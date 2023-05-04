TimBordenII.jpg

Tim Borden II

The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is beginning his second season of professional baseball.

Borden has started the season with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Tuesday, Borden went 2-for-3 with a double while scoring the Tourists’ lone run in their 5-1 loss to the Greenville Drive.

So far this season, Borden is batting .304 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs while scoring eight times. He has a .409 on-base percentage, a .518 slugging percentage and a .927 OPS.

Asheville continues its series against Greenville through Sunday.

