The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is in his second season of professional baseball.
Borden is currently with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Borden took a four-game hitting streak into Wednesday night’s home contest against the Rome.
Sunday, he went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in Asheville’s 4-3 loss at Greenville.
Tuesday, Borden was 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the Tourists’ 13-7 victory over visiting Rome.
So far this season, Borden is batting .263 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 RBIs while scoring 36 times.
He has a .350 on-base percentage, a .420 slugging percentage and a .770 OPS.
In his minor-league career (94 games), Borden is batting .269 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 homers and 58 RBIs while scoring 55 runs.
He has a .364 on-base percentage, a .446 slugging percentage and an .810 OPS.
Asheville continues its six-game home series against Rome through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.