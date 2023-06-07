TimBordenII.jpg

Tim Borden II

The former Providence High School and Georgia Tech standout is beginning his second season of professional baseball.

Borden has started the season with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Last Thursday, Borden went 3-for-4 with a double in Asheville’s 5-1 loss to Wilmington.

Sunday, he went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run in the Tourists’ 9-6 win over the Blue Rocks.

So far this season, Borden is batting .309 with eight doubles, five home runs and 26 RBIs while scoring 19 times. He has a .392 on-base percentage, a .475 slugging percentage and an .867 OPS.

In his minor-league career, Borden is batting .300 with 10 doubles, 11 homers and 47 RBIs while scoring 38 runs. He has a .396 on-base percentage, a .493 slugging percentage and a .889 OPS.

Asheville continues its series at Aberdeen through Sunday.

