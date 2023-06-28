The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is in his second season of professional baseball.
Borden has started the year with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Last Saturday, Borden went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Asheville’s 13-8 loss to Hickory.
The next day he was 1-for-4 and scored a run in the Tourists’ 5-2 loss to the Crawdads.
So far this season, Borden is batting .293 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 RBIs while scoring 25 times.
He has a .376 on-base percentage, a .471 slugging percentage and an .847 OPS.
In his minor-league career (74 games), Borden is batting .291 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 homers and 51 RBIs while scoring 44 runs.
He has a .385 on-base percentage, a .488 slugging percentage and an .873 OPS.
Asheville continues its series against Greenville through Monday before beginning a six-game series at Bowling Green (Ky.) next Tuesday.
