Tim Borden II

The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is beginning his second season of professional baseball.

Borden has started the season with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Last Saturday, Borden had one of his best games at the plate as a pro. He went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs in the Tourists’ 9-7 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

So far this season, Borden is batting .311 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs while scoring 16 times. He has a .411 on-base percentage, a .511 slugging percentage and an .911 OPS.

In his minor-league career, Borden is batting .300 with seven doubles, 11 homers and 44 RBIs while scoring 35 runs. He has a .407 on-base percentage, a .511 slugging percentage and a .918 OPS.

Asheville continues its series at Hickory through Sunday.

