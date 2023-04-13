NEW ALBANY — Nearly 400 athletes competed in the annual New Albany Relays.
A near-perfect Thursday evening produced several standout performances.
When the dust settled, the Seymour boys and the Corydon Central girls walked away with the team titles.
On the boys’ side, the Owls tallied 83 points. Floyd Central was second with 62 while Providence (58), the host Bulldogs (55) and Corydon Central (48) rounded out the top five. Additionally, Charlestown placed sixth (47), Jeffersonville eighth (35), Silver Creek ninth (34) and Christian Academy took 10th (seven) in the 11-team event.
On the girls’ side, the Panthers compiled 92 points — 22 ahead of runner-up Charlestown. The Highlanders (66), Seymour (63.5) and New Albany (62.5) rounded out the top five. Additionally, Silver Creek placed sixth (39) while Jeffersonville tied Scottsburg for eighth (20), the Pioneers placed 10th (17) and the Warriors were 11th (seven).
A few of the local squads held some of their top athletes out ahead of big events this weekend.
Individually on the boys’ side, Charlestown Jake Ottersbach was one of the standouts. The senior finished first in the 110 hurdles (15.33 seconds) and the long jump (21-feet, 4 1/4-inches) while also placing second in the high jump.
Runner-up Floyd was led by Kaden Stewart. The senior captured the high jump (6-4).
Also for the Highlanders, sophomore Brock Conrad won the discus (139-2) and took second in the shot put.
The third-place Pioneers were paced by Ben Kelly. The senior, who recently signed with Bellarmine, finished first in the 1,600 (4:24.71).
Other local winners included Charlestown’s Zach Cowper in the shot put (47-9 3/4) and CAI’s Alexander Pinckney in the 3,200 (9:49.57).
On the girls’ side, the second-place Pirates were paced by Jayda Holbrook. She finished first in the 100 (12.75) and ran the anchor leg on Charlestown’s victorious 800 relay team (1:49.07). Additionally for the Pirates, Alexis Deaton captured the shot put (38-11) and took third in the discus.
The fifth-place Bulldogs were led by Journey Howard. The senior standout triumphed in the 100 hurdles (16.06), tied for first in the high jump (5-0) and led off New Albany’s victorious 1,600 relay team (4:14.18).
The Bulldogs also triumphed in the 400 relay (50.36).
Floyd Central was led by Mia Jones and Elle Schweitzer. Jones captured the pole vault competition (9-0) while Schweitzer won the discus (107-6) and was second in the shot put.
NEW ALBANY RELAYS BOYS
Team scores: 1. Seymour 83, 2. Floyd Central 62, 3. Providence 58, 4. New Albany 55, 5. Corydon Central 48, 6. Charlestown 47, 7. North Harrison 39, 8. Jeffersonville 35, 9. Silver Creek 34, 10. Christian Academy 7, 11. Scottsburg 5.
110 hurdles: 1. Jake Ottersbach (CH) 15.33; 2. Henry Dixon (NA) 16.07; 3. Zion Harris (NA) 17.27; 4. Gauge Ransdell (NH) 17.53; 5. Jacob Evans (P) 17.70; 6. Abram Puckett (FC) 17.79.
3,200 relay: 1. Seymour 8:30.53; 2. New Albany (Fulmer, Palmieri, Evaldi, Jacobs) 8:40.24; 3. Corydon Central 8:54.76; 4. Jeffersonville (Lucio, Williams, Gaines, Davis) 8:57.03; 5. Charlestown (Chisman, Jones, Gemme, Porcius) 9:04.81; 6. Providence (Kelly, Richards, Zwissler, Gray) 9:11.08.
100: 1. Aidan Hacker (SA) 11.30; 2. Spencer Smith (NH) 11.50; 3. Don Starling (J) 11.61; 4. Tucker Smith (NH) 11.68; 5. Jaxson Serna (SC) 11.78; 6. Bryce Kernen (FC) 11.88.
