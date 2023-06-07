The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is beginning his second season of professional baseball.
Borden has started the season with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Last Thursday, Borden went 3-for-4 with a double in Asheville’s 5-1 loss to Wilmington.
Sunday, he went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run in the Tourists’ 9-6 win over the Blue Rocks.
So far this season, Borden is batting .309 with eight doubles, five home runs and 26 RBIs while scoring 19 times. He has a .392 on-base percentage, a .475 slugging percentage and an .867 OPS.
In his minor-league career, Borden is batting .300 with 10 doubles, 11 homers and 47 RBIs while scoring 38 runs. He has a .396 on-base percentage, a .493 slugging percentage and a .889 OPS.
Asheville continues its series at Aberdeen through Sunday.
