TRACK & FIELD: Borden sweeps Southern Athletic Conference titles

BORDEN — It was a clean sweep for host Borden at the Southern Athletic Conference Championships.
The Braves’ boys’ and girls’ teams hoisted the trophies after the conclusion of both meets Thursday night. The boys’ field events and the girls’ track events were completed Tuesday before the script was flipped last night.
On the boys’ side, Borden won seven of the 16 total events en route to 185 points. Henryville and South Central tied for second with 131 apiece.
“It was a lot of nerves. We knew South Central was close, but I think that kind of led up to a good race,” Borden senior standout Lody Cheatham said. “I feel like every time we get nervous we always perform well. Our team’s always nervous for each other, then we kind of hold each other accountable to run to the best of our ability.”
On the girls’ side, the Braves won four events on their way to 114 points. That was 12 more than runner-up Crothersville while New Washington, led by freshman Kristyn Greenwell, took third with 72.
The Borden boys were led by Cheatham. He won three events and finished third in another en route to 36 points and meet MVP honors for the second straight year.
Cheatham triumphed in the discus (118-feet, 10 1/2-inches) and the pole vault (11-6) on Tuesday before capturing the 800-meter run (2:15.30) and finishing third in the 400 Thursday.
“It wasn’t just about me, it’s about my teammates, they all stepped up,” he said. “They all had great times today and I couldn’t ask for more of them.”
Included among those was fellow senior Sterling Mikel, who was second overall in total points with 34.
Mikel won the long jump (19-5 1/2) and shot put (38-8 1/2) on Tuesday, then came back to finish second in the 400 and third in the 200 Thursday.
Also individually for Borden, Sean McKinley captured the 110 hurdles (18.38).
The Braves closed out the meet in style with a victory in the 1,600 relay (3:46.90) thanks to the foursome of Ethan Eurton, Cruz Martin, JT Ray and Jonathan Knoebel. Knoebel, a freshman, held off a late charge from the South Central squad to secure the victory.
Co-runner-up Henryville won four events (compared to South Central’s five).
The Hornets were led by Myles Baker, who triumphed in the 100 (11.68) and the 200 (23.93). Additionally he was a member of Henryville’s victorious 400 relay team (48.48), which also included Jordan Grindell, Maven Dukes and Drew Wilson.
Dukes previously won the high jump (clearing 5-10) Tuesday.
The co-runner-up Rebels were led by standout Maddox Baker, who won the 400 (51.88), 1,600 (5:00.18) and 3,200 (11:12.25) Thursday.
On the girls’ side, the Braves were led by Hannah Ludwig. The freshman triumphed in the 100 hurdles (18.66) Tuesday night before capturing the pole vault — with a new meet record of 9-1 — Thursday.
Borden’s other victories came from Kaela Rose in the 300 hurdles (52.61) and its 3,200 relay team (12:21.0) of Delaney Smith, Skyler Childress, Lexi Rose and Jessie Condon.
The runner-up Tigers won five events.
For Crothersville, Kaylyn Holman finished first in the 800 (2:34.85) and the 1,600 (5:54.04), as did Kennadi Lakins in the long jump (14-10 1/2) and high jump (4-10).
The third-place Mustangs were led by Greenwell, who won the 100 (13.95) and the 200 (29.22) Tuesday.
“In the prelims my strategy was to take it a little slow, so I wasn’t worn out for the finals. That’s what I did and it was really exciting,” she said.
Thursday, Greenwell was second in the long jump and tied for second in the high jump en route to 36 points individually.
“It was a really exciting moment because whenever you’re a freshman and you get the most valuable (athlete) it’s really exciting, because you worked really hard for it all throughout middle school and it just pays off," Greenwell said.
Also for New Wash, Haylie Spear handily won the discus (100-9 1/2) and took second in the shot put.
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Borden 185, 2(tie). Henryville, South Central 131, 4. Lanesville 30, 5. Crothersville 2.
Top 5 individual point-scorers: 1. Lody Cheatham (B) 36, 2. Sterling Mikel (B) 34, 3. Maddox Baker (SC) 32, 4(tie). Nolan Flispart (B), Myles Baker (H) 24.
