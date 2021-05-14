BORDEN — Borden's boys' and girls' teams completed their sweep of the Southern Athletic Conference meet Thursday.
The meet began Tuesday with the girls' running events and the boys' field events and wrapped up Thursday with the girls' field events and the boys' running events.
On the boys' side, the host Braves tallied 179 points — 15 more than Henryville.
Lody Cheatham led Borden, and the field, scoring 30 points. He won the discus (1130-0) and tied for first in the pole vault (10-6).
Other winners for the Braves were Gavin Justin the 800 (2:02.04) and 1,600 (4:54.16); Sterling Mikel in the 400 (54.13) and Nolan Flispart in the high jump (5-10). Borden also was victorious in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Winners for the Hornets included Caleb Martin in the 110 hurdles (18.90) and the 300 hurdles (48.39); Gabe Ramsey in the 100 (12.03) and long jump (18-4 3/4); Gage Parihus in the 200 (24.57); Will Heid in the shot put (40-7) and Caleb Lehaceanu in the pole vault (10-6). Henryville also was victorious in the 400 relay.
On the girls' side, Borden compiled 171 points — 73 more than runner-up Crothersville. Henryville finished fourth (57) and New Washington placed fifth (31).
Josey Cheatham led the way for the Braves, and the meet, scoring 40 points. She won the 100 hurdles (18.12), shot put (30-5 1/2), discus (110-4) and long jump (14-6).
Other winners for Borden were Lexi Rose in the 400 (1:09.22) and Joy Coffman in the pole vault (9-0). The Braves were also victorious in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Henryville's Sheridan Ruiz won the 300 hurdles (54.98).
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday & Thursday at Borden
Boys
Team scores: 1. Borden 179, 2. Henryville 164, 3. South Central 100, 4. Lanesville 16, 5. Crothersville 7, 6. New Washington 3.
Individual points rankings: 1. Lody Cheatham (B) 30; 2. Nolan Flispart (B) 28.5; 3. Sterling Mikel (B) 26.5; 4. Gavin Just (B) 25; 5. Maven Dukes (H) 24.5; 6. Gabe Ramsey (H) 22.5; 7 (tie). Caleb Lehaceanu (H), Caleb Martin (H) 22; 9. Gabe Parihus (H) 20.5; 10. Maddox Baker (SC) 20.
100: 1. Ramsey (H) 12.03; 2. Parihus (H) 12.11; 3. Mikel (B) 12.42.
200: 1. Parihus (H) 24.57; 2. Mikel (B) 24.88; 3. Dukes (H) 25.58.
400: 1. Mikel (B) 54.13; 2. Flispart (B) 55.23; 3. Preston Liebert (SC) 56.02.
800: 1. Just (B) 2:02.04; 2. Baker (SC) 2:02.93; 3. Lehaceanu 2:14.23.
1,600: 1. Just (B) 4:54.16; 2. Cheatham (B) 4:55.98; 3. Adrian Nannen (L) 4:58.88.
3,200: 1. Baker (SC) 10:56.50; 2. Flispart (B) 11:15.62; 3. Weatherford (B) 11:17.34.
110 hurdles: 1. Martin (H) 18.90; 2. Devin Stull (B) 21.03; 3. Dow O'Neal (SC) 22.32.
300 hurdles: 1. Martin (H) 48.39; 2. O'Neal (SC) 49.64; 3. JT Ray (B) 51.38.
400 relay: 1. Henryville (Dukes, Ramsey, Parihus, Drew Wilson, Will Heid, Zach Shockney, Caleb Martin) 48.29; 2. South Central 50.98; 3. Lanesville 51.66.
1,600 relay: 1. Borden (Just, Kasym Nash, Mikel, Cruz Martin, Cheatham, Zane Stotts) 3:52.91; 2. Henryville (Keanu Wycoff, Clayton Hardesty, Lehaceanu, Martin, Karson Evans) 4:01.85; 3. South Central 4:03.55.
