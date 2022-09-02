The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout has just begun his professional baseball career.
In July, Borden was selected in the 16th round, with the 493rd pick overall, by the Houston Astros in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Later that month, he signed with the Astros.
On Aug. 8, Borden was assigned to the FCL Astros Orange and then to the FCL Astros Blue the next day. On Aug. 24, the infielder was promoted to the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Astros.
On Thursday night Borden turned 23 and celebrated in memorable fashion — hitting a walk-off home run to give the Tourists a 6-5 win over Bowling Green.
In his first six games with Asheville, Borden batted .273 with three home runs and seven RBIs while touching home six times.
The Tourists continue their six-game series against the Hot Rods at 6:05 pm. tonight.
