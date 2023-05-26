The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is beginning his second season of professional baseball.
Borden has started the season with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Last Saturday, Borden had one of his best games at the plate as a pro. He went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs in the Tourists’ 9-7 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
So far this season, Borden is batting .311 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs while scoring 16 times. He has a .411 on-base percentage, a .511 slugging percentage and an .911 OPS.
In his minor-league career, Borden is batting .300 with seven doubles, 11 homers and 44 RBIs while scoring 35 runs. He has a .407 on-base percentage, a .511 slugging percentage and a .918 OPS.
Asheville continues its series at Hickory through Sunday.