3,200 relay: 1. Borden (Nash, Just, Nolan Flispart, Brian Weatherford, Caleb Saylor) 8:56.56; 2. South Central 9:04.11; 3. Henryville (Evans, Hardesty, Zach Shockney, Wycoff) 10:12.16.
Long jump: 1. Ramsey (H) 18-4.75; 2. Dukes (H) 17-9.25; 3. John Carter (SC) 16-8.5.
High jump: 1. Flispart (B) 5-10; 2. Dukes (H) 5-8; 3. Martin (B) 5-6.
Shot put: 1. Heid (H) 40-7; 2. Lucas Stewart (SC) 38-3; 3. Clay Thomas (SC) 35-9.
Discus: 1. Cheatham (B) 113-0; 2. Clayton Hardesty (H) 99-9.5; 3. Heid (H) 95-7.
Pole vault: 1 (tie). Lehaceanu (H), Cheatham (B) 10-6; 3 (tie). Wilson (H), Ray (B) 8-0.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Borden 171, 2. Crothersville 98, 3. Lanesville 66, 4. Henryville 57, 5. New Washington 31, 6. South Central 23.
Individual point rankings: 1. Josey Cheatham (B) 40, 2. Kaylyn Holman (C) 32, 3. Sheridan Ruiz (H) 28, 4. Kennadi Lakins (C) 26, 5. Joy Coffman (B) 24.5, 6. Lexi Rose (B) 22.5, 7. Kaylie Magallanes (B) 21, 8. Hannah Ramsey (H) 20, 9. McKenna Ray (B) 19, 10. Emma Coomer (L) 18.5.
100: 1. Jillian Kaufman (L) 13.77; 2. Ramsey (H) 14.82; 3. Lakins (C) 14.86.
200: 1. Coomer (L) 28.91; 2. L. Rose (B) 30.78; 3. Ramsey (H) 31.32.
400: 1. L. Rose (B) 1:09.22; 2. Emilee Snyder (L) 1:11.66; 3. Karys Collins (SC) 1:12.16.
800: 1. Holman (C) 2:37.06; 2. Delaney Smith (B) 2:49.59; 3. Ray (B) 2:58.31.
1,600: 1. Holman (C) 5:33.72; 2. Magallanes (B) 6:05.59; 3. Coffman (B) 6:07.92.
3,200: 1. Holman (C) 12:27.97; 2. Magallanes (B) 13:11.42; 3. Coffman (B) 13:27.47.
100 hurdles: 1. Cheatham (B) 18.12; 2. Ruiz (H) 18.77; 3. Kaela Rose (B) 20.75.
300 hurdles: 1. Ruiz (H) 54.98; 2. K. Rose (B) 55.75; 3. Smith (L) 1:00.66.
400 relay: 1. Lanesville 58.22; 2. Henryville (Sydney Kleinert, Ramsey, Lillie Owens, Destiny Olson) 1:01.79; 3. Borden (K. Rose, Ali Mink, Cassie Saylor, Smith, Addy Burress) 1:02.82.
1,600 relay: 1. Borden (Ray, Magallanes, K. Rose, L. Rose, Burress) 5:15.19; 2. Crothersville 6:29.26.
3,200 relay: 1. Borden (Coffman, Magallanes, Ray, Smith) 11:20.15; 2. Crothersville 12:09.20.
Long jump: 1. Cheatham (B) 14-6; 2. Lakins (C) 13-11; 3. Coomer (L) 13-3.5.
High jump: 1 (tie). Lakins (C), Kendal Fruits (NW) 4-8; 3. Mink (B) 4-2.
Shot put: 1. Cheatham (B) 30-0.5; 2. Grace Lindsay (SC) 30-0; 3. Shea Reynolds (C) 28-7.
Discus: 1. Cheatham (B) 110-4; 2. Haylie Spear (NW) 93-0; 3. Grace Lindsay (SC) 89-5.
Pole vault: 1. Coffman (B) 9-0; 2. Ray (B) 8-6; 3. Ruiz (H) 7-0.