800 relay: 1. Seymour 1:34.14; 2. Providence (Folz, Jorden, Lynch, McCombs) 1:35.03; 3. North Harrison 1:35.16; 4. Floyd Central (Fisher, Sandford, Kaiser, Popp) 1:35.18; 5. Corydon Central 1:35.83; 6. Jeffersonville (Calhoun, Cheeks, Laird, Starling) 1:37.49.
1,600: 1. Ben Kelly (P) 4:24.71; 2. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 4:25.78; 3. Ryan Graham (SC) 4:29.32; 4. Jude Bane (SE) 4:33.76; 5. Brady Day (SC) 4:35.19; 6. Austin Jewell (SC) 4:40.14.
400 relay: 1. Seymour 44.64; 2. Silver Creek (Berkley, Bryant, Calhoun, Serna) 44.88; 3. Providence (Jorden, Lynch, McCombs, Folz) 45.58; 4. North Harrison 45.89; 5. New Albany (DeJesus, Ross, Harris, Johnson) 45.98; 6. Charlestown (Vaughn, Harvey, Gemme, Ottersbach) 46.04.
3,200: 1. Pinckney (CAI) 9:49.57; 2. Booker LaHue (CC) 10:20.82; 3. Ben Jacobs (NA) 10:22.28; 4. Reid Coleman (FC) 10:26.06; 5. Ethan Edwards (FC) 10:30.82; 6. Micah Jablonski (SE) 10:35.89.
1,600 relay: 1. Providence (Ernstberger, Kaiser, Kelly, Zwissler) 3:27.40; 2. Corydon Central 3:30.56; 3. Seymour 3:31.18; 4. Silver Creek (Mosley, Graham, Lee, Rhodes) 3:37.38; 5. Charlestown (Chisman, Jones, Gemme, Gemme) 3:39.07; 6. Floyd Central (Fisher, Sandford, Popp, Kaiser) 3:39.54.
High jump: 1. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-4; 2. Ottersbach (CH) 6-2; 3. Tavontae Johnson (NA) 6-0; 4. Josh Geiger (FC) 6-0; 5. Pierre Thomas (NA) 5-10; 6(tie). Bryson Darlage (SE), Joshua Waynescott (NH) 5-8.
Pole vault: 1. Sean Woods (CC) 14-1; 2. Jake Grangier (FC) 13-6; 3. Braden Poe (FC) 11-6; 4. Grayson Clunie (NH) 11-0; 5. Henry Dixon (NA) 10-0; 6. Jansen Wise (CC) 10-0.
Long jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 21-4 1/4; 2. Luke Jorden (P) 20-10; 3. Titus Wolfe (CC) 20-7 1/4; 4. Kernen (FC) 20-1; 5. Jaylan Johnson (SE) 19-11; 6. Waynescott (NH) 19-5 1/2.
Shot put: 1. Zach Cowper (CH) 47-9 3/4; 2. Brock Conrad (FC) 46-5 1/4; 3. Owen Kruse (SE) 46-1 3/4; 4. Colin Davenport (CH) 43-6 3/4; 5. Preston Whalen (J) 43-6 1/2; 6. Ben Craig (SCOT) 43-0 1/2.
Discus: 1. Conrad (FC) 139-2; 2. Henry Cook (FC) 125-11; 3. Cowper (CH) 125-7; 4. Curtis Burke (SE) 122-8; 5. Kruse (SE) 122-3; 6. Tyler Pickens (P) 118-2.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 92, 2. Charlestown 70, 3. Floyd Central 66, 4. Seymour 63.5, 5. New Albany 62.5, 6. Silver Creek 39, 7. North Harrison 26, 8(tie). Scottsburg, Jeffersonville 20, 10. Providence 17, 11. CAI 7.
100 hurdles: 1. Journey Howard (NA) 16.06; 2. Aubrey Asdell (SCOT) 16.83; 3. Stephanie Smith (FC) 17.18; 4. Lucy Jones (SC) 17.24; 5. Brinley Clark (FC) 17.66; 6. Anneiah King (CH) 17.95.
