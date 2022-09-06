The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout began his professional baseball career last month.
In July, Borden was selected in the 16th round, with the 493rd pick overall, by the Houston Astros in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Later that month, he signed with the Astros. On Aug. 24, Borden was promoted from the Florida Complex League to the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Astros.
On Tuesday, the 23-year-old infielder was named the South Atlantic Player of the Week by MiLB. He went 9 for 24 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs while scoring five times for the Tourists.
On Sunday, Borden went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Asheville’s 16-6 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
So far this season in the minors, Borden is batting .313 with two doubles, five home runs and 19 RBIs while scoring 17 times. He has a .413 on-base percentage, a .567 slugging percentage and a .980 OPS.
The Tourists continue their six-game regular-season-ending series at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.