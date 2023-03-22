The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is beginning his second season of professional baseball.
On Wednesday, Borden made his Spring Training debut with the Astros. He played second base and went 0-for-1 at the plate in Houston’s 5-2 triumph over the New York Mets in Florida. He entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning and got his at-bat in the top of the ninth. Borden struck out looking to end the Astros’ half of the inning.
In 26 minor-league games last year, Borden batted .286 with two doubles, six home runs and 21 RBIs while stealing four bases and scoring 19 times. He had a .402 OBP, a .524 slugging percentage and a .926 OPS.
The Astros (12-9) will face Miami at 6:40 p.m. this evening, Washington at 6:05 p.m. Saturday and St. Louis at 11:05 a.m. Sunday to close out Spring Training.
