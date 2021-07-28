TENNIS: Charlestown's new complex is 'second-to-none'

CHARLESTOWN — Last summer Charlestown athletic director Chad Gilbert joked that some of the cracks in his school’s tennis courts were so big that they had swallowed some Pirates.
That’s certainly not the case anymore.
The brand new tennis complex at Charlestown is ready for action.
“I think it’s the best in Southern Indiana, by far. It’s a college facility,” said Scott Matthews, who coaches the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams.
Construction of the facility began last year and was completed over the summer. All agree that the new courts, which are blue with a gray background, are a vast improvement over the old ones, which were located behind the football field.
“Our tennis courts last year were real rough,” said sophomore Jackson Snelling, who played No. 1 doubles for the team that captured the program’s first sectional title in 51 years last October. “Balls would leak through the net and go under the fence. There were a lot of cracks in the courts. You’d get bad hops all the time. The new ones, none of that stuff, we have no problems. They’re really nice.”
“The new tennis courts are a lot better than what we’ve had,” added junior Dawson Boyd, who played No. 3 singles for the Pirates last year. “There’s a bunch of cracks in our old ones, it was like concrete out there — there were a lot of bad hops. But these are a lot nicer and a lot better for us. With the new football field and new track and everything, we deserved them too after winning sectionals.”
Indeed, the new complex is the latest update of the athletic facilities at Charlestown. Last year the school’s football stadium and track were completely revamped while the swimming pool, which is located at the middle school, was also refurbished. Turf on the baseball and softball fields is next on the list.
“(The complex) is on par with all of Charlestown High School’s facilities,” Matthews said. “With our turf football field, with our brand-new track, with our softball and baseball fields and our gymnasium inside, I think our facilities are second-to-none. It’s a very good place to be.”
On Monday, Matthews and his team can christen the new facility with the Pirates’ first official practice of the 2021 season.