Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 94F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.