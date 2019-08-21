NEW ALBANY — Floyd Central defeated county rival New Albany 5-0 in boys tennis action Tuesday under the lights after an afternoon thundershower delayed the match.
"Scores were kind of inline with what I expected," Floyd Central coach Robert Kleeman said. "We had a long delay, starting three or four hours later than I thought we were. What I'm most happy with is they were ready to compete. I want them eager and ready to go. We can tighten it up a little bit, especially my singles spots."
Connor Mason, who's pleased with his improvement during the off-season in multiple ways, won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles against Mitchell Mayer. Mason controlled the action Tuesday with his powerful baseline strokes.
"I'm hitting my forehand great, my serves. My strategy's better. I've got a plan in place and being more strategic in place," Mason said.
The Highlanders are off to a 2-0 start and they're excited about what the season has in store.
"We had a good 5-0 win against Avon and we've all worked pretty hard this summer. It's kind of translated to the season so far. Just trying to get the jitters out of the way these first couple matches, but I think we're playing pretty good right now," Mason said.
New Albany's Noah Johnson battled for the longest match of the night at No. 2 singles before succumbing to Gabriel Cora 6-1, 6-3. New Albany coach Adam Peden liked the mindset that his underclassmen dominant squad took into the match.
"I saw a lot of promise from our guys," Peden said. "I think Floyd Central starts seven seniors and we don't have a single senior. I didn't see any of our spots back down. I am super pleased with our fight."
The Floyd Central doubles teams of Alex Poe and Eric Whitehouse and Joe Lincoln and Jake Thompson each won 6-1, 6-0.
The Highlanders visit Providence today before a big weekend in Indianapolis.
"It's always a good match [against Providence]," Kleeman said. "Friday we head to Cathedral. We've won the last four there. Then we play North Central on Saturday morning and they're a perennial power for tennis in Indianapolis. We almost got them last year and this year I"m hoping we can close that gap a little bit more. We like to go up there and have a good time and see some good competition."
New Albany plays host to Jennings County on Thursday.
