The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout has signed his first professional contact with the Houston Astros.
Borden was recently selected in the 16th round, with the 493rd pick overall, in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
This past season the 6-foot-2, 200-pound infielder batted .335 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 63 RBIs while walking 28 times and scoring 64 times for the Yellow Jackets. He posted a .466 on-base percentage and a .689 slugging percentage while starting 56 games for Tech, which went 36-24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.