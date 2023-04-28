TimBordenII.jpg

Tim Borden II

The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is beginning his second season of professional baseball.

Borden has started the season with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Wednesday, Borden went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the Tourists’ 7-2 seven-inning win at Bowling Green (Ky.) in the first game of a doubleheader.

So far this season, Borden is batting .304 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs while scoring seven times. He has a .396 on-base percentage, a .543 slugging percentage and a .939 OPS.

Asheville continues its series at Bowling Green through Sunday.

