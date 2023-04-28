The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is beginning his second season of professional baseball.
Borden has started the season with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Wednesday, Borden went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the Tourists’ 7-2 seven-inning win at Bowling Green (Ky.) in the first game of a doubleheader.
So far this season, Borden is batting .304 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs while scoring seven times. He has a .396 on-base percentage, a .543 slugging percentage and a .939 OPS.
Asheville continues its series at Bowling Green through Sunday.
