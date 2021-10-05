FLOYDS KNOBS — Trailing with his team's opportunity to advance to the finals riding on his match, Jeffersonville High School senior Max Fisher found an odd sense of peace.
His team was tied 2-2 with Silver Creek High School. Fisher was down in the final set to fellow senior Lucas Densford. It was the last match of the opening day of the Floyd Central tennis regional, and the other players had joined the fans in the stands and around the court to watch the showdown.
The pressure was palpable, at least to everyone but Fisher.
“The season had been rough for me, so I think beginning with the start of the third set, I just wasn't having fun out there,” Fisher said. “I got down 1-4 and I realized, I'm not supposed to win, so I might as well enjoy it.”
Fisher slowed his pace between points, withstood hammering overhead shots from Densford and pulled off a memorable comeback Tuesday. The Jeffersonville No. 2 won the next five games and took the third set and the match in a 2-1 victory that pushed the Red Devils on to Wednesday's regional finals.
“My teammates were cheering me on, making me laugh, so I really think that's what brought it back for me,” Fisher said.
“I was really just there in the moment, and trying not to think of anything else.”
It's a mentality that Fisher said will be needed when Jeffersonville faces No. 20 Floyd Central in the finals. The Highlanders cruised to a 5-0 win over New Albany on Tuesday.
It will be a rematch of a 5-0 Floyd Central win earlier in the season, though coaches from both teams said that matchup was closer than the score indicated.
But the Highlanders will also have their No. 1 back. After missing some time due to COVID-19, Issac Anderton is ready for the region finals after winning his match Tuesday in straight sets.
The Floyd Central senior said it was great to be back on the court, and that the Highlanders feed off of one another's successes.
“The key is just getting in there and having your team win early and quick so that everyone's confidence is up,” Anderton said. “It's good to look down that line of courts and see everyone is up. It gives you confidence.”
Wednesday's region finals, which will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Floyd Central unless there's a rain out, will be a rematch of the 2020 finale. Last year, the Red Devils defeated the Highlanders to advance to semistate.
“My guys didn't forget last year,” said Floyd Central coach Mark Haviland, who is in his first season with the Highlanders.
“They don't want that to happen two years in a row, so I think they're about as focused as they can be.”
Singles Benjamin Lammert and Riley Doddridge joined Anderton with wins over New Albany on Tuesday. The Highlanders No. 1 doubles team, Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi, and No. 2 doubles Braden Poe and Jeremy Mueller were also victorious.
“I feel like they played a lot better than when we played New Albany the first time at their place,” Haviland said. “In general today it seems like they came out really focused, took care of business and everything was straight sets.”
The Jeffersonville No. 1 doubles team, brothers Jaden Wells and Jordan Wells, was impressive in a win over Silver Creek. Jayson Boyles won his No. 3 singles match for the Red Devils.
Jeffersonville's No. 1 single, Alex Kelley, played a close first set against one of the better players in the area in Silver Creek's Grant Miller. Kelley fell to Miller, but Jeffersonville coach Curt Roehm said the team's No. 1 should have been proud of the way he played.
Fisher's comeback win was a big boost for the team, Roehm continued.
“He's a fighter. He willed his way back one point at a time and it was fantastic to watch,” Roehm said.
The Jeffersonville coach said his team realizes it is an underdog against Floyd Central, but added the players will embrace the challenge.
“We're going to make them beat us. We're going to give them everything we have,” he said.
