyd Central Sectional. Girls — Took 10th at sectional.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Boys — Armando Gomez Gonzales, Joshua Powell. Girls — Tina Ylipaa.
• KEY RETURNING SWIMMERS: Boys — Spencer Gieseking (Sr.), Luke Jones (So.). Girls — Grace Adams (Sr.), Kendra Grayson (Jr.), Kaleigh Swisher (Jr.), Macie Rhoten (So.), Annika White (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Boys — Coleton McClelland (Jr.), Josh Andrews (So.). Girls — Claire Sweeney (Fr.), Emily Almeciga (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: On the boys' side, Gieseking and Jones were half of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished sixth at the sectional last season. On the girls' side, Adams and Grayson return from the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams that finished eighth and ninth, respectively, at the sectional.
• SAWYER SAYS: "Both teams should do well. Our girls' team, with 11 girls, should do well in the conference."
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Joe Perkins.
• LAST SEASON: Boys — Won fifth consecutive sectional title and tied for 19th at the IHSAA State Finals. Girls — Captured third straight sectional title.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Boys — Gabe Anderson, Conner Bickel, Tommy Hersker, Cason Huber, Dalton Lawver, Nick Raymer. Girls — Grace Allen, Lauren McGrath, Sydney Moeller.
• KEY RETURNING SWIMMERS: Boys — Danny Anderson (Sr.), Evan Thomas (Sr.), Justin Tracy (Sr.), Will Kling (Sr.), Mitchel Meier (Jr.), Payton Bowman (So.), Asher Gibson (So.), Jadyn Gomes (So.), Alec Elrod (So.), Kevin Smith (So.). Girls — Sydney Baxter (Sr.), Ahna Cobb (Sr.), Bernadette Mueller (Sr.), Erin Perkins (Sr.), Maddy Cavan (Jr.), Erin Fletcher (Jr.), Kylie McDonald (Jr.), Abby Ryan (Jr.), Kaleigh Schuler (Jr.), Mia Cochran (So.), Ashlyn Jewell (So.), Elizabeth Kanemitsu (So.), Savanna Liddle (So.), Riley Loftus (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Boys — Marty Finerty (Sr.), Cole Litch (Fr.), Kevin McIntyre (Fr.). Girls — Claire Jones (Fr.), Lucy Owens (Fr.), Ella Robbeloth (Fr.), Morgan Schoen (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Highlanders suffered some graduation losses, especially on the boys' side, but should still be strong. The girls will be led by McDonald, the reigning sectional champ in the 100 breaststroke, and Erin Perkins, the coach's daughter. While it lost quite a bit, the boys' team will be bolstered by the diving triumvirate of Thomas, Gibson and Tracy.
.
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Naomi Petty.
• LAST SEASON: Boys — Placed 12th at sectional. Girls — Finished 13th at sectional.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Boys — Valentin Cart, Hugo Balsa. Girls — Ally Gardner, Ayla Ryan, Rachel Wells.
• KEY RETURNING SWIMMERS: Boys — Jack Spicer (Jr.), Adam Ross (So.). Girls — Destiny Olson (Sr.), Larissa Smith (Sr.), Annie Spicer (Sr.), Kalie Jackson (So.), Lille Owens (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Boys — Isaac Ford (Sr.), JD Michael (Jr.), Darin Montgomery (So.), Keaton Smith (Fr.). Girls — Jensen Smith (Sr.), Bella Castro (Jr.), Kate Smith (Jr.), Brooklin Thompson (Fr.), Natalie Velton (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Hornets have the largest team in program history with 16 members. On the boys' side, Spicer and Ross were half of the 200 free and 200 medley relay teams that finished eighth and ninth, respectively, at sectional. On the girls' side, Olson, Smith, Spicer, Jackson and Owens all competed in last season's sectional finals.
• PETTY SAYS: "Our team goal is to be healthy, safe, stay focused, strive for personal records and have fun!"
.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Mike Pepa.
• LAST SEASON: Boys — Finished fifth at sectional and placed 30th at state. Girls — Took second at sectional.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Boys — Carter Dilger, Jonas Gillam. Girls — Megan McEwen, Alyssa Miller, Bonnie Dixon, Jessica Armstrong.
• KEY RETURNING SWIMMERS: Boys — Max Cathey (Sr.), Tavion Price (Jr.), Evan Dickson (So.), Isaac Pennington (So.), Isaac Pennington (So.), Cohen Poor (So.). Girls — Sydney Flora (Sr.), Mairin Klaus (Sr.), Katie Baumgartle (Sr.), Katie Case (Jr.), Corinne Dilger (Jr.), Rileigh Dethy (Jr.), Disney Mullins (Jr.), Amelia Massie (Jr.), Samantha Eisner (So.), Sarah Langness (So.), Emily Miller (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Boys — Alston Williams (Fr.). Girls — Erynn Dickson (Sr.), Lisha Crowder (Fr.), Avery Dethy (Fr.), Ruby Dunn (Fr.), Laci Foster (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Red Devils return several key contributors from last season. On the boys' side, Dickson will lead the way while Williams should make an immediate impact. On the girls' side, Flora, Klaus and Case will lead while the Red Devils welcome in a talented freshman class.