3,200 relay: 1. Corydon Central 10:02.82; 2. Seymour 10:21.23; 3. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Kaylee Kinser, Jackie McCoy, Snyder) 10:26.36; 4. New Albany (Byrd, Clark, Endres, Dablow) 11:12.56; 5. Floyd Central (Pearce, Atzinger, Neafus, Plank) 11:26.92; 6. CAI (Ammons, French, Hack, Lutz) 11:33.90.
100: 1. Jayda Holbrook (CH) 12.75; 2. Ayanna Starks (NA) 12.87; 3. Brianna Brown (NA) 12.89; 4. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 13.00; 5. Grace Tincher (NH) 13.33; 6. Eulalia Powell (SCOT) 13.50.
800 relay: 1. Charlestown (Rivera, King, Hawkins, Holbrook) 1:49.07; 2. New Albany (King, Presley, Rodgers, Brown) 1:49.18; 3. Corydon Central 1:51.65; 4. Floyd Central (Cook, Lewis, Ehler, Smith) 1:59.54; 5. Jeffersonville (Hill, Mason, Brown, James) 1:59.86; 6. Seymour 2:00.20.
1,600: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 5:22.68; 2. Maci Hoskins (P) 5:23.12; 3. Brooke Trinkle (SE) 5:25.21; 4. Erika Valdivieso (CC) 5:30.93; 5. Jessie McCoy (CH) 5:36.99; 6. Libby Kochert (SC) 5:43.31.
400 relay: 1. New Albany (Frierson, Childs, Starks, Brown) 50.36; 2. Corydon Central 51.86; 3. Charlestown (Rivera, King, Hawkins, Holbrook) 52.39; 4. Scottsburg 53.48; 5. Silver Creek (Allen, Batchelor, Windell, Cook) 54.37; 6. Floyd Central (Miller, Lewis, Ogle, Skees) 54.98.
3,200: 1. Liili Pavey (CC) 12:07.16; 2. Vivienne Siefker (SE) 12:13.82; 3. Applegate (CC) 12:18.46; 4. Jackie McCoy (CH) 13:03.05; 6. Kinsley Folsom (SE) 13:07.15; 6. Lila Endres (NA) 13:07.84.
1,600 relay: 1. New Albany (Howard, Brown, Clark, Frierson) 4:14.18; 2. Charlestown (Kinser, Hawkins, Faulkner, Holbrook) 4:21.34; 3. Corydon Central 4:21.40; 4. Silver Creek (Cook, Rhodes, Keller, Scott) 4:21.82; 5. Seymour 4:31.17; 6. Providence (Drury, Hoskins, Stemle, Pierce) 4:37.26.
High jump: 1(tie). Grace Tincher (NH), Howard (NA) 5-0; 3(tie). Georgia LaHue (CC), Sydney Montgomery (SE), King (CH) 4-10; 6. Schilmiller (CC) 4-8.
Pole vault: 1. Mia Jones (FC) 9-0; 2. Baylee Ehler (FC) 7-6; 3. Amara Black (NH) 7-6; 4(tie). Kate Connell (SE), Grace Lewis (SE), Aubree Adams (CC) 7-0.
Long jump: 1. Tincher (NH) 17-3 1/2; 2. Starks (NA) 16-8; 3. Mariah Smith (J) 16-0 3/4; 4. Arielle Phillips (J) 15-10 1/4; 5. Lyla Conway (FC) 15-5 3/4; 6. Precious Flahn (FC) 15-4 1/4.
Shot put: 1. Alexis Deaton (CH) 38-11; 2. Elle Schweitzer (FC) 32-7 1/2; 3. Isabella Roland (NA) 31-4 3/4; 4. Kaylea Beauchamp (J) 29-8; 5. Jordan Kremer (SC) 29-5 1/2; 6. Kiley Sons (SE) 29-5 1/4.
Discus: 1. Schweitzer (FC) 107-6; 2. Mya Weick (CC) 102-3; 3. Deaton (CH) 92-10; 4. Roland (NA) 91-7; 5. Lily Woods (CH) 85-1; 6. Sons (SE) 84-8.