100: 1. Myles Baker (H) 11.68; 2. Cadan Bogan (SC) 11.70; 3. Ronnie Renn (SC) 11.88; 4. Jonathan Knoebel (B) 12.33; 5. Ethan Eurton (B) 12.42; 7. Drew Wilson (H) 13.16; 8. Aiden Moffett (NW) 13.42.
200: 1. Baker (H) 23.93; 2. Bogan Avery (SC) 24.19; 3. Mikel (B) 24.56; 5. Maven Dukes (H) 25.15; 6. Knoebel (B) 25.82.
400: 1. Baker (SC) 51.88; 2. Mikel (B) 52.56; 3. Flispart (B) 55.28; 4. Jack Spicer (H) 57.41; 6. Brandon Moran (H) 1:00.67; 7. Levi Vaungh (NW) 1:01.35.
800: 1. Cheatham (B) 2:15.30; 2. Keanu Wycoff (H) 2:16.27; 3. Colton Harl (SC) 2:16.50; 4. Cruz Martin (B) 2:17.42; 9. AJ Franklin (NW) 2:47.49.
1,600: 1. Baker (SC) 5:00.18; 2. Preston Liebert (SC) 5:00.47; 3. Cheatham (B) 5:01.15; 4. Wycoff (H) 5:03.20; 6. Mason Tolliver 5:15.98; 89. Briar Weatherford (B) 5:20.64; 9. Franklin (NW) 5:50.46.
3,200: 1. Baker (SC) 11:12.25; 2. Flispart (B) 11:21.20; 3. Karson Evans (H) 11:42.76; 4. Tolliver (H) 11:47.19; 5. Weatherford (B) 11:51.66.
110 hurdles: 1. Sean McKinley (B) 18.38; 2. JT Ray (B) 19.42; 3. Jordan Grindell (H) 20.46; 4. Landon Dobbs (H) 20.74.
300 hurdles: 1. John Carter (SC) 45.45; 2. McKinley (B) 46.32; 3. Dobbs (H) 46.49; 4. Devin Stull (B) 47.46; 5. Grindell (H) 49.38.
400 relay: 1. Henryville (Baker, Grindell, Dukes, Wilson) 48.48; 2. Borden (Eurton, McKinley, Knoebel, Ray) 48.71; 3. Lanesville 53.98 (Brandon Rogers, Jacob Kramer, Sawyer Lewis, Isaac Love) 53.98.
1,600 relay: 1. Borden (Eurton, Martin, Ray, Knoebel) 3:46.90; 2. South Central 3:47.23; 3. Henryville (Baker, Dobbs, Spicer, Wycoff) 4:07.56.
3,200 relay: 1. South Central (P. Liebert, Cody Liebert, Jack Schmelz, Harl) 8:51.01; 2. Borden (Flispart, Weatherford, Kylan Nash, Martin) 8:55.38; 3. Henryville (Moran, Tolliver, Evans, Clayton Hardesty) 11:28.00.
Long jump: 1. Mikel (B) 19-5.5; 2. Carter (SC) 19-3.25; 3. Dukes (H) 18-5.75; 4. Eurton (B) 18-3; 7. Grindell (H) 15-7.5.
High jump: 1. Dukes (H) 5-10; 2. Flispart (B) 5-8; 3(tie). Bogan (SC), Martin (B) 5-6; 5. Tolliver (H) 5-0.
Shot put: 1. Mikel (B) 38-8.5; 2. Cole Fisher (L) 36-7.5; 3. Drew Lewis (B) 35-2; 5. Cooper Wright (H) 33-2; 9. Corbyn Hayes (H) 25-5.5.
Discus: 1. Cheatham (B) 118-10.5; 2. Hardesty (H) 109-9.5; 3. Fisher (L) 103-5; 4. Lewis (B) 101-6.5; 6. Wright (H) 90-8.
Pole vault: 1. Cheatham (B) 11-6; 2. Dobbs (H) 11-0; 3. Ray (B) 10-0; 4. Hardesty (H) 8-6.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Borden 114, 2. Crothersville 102, 3. New Washington 72, 4. South Central 66, 5. Lanesville 54, 6. Henryville 53.
