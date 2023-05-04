The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is beginning his second season of professional baseball.
Borden has started the season with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Tuesday, Borden went 2-for-3 with a double while scoring the Tourists’ lone run in their 5-1 loss to the Greenville Drive.
So far this season, Borden is batting .304 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs while scoring eight times. He has a .409 on-base percentage, a .518 slugging percentage and a .927 OPS.
Asheville continues its series against Greenville through Sunday.
