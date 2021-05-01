RAMSEY — The Charlestown girls outlasted Silver Creek to win the North Harrison Invitational on Friday night.
The Pirates won eight of the 16 events en route to 151 points — 33 points ahead of the runner-up Dragons. Corydon Central took third (115) while Borden finished fourth (68) and Providence placed fifth (63).
Lyric Steele led the way for Charlestown, winning the 100-meter dash (12.82 seconds) and the 200 (26.00). She also anchored the Pirates' victorious 400 relay team.
Jayda Holbrook, who was second to Steele in the 200, won the 400 and also teamed with her, Anneiah King and Sadee Goedeker in the 400 relay (51.57). Holbrook later combined with Goedeker, King and Laney Hawkins to win the 1,600 relay (4:25.96).
Goedeker also won the high jump (4-10) while Demaria King captured the shot put (39-5) and Lanae' Crowe was victorious in the discus (125-4).
Creek was led by Katelyn Grady, who won both of the hurdle races, and Kennedy Freitas, who captured the long jump (14 feet, 7 3/4 inches).
The fourth-place Braves were led by Joy Coffman, who captured the pole vault (9-0), while teammate Josey Cheatham was second in the discus and third in the long jump.
The fifth-place Pioneers were paced by sophomore Maci Hoskins, who won the 800 (2:27.67) and the 1,600 (5:26.48).
Corydon Central won the boys' meet. Led by senior standout Camden Marshall, who won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and also anchored the victorious 1,600 relay team, the Panthers tallied 133 — 5.5 more than runner-up Tell City. Charlestown took third (93) while Borden finished fifth (56.5), Providence placed seventh (36), Silver Creek took eighth (16) and Clarksville tied for ninth (10).
The Pirates won five of the 16 events. Steven Cruz and Jake Ottersbach led Charlestown.
Cruz captured the 200 (23.48) and the long jump (20-8) while Ottersbach won the 300 hurdles (41.95) and the high jump (6-4). Both also combined with Dylan Kinser and Andrew Cruz to capture the 400 relay (45.08).
The Braves won one event — the 3,200 relay thanks to the foursome of Lody Cheatham, Sterling Mikel, Nolan Flispart and Gavin Just.
Individually, Just was second in the 800 while Flispart finished third in the high jump, as did Cheatham in the pole vault and Mikel in the 400.
.
NORTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 133, 2. Tell City 127.5, 3. Charlestown 93, 4. Austin 83, 5. Borden 56.5, 6. North Harrison 55, 7. Providence 36, 8. Silver Creek 16, 9 (tie). Clarksville, South Central 10, 11. Crawford County 3, 12. Lanesville 1.
100: 1. Jacob Torbet (CC) 11.95; 2. Spencer Smith (NH) 12.12; 3. Kelby Glenn (TC) 12.19.
200: 1. Steven Cruz (C) 23.48; 2. Smith (NH) 24.02; 3. Torbet (CC) 24.12.
400: 1. Nigel Kaiser (TC) 51.74; 2. Xavier Rahe (A) 52.63; 3. Sterling Mikel (B) 53.37.
800: 1. Camden Marshall (CC) 1:59.40; 2. Gavin Just (B) 2:01.72; 3. Kaiser (TC) 2:02.47.
1,600: 1. Marshall (CC) 4:36.73; 2. Kaden Chestnut (TC) 4:45.70; 3. Jacob Winning (NH) 4:45.75.
3,200: 1. Marshall (CC) 9:53.57; 2. Chance Craig (A) 10:13.19; 3. Chestnut (TC) 10:17.36.
110 hurdles: 1. Christopher Garrow (CC) 15.29; 2. Jake Ottersbach (C) 15.49; 3. S. Cruz (C) 16.51.
300 hurdles: 1. Ottersbach (C) 41.95; 2. Alec Stahly (TC) 42.13; 3. Isaac Klueh (TC) 43.62.
400 relay: 1. Charlestown (S. Cruz, Dylan Kinser, Andrew Cruz, Ottersbach) 45.08; 2. Corydon Central 46.13; 3. Silver Creek (Donovan Mosely, Carver Hoffman, Mike Lowery, RJ Gavin) 46.82.
