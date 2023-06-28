TimBordenII.jpg

Tim Borden II

The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is in his second season of professional baseball.

Borden has started the year with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Last Saturday, Borden went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Asheville’s 13-8 loss to Hickory.

The next day he was 1-for-4 and scored a run in the Tourists’ 5-2 loss to the Crawdads.

So far this season, Borden is batting .293 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 RBIs while scoring 25 times.

He has a .376 on-base percentage, a .471 slugging percentage and an .847 OPS.

In his minor-league career (74 games), Borden is batting .291 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 homers and 51 RBIs while scoring 44 runs.

He has a .385 on-base percentage, a .488 slugging percentage and an .873 OPS.

Asheville continues its series against Greenville through Monday before beginning a six-game series at Bowling Green (Ky.) next Tuesday.

