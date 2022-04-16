INDIANAPOLIS — Floyd Central senior Jaydon Cirincione finished fourth in the girls' marquee face of Friday night's Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile at Franklin Central.
Huntington North senior standout Addy Wiley, the reigning state champion in the 800 and 1,600 meters, won the race in 4 minutes, 42.67 seconds.
Lowell's Karina James was second in 4:59.55 while Valparaiso's Kaylie Politza placed third in 4:59.66, barely ahead Cirincione, who crossed the finish line in 5:00.20.
In other girls' races, Floyd junior Savanna Liddle won the second heat of the 1-mile in 5:15.63.
In the third heat of the 1-mile, Highlanders sophomore Kaitlyn Stewart took 12th in 5:21.32. Center Grove's Bella Hodges won the race in 5:12.33.
On the boys' side, Floyd sophomore Will Conway placed 16th in the Miracle Mile. Carmel's Kole Mathison edged Columbus North's Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff at the finish line for the win in 4:15.83 while Conway came across in 4:25.59.
New Albany junior Aidan Lord took third in the third heat of the 1-mile run. He crossed the line in 4:23.28 (Castle's Andrew Mangum won the race in 4:21.79). His twin brother, Aaron, placed 18th in 4:32.85.
Floyd Central's Luca Cirincione won the first heat of the Freshman 1-mile run. He crossed the finish line in 4:52.91. Meanwhile his teammate, Noah Nifong, was third in 4:54.38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.