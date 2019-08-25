The Jeffersonville boys tennis team finished sixth in the eight-team Jeffersonville Invitational this weekend against a high-caliber field. All five teams in front of the Red Devils finished the season ranked in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Top 30 poll.
Columbus North came out on top with 31 points, edging Zionsville by just one point. Jasper was third with 29 and Castle fourth with 28. Jeff's 17 points were eight behind fifth-place Castle.
Jeff's No. 1 doubles team of Charley Williams and Adam Crawford took runner-up honors and senior Jared Wells took fourth at No. 2 singles.
"It's early in the season, I have some things to work on. Spending time at some camps and some things over in Louisville have me prepared for this season," Wells said, adding that the Jeff team is showing promise. "We're going to be someone to reckon with. We'll figure it out."
Wells also got to see his younger brother get his first varsity win in his first attempt. Freshman Jaden Wells won his first-round match against Gavin Conaughty of Evansville Memorial 6-1, 7-6 (4) with a lot of support behind him.
"That was fun. Really loud match and always good to see him stepping up and doing what he has to do to help the team," Wells said.
Coach Curt Roehm was impressed with his squad.
"Our No. 3 player Max Fisher injured his wrist so Jaden is filling in and went out and won his first varsity match ever and showed me he could compete," Roehm said.
The Red Devils hope to see the arrow pointing up going forward.
"We've had a lot of learning opportunities this week. We've got three matches in this weekend and the competition this year has been fantastic. We've battled the injury bug a little bit," Roehm said, alluding to Grant Paradowski's ankle in addition to Fisher's wrist. "Grant healed up to play. He relies a lot on mobility so it might have been a factor."
Jeffersonville Invitational
Team scores: Columbus North 31, Zionsville 30, Jasper 29, Castle 28, Delta 25, Jeffersonville 17, Bloomington North 15, Evansville Memorial 4.
Jeffersonville results
No. 1 singles: Max Sternberg (Jasper) d. Grant Paradowski (Jeff) 6-4, 4-6, 2-6; Paradowski d. Michael Zenni (EM) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 sinlges: Jared Wells (Jeff) d. Bloomington North 6-2, 6-2; Brandon Jackson (Delta) d. Wells 6-1, 6-3; Aneesh Alipati (Castle) d. Wells 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 singles: Jaden Wells (Jeff) d. Gavin Conaughty (EM) 6-1, 7-6 (4); Adam Saad (Columbus North) def. J.Wells 6-2, 6-1; Kuklak (Zionsville) def. J.Wells 6-4, 6-3.
No. 1 doubles: Charley Williams-Adam Crawford (Jeff) d. Delta 6-4, 6-2; Williams-Crawford d. Lu-Abfall (CN) 6-1, 6-4; Carr-Campbell (Zionsville) def. Williams-Crawford 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles: Perry-Winters (Zionsville) def. Joey Zelli-Tien-Lu Huang (Jeff) 6-0, 6-0; Castle def. Zelli-Short 6-4, 6-4; Kklopefer-Enneking (CN) def. Zelli-Short 6-3, 6-3.