1,600 relay: 1. Corydon Central (Jagger Holton, Timothy Arnold, Zach Hougland, Marshall) 3:34.72; 2. Tell City 3:35.61; 3. Borden (Mikel, Lody Cheatham, Cruz Martin, Just) 3:40.61.
3,200 relay: 1. Borden (Lody Cheatham, Mikel, Nolan Flispart, Just) 8:36.40; 2. Austin 8:53.60; 3. Providence (Kaden Connin, Ben Kelly, Cristobal Martinez, Ethan Richards) 8:54.40.
Long jump: 1. S. Cruz (C) 20-8; 2. Garrick Huber (TC) 18-4; 3. Luke Jorden (P) 18-1.
High jump: 1. Ottersbach (C) 6-4; 2. Michael Nash (CL) 6-0; 3. Flispart (B) 5-8.
Shot put: 1. Konner McIntosh (A) 45-11.5; 2. Dylan Mathena (TC) 45-5; 3. Wesley Harmon (NH) 41-8.
Discus: 1. Dakota Jones (CC) 125-5; 2. Harmon (NH) 123-1; 3. Colin Davenport (C) 122-10.
Pole vault: 1. Sean Woods (CC) 12-0; 2. Glenn (TC) 12-0; 3. Cheatham (B) 11-0.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 151, 2. Silver Creek 118, 3. Corydon Central 115, 4. Borden 68, 5. Providence 63, 6. Tell City 52, 7. North Harrison 17, 8. Lanesville 12, 9 (tie). Crawford County, South Central, Clarksville, Austin 6.
100: 1. Lyric Steele (C) 12.82; 2. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 12.94; 3. Reese Bottorff (P) 13.82.
200: 1. Steele (C) 26.00; 2. Jayda Holbrook (C) 27.37; 3. Emma Goss (CC) 28.66.
400: 1. Holbrook (C) 1:01.02; 2. Lilly Kaiser (P) 1:02.62; 3. Anna Dablow (SC) 1:05.91.
800: 1. Maci Hoskins (P) 2:27.67; 2. Addison Applegate (CC) 2:29.78; 3. Kenzie Wesley (SC) 2:35.40.
1,600: 1. Hoskins (P) 5:26.48; 2. Applegate (CC) 5:32.73; 3. Erika Valdivieso (CC) 5:48.88.
3,200: 1. Applegate (CC) 12:29.81; 2. Valdivieso (CC) 12:42.64; 3. Kaylie Magallanes (B) 12:44.16.
100 hurdles: 1. Katelyn Grady (SC) 17.19; 2. Natalie Day (SC) 17.40; 3. Sarah Boehm (P) 17.71.
300 hurdles: 1. Grady (SC) 49.00; 2. Day (SC) 50.10; 3. Boehm (P) 51.74.
400 relay: 1. Charlestown (Holbrook, Anneiah King, Sadee Goedeker, Steele) 51.57; 2. Corydon Central 53.22; 3. Silver Creek (Grady, Day, Raven Newsome, Sarah Elder) 53.62.
1,600 relay: 1. Charlestown (Goedeker, Hawkins, A. King, Holbrook) 4:25.96; 2. Silver Creek (Grady, Day, Anna Wright, Dablow) 4:26.42; 3. Tell City 4:39.04.
3,200 relay: 1. Corydon Central 10:37.00; 2. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Laney Hawkins, Kaylee Kinser, Jackie McCoy) 10:46.00; 3. Silver Creek (Wesley, Isabel Odle, Wright, Dablow) 11:11.10.
Long jump: 1. Kennedy Freitas (SC) 14-7 3/4; 2. Goedeker (C) 14-3; 3. Josey Cheatham (B) 13-10.
High jump: 1. Goedeker (C) 4-10; 2. Lizzy Isgrigg (P) 4-8; 3. Schilmiller (CC) 4-8.
Shot put: 1. Demaria King (C) 39-5; 2. Daisy Priddy (SC) 36-11; 3. Alexis Deaton (C) 35-8.5.
Discus: 1. Lanae' Crowe (C) 125-4; 2. Cheatham (B) 108-2; 3. Summer Faulkenberg (TC) 99-3.
Pole vault: 1. Joy Coffman (B) 9-0; 2. Emily Gunther (CC) 9-0; 3. McKenna Ray (B) 8-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.