LOUISVILLE — The New Albany girls finished one point out of first and tied for third at Louisville St. Xavier's Brother Borgia/Coach Cooper Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won a pair of events and had several big performances en route to 60 points. That was one behind Louisville DuPont Manual and Lexington's Paul Dunbar.
New Albany was led by Brianna Brown. The junior won the 100-meter dash (in 12.22 seconds) and also anchored the Bulldogs' victorious 400 relay team. The foursome of Cayla Frierson, Beautifull Childs, Shalandria White and Brown won in 49.35 seconds.
The Bulldogs also were the runners-up in the 800 relay with Frierson, Zaisha Johnson, White and Marley Tate. Tate also finished fifth in the 400.
Junior Journey Howard was a big point-scorer for New Albany. She took third in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the high jump.
Also for the 'Dogs, senior Tamera Daily took third in the discus and ninth in the shot put while classmate Amelia Tandy placed second in the shot put.
Charlestown tied for 13th with 20 points. The Pirates were paced by sophomore Lyric Steele, who won the 200 (24.76). Her classmate, Alexis Deaton, finished first in the shot put with a heave of 38-feet, 9-inches.
On the boys’ side, Floyd Central finished sixth with 43.5 points. Louisville Male took the team title with 72 points.
The Highlanders were led by Will Conway. The sophomore edged New Albany junior Aidan Lord in the 1,600, Conway crossed the finish line in 4:20.63 and Lord in 4:20.72.
Conway also placed sixth in the 800.
Also for Floyd, Kaden Stewart was second in the high jump.
Jeffersonville tied for 14th with 22 points.
The Red Devils were led by senior Maliek Bush, who won the 110 hurdles (14.65) and was ninth in the 300 hurdles.
BROTHER BORGIA/COACH COOPER INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Louisville St. Xavier
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Male 72, 2. North Hardin 69, 3. St. Xavier 54, 4. Mercer County 52, 5. Eastern 48, 6. Floyd Central 43.5, 7. Fort Knox 34.5, 8. South Oldham 34, 9. North Oldham 27, 10. Ballard 25. Others: 14(tie). Jeffersonville 22, 16. New Albany 15.5, 29. Christian Academy, Charlestown 2.
100: 1. Terrance O’Bannon (Eastern) 10.28; 4. Luke Collins (Floyd Central) 10.76; 14. Jeremiah Brown (Jeffersonville) 11.15; 15. Darius Atkins (FC) 11.16; 30. Nizaiah Carr (Jeff) 11.58; 52. Tavontae Johnson (NA) 12.12.
200: 1. Malik Blunt (Fort Knox) 21.88; 10. Collins (FC) 22.77; 17. Brown (Jeff) 23.33; 20. Atkins (FC) 23.47; 22. Carr (Jeff) 23.53; 27. Kyon Stephenson (Jeff) 23.82; 43. Johnson (NA) 25.00.
400: 1. Jake Welch (Highlanders) 49.90; 10. Zac Hutslar (FC) 52.57; 18. Weston Naville (FC) 54.41; 24. Tawan Stevenson (Jeff) 55.00; 33. Gavin Thompson (NA) 55.91; 39. Dorian Gaines (Jeff) 56.91; 43. J’Quan Jones (NA) 57.31.
800: 1. Sami Hattab (St. Xavier) 1:54.84; 6. Will Conway (FC) 2:03.55; 12. Aidan Lord (NA) 2:06.68; 14. Mitchel Meier (FC) 2:07.72; 16. John Fulmer (NA) 2:07.96; 40. Collin Durbin (Jeff) 2:13.90; 50. Cajun Dunn (Jeff) 2:18.27.
1,600: 1. Conway (FC) 4:20.63; 2. Lord (NA) 4:20.72; 43. Ben Jacobs (NA) 4:57.08; 80. Cade Williams (Jeff) 5:29.82.
3,200: 1. Noah Mathews (Paul Dunbar) 9:46.16; 10. Noah Nifong (FC) 10:11.72; 24. Nathaniel Higbie (NA) 10:45.22; 25. Adam Heitz (FC) 10:46.30.
110 hurdles: 1. Maliek Bush (Jeff) 14.65; 8. Lazarus Weobong (J) 16.05; 8. Kaden Kruer (FC) 16.11; 10. Dakota Johnson (NA) 16.14; 14. Sam Fletcher (FC) 16.31.
300 hurdles: 1. Kameron Horton (Ballard) 39.41; 6. Max Grangier (FC) 41.46; 8. Kruer (FC) 41.94; 9. Bush (Jeff) 42.51; 13. D. Johnson (NA) 44.48; 14. Weobong (Jeff) 44.62; 22. Henry Dixon (NA) 46.02.
400 relay: 1. Male 42.77; 2. Jeffersonville 42.94; 7. Floyd Central 45.08.
800 relay: 1. Male 1:27.93; 6. Jeffersonville 1:31.75; 10. Floyd Central 1:33.24.
1,600 relay: 1. Male 3:27.63; 4. Floyd Central 3:32.32; 12. Jeffersonville 3:45.49.
3,200 relay: 1. Eastern 8:15.46; 5. New Albany 8:26.71; 10. Floyd Central 8:38.44; 18. Jeffersonville 9:13.23.
High jump: 1. Devin Sealey (North Hardin) 6-6; 2. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-2; 7. Pierre Thomas (NA) 5-10; 13. Isaac Kaiser (FC) 5-8; 16. T. Johnson (NA) 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Samuel Reagan (South Oldham) 24-3.5; 9. Kruer (FC) 20-7; 43. Stevenson (Jeff) 17-11; 45. Atkins (FC) 17-9.5; 49. Brandon Harris (Jeff) 17-5.
