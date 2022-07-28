JEFFERSONVILLE — Several athletes from a local club are hoping to make a big splash against some of the top talent in the nation next week.
The Hero Sprint Club of Kentuckiana, which includes some of the area’s best boys and girls, will send a contingent to the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, N.C. Action begins this Saturday and ends next Saturday at North Carolina A&T State University.
“I’m feeling excited and ready to compete,” said Jeffersonville senior Arielle Phillips, who’ll compete in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles and the 800 run of the 17-18-year-old division.
Phillips’ father Carlis, started the club, whose motto is “turning sprinters into heroes,” three years ago. The team, which is for boys and girls ages 8-18, practices at Jeffersonville, but has athletes from both sides of the Ohio River.
“I was coaching over in Louisville and then I decided to come over because I saw a need in this area to come over and resurrect track and field on this side,” he said.
Included among those making the trip to Greensboro (the team leaves Sunday and many compete Monday) is sprinting star Lyric Steele, who has transferred from Charlestown to Jeffersonville. Steele, a junior, had a pair of top-five finishes (fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100) at the IHSAA State Finals in June.
“I’m feeling really excited and prepared,” Steele said. “I know my training got me to where I am.”
She’ll compete in the 100 and 200 in the girls’ 15-16 division.
“For the 200, I’m trying to go anywhere between 24.1 (seconds) and a 23.9. The ultimate goal’s just to PR,” Steele said. “Then for the 100 I’m trying to go at least 11.7.”
Harmony Simms-Toogood, a rising senior at Louisville Male, will also participate in the girls’ 17-18 triple jump.
Recent Jeff graduate Maliek Bush heads the boys’ contingent. He’ll compete in the 110 hurdles, the 400 hurdles and run the anchor leg on Hero’s 400 relay team in the 17-18-year-old division.
“I’m feeling good going into it,” said Bush, who finished seventh in the 110 hurdles at the IHSAA State Finals last month.
He recently decided to continue his career at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., where he hopes to become a decathlete.
“It was just a good fit,” Bush said. “I like going down South. I don’t like the cold.”
Other locals scheduled to compete are Jeffersonville seniors Lazarus Weobong, Jeremiah Brown and Dorian Gaines, as well as Floyd Central rising junior Darius Atkins.
Weobong will compete in the long jump and also run in the 400 relay, where he’ll be joined by Bush, Brown and Gaines, in the 17-18-year-old division. Atkins, meanwhile, will run in the 100 in the 15-16-year-old division.
“I’m feeling great,” Weobong said.
He also has an explanation for the quick success of the Hero club.
“It’s really a family atmosphere,” Weobong said. “We’ve been running with these kids for like three years now. We know each other and love each other. It’s a great workout experience to get right during the summer and get right during the winter, then come back to the high school season and just kill it.”
