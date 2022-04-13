NEW WASHINGTON — The Clarksville boys and New Washington girls were victorious in a tri-meet Tuesday evening in New Wash.
On the boys' side, the Generals won eight of the 14 events en route to 185 points. Trinity Lutheran was second (93) while the Mustangs took third (32).
Michael Nash led the way for Clarksville. He won the 100-meter (12.42 seconds) and 200 (25.16) while also tying for first in the high jump (5-foot, 8-inches).
Also for the Generals, Ke'vonne Murrell triumphed the 400 (58.34) and tied Nash for first in the high jump while Logan Craig was victorioius the shot put (35-8 1/2) and the discus (95-9 1/4).
Clarksville also captured the 400 relay.
For the third-place Mustangs, A.J. Franklin won the 1,600 (5:52.80).
On the girls' side, New Wash won five events on the way to 124 points — 20 ahead of the Cougars and 53 more than the Generals.
For the Mustangs, Haylie Spear was victorious in the shot put (27-7) and discus (92-0 1/2). She was also a member of their triumphant 400 relay, which also included Johna King, Violet Higdon and Ameila Vaughn.
Other winners for New Wash were Ayva Campbell in the 400 (1:14.25) and Kristyn Greenwell in the high jump (4-8).
For third-place Clarksville, Mariah Smith triumphed in three events — 100 (13.99), 200 (29.23) and the long jump (13-6 1/4). Also, Gabby Parrish was victorious in the 300 hurdles (55.86).
BOYS: CLARKSVILLE 185, TRINITY LUTHERAN 95, NEW WASHINGTON 32
100: 1. Michael Nash (C) 12.42; 2. Robert Lamar (C) 12.57; 3. Jayedyn Johnson (C) 13.18.
200: 1. Nash (C) 25.16; 2. Ke'vonne Murrell (C) 26.23; 3. Clayton Segebart (C) 27.53.
400: 1. Murrell (C) 58.34; 2. Levi Vaughn (NW) 1:02.95; 3. Andrew McKay (TL) 1:08.68.
800: 1. Adam Everroad (TL) 2:32.08; 2. Trenton Burton (TL) 2:38.02; 3. AJ Franklin (NW) 2:45.48.
1,600: 1. Franklin (NW) 5:52.80; 2. Saul Beccirel (TL) 7:02.15.
110 hurdles: 1. Jake Holland (TL) 19.58; 2. Morgan Glover (C) 22.05.
300 hurdles: 1. Holland (TL) 46.30; 2. Glove (C) 56.53.
400 relay: 1. Clarksville 49.78.
1,600 relay: 1. Trinity Lutheran 4:51.04.
3,200 relay: 1. Trinity Lutheran 12:12.23.
Long jump: 1. Johnson (C) 17-7 1/4; 2. Lamar (C) 17-6 1/2; 3. Deakon (C) 14-7 1/4.
High jump: 1. Nash (C), Murrell (C) 5-8; 3. Segebart (C) 5-0.
Shot put: 1. Logan Craig (C) 35-8 1/2; 2. Jonathon Howlett (C) 26-8 1/2; 3. Izaac Chavez (C) 26-3.
Discus: 1. Craig (C) 95-9 1/4; 2. Chavez (C) 74-4 1/2; 3. Howlett (C) 71-3.
GIRLS: NEW WASHINGTON 124, TRINITY LUTHERAN 104, CLARKSVILLE 71
100: 1. Mariah Smith (C) 13.99; 2. Kristyn Greenwell (NW) 14.67; 3. Ameila Vaughn (NW) 15.11.
200: 1. Smith (C) 29.23; 2. Greenwell (NW) 30.75; 3. Vaughn (NW) 31.87.
400: 1. Ayva Campbell (NW) 1:14.25; 2. Violet Higdon (NW) 1:20.52.
800: 1. Cheyenne Campbell (TL) 2:55.43; 2. Averie Wilson (NW) 3:09.71.
3,200: 1. Campbell (TL) 17:06.97.
100 hurdles: 1. Jocelyn Love (TL) 18.58; 2. Gabby Parrish (C) 19.05; 3. Ava Blomenberg (TL) 21.50.
300 hurdles: 1. Gabby Parrish (C) 55.86; 2. Love (TL) 56.21; 3. Kate Mau (TL) 58.62.
400 relay: 1. New Washington (Johna King, Higdon, Haylie Spear, Vaughn) 1:02.04.
1,600 relay: 1. Trinity Lutheran 5:41.86.
Long jump: 1. Smith (C) 13-6 1/4; 2. Greenwell (NW) 13-5; 3. Vaughn (NW) 13-0 1/4.
High jump: 1. Greenwell (NW) 4-8.
Shot put: 1. Spear (NW) 27-7; 2. Patricia Lewis (C) 26-10 1/2; 3. Alyssa Leezer (C) 21-8 1/2.
Discus: 1. Spear (NW) 92-0 1/2; 2. Campbell (NW) 61-0 1/2; 3. Laina Klinge (TL) 58-1.