Top 5 individual point-scorers: 1. Kristyn Greenwell (NW) 36, 2. Kennadi Lakins (C) 34, 3. Hannah Ludwig (B) 28, 4. Kaela Rose (B) 24, 5. Kaylyn Holman (C) 21.5.
100: 1. Kristyn Greenwell (NW) 13.95; 2. Hylton Brumley (L) 14.02; 3. Kennadi Lakins (C) 14.54; 5. Ciara Hawkins (B) 15.18; 6. Audrey Wilson (H) 15.28.
200: 1. Greenwell (NW) 29.22; 2. Jenna Haas (SC) 30.62; 3. Kassie Zurschmeide (L) 30.65; 5. Lexi Rose (B) 31.08; 7. Kaylee Stumler (B) 32.05.
400: 1. Emilee Snyder (L) 1:08.55; 2. L. Rose (B) 1:09.64; 3. Beatrice Zignani (H) 1:09.95; 4. Ayva Campbell (NW) 1:13.34; 5. Emily Schreck (H) 1:13.74.
800: 1. Kaylyn Holman (C) 2:34.85; 2. Hannah Ramsey (H) 2:38.87; 3. Averie Wilson (NW) 3:01.33; 4. Skyler Childress (B) 3:08.08; 6. Johna King (NW) 3:25.19; 8. Cassie Saylor (B) 4:04.13.
1,600: 1. Holman (C) 5:54.04; 2. Ramsey (H) 6:01.35; 3. Ella Plasse (C) 6:10.14; 4. Childress (B) 6:21.42; 6. Jessie Condon (B) 6:43.24.
3,200: 1. Ella Plasse (C) 14:20.81; 2. Jessie Condon (B) 14:39.47; 3. Delaney Smith (B) 16:26.12.
100 hurdles: 1. Hannah Ludwig (B) 18.66; 2. Kaela Rose (B) 19.63; 3. Brooke Fisher (L) 21.77.
300 hurdles: 1. Kaela Rose (B) 52.61; 2. Lakins (C) 54.08; 3. Ludwig (B) 57.30; 5. Schreck (H) 1:08.75.
400 relay: 1. Lanesville (Brumley, K. Zurschmeide, Maisey Zurschmeide, Brooke Fisher) 57.88; 2. South Central 57.98; 3. Crothersville 1:01.88; 4. Borden (Hawkins, Saylor, Ellie Phillips, Stumler) 1:05.90.
1,600 relay: 1. Lanesville (Snyder, Brumley, K. Zurschmeide, M. Zurschmeide) 4:51.03; 2. Borden (K. Rose, Delaney Smith, L. Rose, Ludwig) 4:54.74; 3. Henryville (Zignani, Ramsey, Schreck, Maykayla Lewis) 5:05.76.
3,200 relay: 1. Borden (Smith, Childress, L. Rose, Condon) 12:21.00; 2. South Central 13:12.0; 3. Crothersville 15:44.0.
Long jump: 1. Lakins (C) 14-10.5; 2. Greenwell (NW) 13-10.5; 3. Zignani (H) 11-11.75; 4(tie). Childress (B), Brooke Fishers (L) 11-9.25; 6. Stumler (B) 11-6.5.
High jump: 1. Lakins (C) 4-10; 2(tie). Schreck (H), Greenwell (NW) 4-8; 4. K. Rose (B) 4-6.
Shot put: 1. Megan Wibbles (SC) 31-2.5; 2. Haylie Spear (NW) 29-10; 3. Kaylee Caudill (C) 24-0; 4. Mackenzie Weatherford (B) 22-8; 6. Ayva Campbell (NW) 22-0; 7. Ramsey (H) 21-4; 8. Ciara Hawkins (B) 20-11.5; 10. Audrey Wilson (H) 17-11.
Discus: 1. Spear (NW) 100-9.5; 2. Kevonna Lassiter (SC) 72-0; 3. Campbell (NW) 70-1.5; 7. Hawkins (B) 58-9; 8. Wilson (H) 41-9.5; 9. Weatherford (B) 37-3; 10. Lillie Owens (H) 28-1.
Pole vault: 1. Ludwig (B) 9-1; 2. Owens (H) 6-6.