Editor’s note: Sports editor Craig Pearson and Matt Denison of WXVW’s The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison have teamed up to provide prospect rankings of each of the four high school boys’ and girls’ basketball classes. Below is the first installment, the 2023 girls, as released on Wednesday’s The Hoosier Report. These rankings will be updated midseason.
5. Tatum McFarland, 5-foot-9 guard, Jeffersonville
• Scouting report: McFarland is another guard who looks like a key piece for the Red Devils right away this winter who can complement Nan Garcia with her outside shot. McFarland showed her shot-making ability with seven second-quarter points this week against Providence. Expect plenty of growth to come.
• Coach Mike Warren says: “Tatum is a high level shooter who has worked extremely hard to improve her body and quickness to be able to play as a freshman. A gym rat who will add layers to her game as she develops.”
4. Sophia Reese, 5-8 guard, Jeffersonville
• Scouting report: Reese is one of many talented guards in the Red Devils’ program but she has a mix of good range on her shot and an ability to create off the dribble. Her feel for the game is evident and should help her game evolve in the coming years.
• Coach Mike Warren says: “Very heady kid who has a knack for the ball and is able to create for herself and others. She is constantly working on her game and will be an impact player for four years.”
3. Callie Jo Celichowski, 6-1 forward, Floyd Central
• Scouting report: Celichowski is starting for Floyd Central this season and is already showing promise at both ends of the floor, with an ability to block shots and help the Highlanders on the glass. Should continue to develop her offensive skills.
• Coach Randy Gianfagna says: “Callie Jo gets better each day. She has good timing on the defensive end. In her first conference game as a freshman, she shot 11 free throws playing against a 6-foot-3 freshman from Columbus East.”
2. Kiela Phillips, 5-foot-9 guard, Silver Creek
• Scouting report: Phillips is currently rehabbing a knee injury suffered in the spring that could keep her out the entire season, but the guard who plays for the Sky Diggs Elite AAU program has an offensive game that will make her one of Southern Indiana’s top guards in the next few years.
• Coach Scott Schoen says: “Offensively, she’s very good. If healthy, she would be in the mix for us. Her defense has some work, but offensively, she can shoot it and create.”
1. Cadence Singleton, 6-foot-1 forward, Jeffersonville
• Scouting report: Singleton’s presence in the lane could pay dividends for the Red Devils right away. She’s already a solid finisher with good footwork on the block and understands where to find open teammates when she doesn’t have a scoring opportunity. Certainly has the frame to become a solid collegiate prospect at some level as well.
• Coach Mike Warren says: “She has a chance to be a very dominant player in our area sooner rather than later. Her strength and understanding of post position is advanced for her age.”
Craig and Matt discuss the rankings Wednesday:
On the bubble:
• Laney Hawkins, Charlestown
• Olivia Johnston, Silver Creek
• Mandy Hess, Floyd Central
• Brooklyn Carter, Jeffersonville
• Journey Howard, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.