The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is in his second season of professional baseball.
Borden is currently with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Last Saturday, Borden had one of the best games of his pro career. He went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Asheville’s 5-3 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
So far this season, Borden is batting .260 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 41 RBIs while scoring 39 times. He also has a .335 on-base percentage, a .421 slugging percentage and a .756 OPS.
In his minor-league career (104 games), Borden is batting .266 with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 homers and 62 RBIs while scoring 58 runs. He has a .352 on-base percentage, a .444 slugging percentage and an .796 OPS.
Asheville continues its six-game home series against Hickory through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.