Triple jump: 1. Matthew Mays (Mercer County) 47-0; 19. Jack Sandford (FC) 39-4.5.
Pole vault: 1. Jordan Bryner (Madison Central) 15-3; 6. Jake Grangier (FC) 12-0; 9. Amarie DeJesus (NA) 11-0; 16. Tyyus Redd (NA) 9-0; 18. Gus Grannan (FC) 9-0.
Discus: 1. Alexander Cole (Eastern) 173-7; 6. Brock Conrad (FC) 131-1; 9. Colin Davenport (Charlestown) 128-0; 16. Louis Jones (NA) 120-0; 17. Nathan Wood (NA) 117-4; 22. Zach Cowper (Char) 110-6; 40. Garrett Webster (Jeff) 88-0; 46. Caelen Durbin (Jeff) 83-2; 53. Brandon Fessel (FC) 74-5.
Shot put: 1. Grayson Brashear (South Oldham) 54-5.75; 7. Davenport (Char) 46-6.5; 8. Wood (NA) 44-4; 10. Conrad (FC) 43-9.75; 14. Cowper (Char) 40-0.25; 25. Antwoine Burnside (NA) 38-6.5; 29. Preston Whalen (Jeff) 36-6.75; 37. Chancellor Jackson (Jeff) 34-3.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1(tie). DuPont Manual, Paul Dunbar 61, 3. New Albany 60, 4. West Jessamine 59, 5. Eastern 54, 6. Oldham County 42.5, 7. Central 33, 8. Christian Educational Consort. 30, 9. Male 27, 10. Fern Creek 23. Others: 13(tie). Charlestown 20, 21(tie). Jeffersonville 10, 34(tie). Floyd Central 1.
100: 1. Brianna Brown (NA) 12.22; 22. Daisha Morris (NA) 13.12; 27. MacKenzie Fountain (Jeff) 13.26; 31. Navaeh Bates (Jeff) 13.35; 70. Jreeym Scrubb (Jeff) 15.77; 72. Elyza Mahatha (Jeff) 17.02.
200: 1. Lyric Steele (Char) 24.76; 9. Shalandria White (NA) 26.36; 31. KeiAsia Camp (Jeff) 29.28.
400: 1. Alexandra Allen (Manual) 58.31; 5. Marley Tate (NA) 1:01.37; 10. Bates (Jeff) 1:03.00; 37. Dakota Sims (Jeff) 1:12.13; 52. Kaylea Beauchamp (Jeff) 1:20.95.
800: 1. Emily Bird (Eastern) 2:22.39; 10. Lauren Clark (NA) 2:31.94; 29. Priscilla Byrd (NA) 2:41.69; 56. Sania McClain (Jeff) 3:02.34; 58. Tyra Berry (NA) 3:03.62.
1-mile: 1. Ciara O’Shea (Madison Central) 5:07.03; 38. Olivia Clive (Jeff) 6:11.51.
3,200: 1. Allison Kopser (Ryle) 11:33.08; 9. Hadley Thompson (NA) 12:44.69; 18. Lila Endres (NA) 13:21.45.
100 hurdles: 1. Destiny Jones (Central) 15.39; 4. Journey Howard (NA) 15.71; 7. Arielle Phillips (Jeff) 16.21; 13. Zaisha Johnson (NA) 18.05.
300 hurdles: 1. Jai Maria Piazza (Mercer County) 45.66; 3. Howard (NA) 47.66; 10. Phillips (Jeff) 51.85.
400 relay: 1. New Albany (Cayla Frierson, Beautifull Childs, White, Brown) 49.35; 14. Jeffersonville 53.66.
800 relay: 1. Eastern 1:45.31; 2. New Albany (Frierson, Johnson, White, Tate) 1:46.81; 16. Jeffersonville 1:55.04.
1,600 relay: 1. Eastern 4:05.98; 4. Jeffersonville 4:19.69.
3,200 relay: 1. DuPont Manual 9:40.92.
High jump: 1. Lillian Hodge (West Jessamine) 5-6; 5. Aniyah Thomas (Jeff) 4-10; 6. Howard (NA) 4-10.
Long jump: 1. Aly Doyle (West Jessamine) 17-3.25; 11. Fountain (Jeff) 15-10.5; 20. White (NA) 14-10; 28. Phillips (Jeff) 14-5; 50. Jayla Collier (Jeff) 12-4; 55. Kennedi Stephenson (Jeff) 11-7.
Triple jump: 1. Isabela Haggard (Paul Dunbar) 36-0.
Pole vault: 1. Sarah Ferguson (Lafayette) 12-0.
Discus: 1. Reagan Cheatham (Oldham County) 112-10; 3. Tamera Daily (NA) 105-9; 8. Elle Schweitzer (FC) 98-3; 22. Isabella Roland (NA) 82-11; 36. Beauchamp (Jeff) 58-5; 40. Shanya Thompson (Jeff) 56-10; 45. Sian Rogers (Jeff) 51-11.
Shot put: 1. Alexis Deaton (Char) 38-9; 2. Amelia Tandy (NA) 36-9.5; 9. Daily (NA) 32-0.25; 16. Allanae Booth (Jeff) 30-0.5; 17. Thompson (Jeff) 29-10.25; 19. Schweitzer (FC) 29-3; 52. Shaniya Johnson (Jeff) 17-5.