• PEPA SAYS: "(On the boys' side) we will certainly have a short bench this year with numbers being lower than usual. ... Coming off a strong performance last year at sectionals, our girls' team is looking to replicate our success this year. Although we graduated top quality, our returning swimmers provide plenty of quality at the top and depth needed to score in each event at sectionals. We bring in a very talented freshman group of girls, who will provide versatility to our meet lineup."
.
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Dutch Vigar (boys), Steve Bonifer (girls).
• LAST SEASON: Boys — Finished fourth at sectional. Girls — Placed fourth at sectional.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Boys — Matthew Sozzi. Girls — Greer Manger, Andrea Butcher, Isabella Hampton.
• KEY RETURNING SWIMMERS: Boys — Will Carlson (Sr.), Ben Powell (Sr.), Caleb Dai (Jr.), David Dai (Jr.), Kaleb Kruer (Jr.), Matthew Bishop (Jr.), Kurt Geron (So.). Girls — Caroline Barbieri (Sr.), Maddie DeMotte (Jr.), Analiese Hickman (Jr.), Lanie Scharlow (Jr.), Alex Carlyle (So.), Lauren Lopp (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Boys — Brewer Bennett (Jr.), Thomas Powell (Fr.), Nate Samsel (Fr.), Mattison Payne (Fr.), Logan Papp (Fr.), Colin Kruer (Fr.), Toby Kleehamer (Fr.), Sam Jaggers (Fr.), Eli Jackson (Fr.), Griffin Hampton (Fr.), Jack Green (Fr.). Girls — Dana Wright (Jr.), Clara Bishop (So.), Jona Carper (So.), Maria Faust (Fr.), Abigail Holder (Fr.), Peyton Lamb (Fr.), Cheyenne Middleton (Fr.), Olivia Randall (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs boys should be especially strong thanks to the return of several of their top swimmers from last season, as well as the addition of a deep freshman class. The girls' squad will be led by Lopp and Scharlow on the diving board.
• VIGAR SAYS: "We have the potential to do well in conference and sectional. I would be reluctant to say we're going to win those, but I can't help but think we'll be in the top three."
• BONIFER SAYS: "We are very young and very inexperienced. We have some incoming freshmen who are showing promise, but right now they are still learning what high school swimming is all about and what is expected.There are going to be some bumps in the road this year. We are working toward individual improvement and I am confident that in a couple of months, as a team, we will be much improved and very competitive from top to bottom."
.
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Jim Pfeiffer.
• LAST SEASON: Boys — Placed ninth at sectional. Girls — Took 12th at sectional.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Boys — Logan Applewhite, Sam Caylor, Taylor Hensley. Girls — Liberty Russell, Lauren Stapp.
• KEY RETURNING SWIMMERS: Boys — Zach Aurillio (Sr.), Marcus Fuson (Sr.), Kieran Kelly (Sr.), Alex Rouselle (Sr.), Zach Applewhite (Jr.), Ethan Kerr (Jr.), Jake Miller (Jr.), Ben Tackett (So.). Girls — Beth Wimsatt (Sr.), Sarah Boehm (Jr.), Cassandra Fetz (Jr.), Sydney LaMaster (Jr.), Kadie O'Bannon (Jr.), Catherine Pfeiffer (Jr.), Julia Thomas (Jr.), Audrey Howell (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Boys — Josh Russell (Sr.). Girls — Melissa Buchanan (Fr.), Maycy Scroggins (Fr.), Penny Trinkle (Jr.), Sara Stapp (Fr.), Nicole Stratford (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pioneers return several swimmers from last season. Leading the way on the boys' side will be Applewhite, who Pfeiffer is hoping can make it to state this season. On the girls' side, Providence brings back eight and has five newcomers who could contribute.
• PFEIFFER SAYS: "The attention to detail and the learning from our new swimmers as well as contributions to learning swim by our experienced swimmers has been genuinely a joy for coaches Jim Pfeiffer and Kitty Cline."
.
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Trevor Teague.
• LAST SEASON: Boys — Didn't score at sectional. Girls — Finished 14th at sectional.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Boys — Preston Coots, Ryan Shields, Adam Terrell, Ben Kidwell. Girls — Grace Grady, Mazden Ragland, Ashton Spear, Reagan Wicken.
• KEY RETURNING SWIMMERS: Boys — Andrew Thacker (So.). Girls — Meredith Antz (Sr.), Kinsey Holland (Jr.), Katelyn Grady (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Boys — Elijah Anderson (Fr.). Girls — Ella Haynes (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Dragons only return a handful of swimmers from last season. On the boys' side, Thacker is the lone returnee. On the girls' side, Antz and Holland competed at the sectional last season.