The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout recently completed his first season of professional baseball.
In July, Borden was selected in the 16th round, with the 493rd pick overall, by the Houston Astros in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Later that month, he signed with the Astros. On Aug. 24, Borden was promoted from the Florida Complex League to the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Astros.
In September, Borden batted .314 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs while stealing one base and scoring six times.
In 26 minor-league games, Borden batted .286 with two doubles, six home runs and 21 RBIs while stealing four bases and scoring 19 times. He had a .402 OBP, a .524 slugging percentage and a .926 OPS.
