LOUISVILLE — The Floyd Central boys finished a very close second-place in the Louisville Eastern Relays, which took place Friday and Saturday at the University of Louisville.
Louisville Male took home the team title with 56.5 points — 1.5 ahead of the Highlanders.
Floyd didn’t win an event, but had three runner-up finishes, as well as two more thirds, one fourth and two fifths.
For the Highlanders individually, senior standout Kaden Stewart was second in the high jump. Additionally, Floyd Central’s Luca Cirincione, Will Conway, Max Grangier and Noah Nifong were a narrow second in the 3,200-meter relay, as were Darius Atkins, Landon Purlee, Kaden Kruer and Max Grangier in the 800 relay.
The Highlanders also had a pair of third-place finishes from their 800 sprint medley (Kruer, Atkins, Purlee and Grangier) and distance medley (Nifong, Kruer, Braden McGuire and Cirincione) relay teams.
Meanwhile Floyd’s foursome of Atkins, Bryce Kernen, Purlee and Conway was fourth in the 1,600 sprint medley.
The Highlanders also had fifth-place finishes from Conway in the 3,200 and Brock Conrad in the shot put.
Floyd’s other points came from a trio of seventh-place finishes — Conway (in the mile run), Jake Grangier (pole vault) and Max Grangier (300 hurdles).
Among other local schools, New Albany tied for 12th (27 points), Jeffersonville tied for 14th (21) and Providence tied for 33rd (seven) out of 56 teams.
The Bulldogs were led by their 3,200 relay team, of Ben Jacobs, Aaron Lord, Aidan Lord and John Fulmer, which finished first in 8 minutes, 7.20 seconds — .19 ahead of the Highlanders.
Additionally, Aidan Lord was a close second in the 3,200. Hillard (Ohio) Davidson senior Connor Ackley won the race in 9:07.51, a little over four minutes ahead of Lord (9:11.96).
Other individual point-scorers for New Albany were Aaron Lord, who was third in the 2,000 steeplechase, and Tavontae Johnson, who was sixth in the high jump.
The 14th-place Red Devils were led by senior sprinter Jeremiah Brown, who finished fourth in the 100 and sixth in the 200. Also for Jeff, sophomore Nizaiah Carr placed sixth in the 100.
Brown and Carr also combined with seniors Kyon Stephenson and Lazarus Weobong to finish a narrow second (by one-tenth of a second) in the 400 relay. Those four also teamed up to take seventh in the 800 relay.
The 33rd-place Pioneers were paced by their distance medley relay team (Ethan Richards, Jackson Kaiser, Drew Kelly and Ben Kelly), which finished fifth.
Additionally, Providence’s 1,600 relay team (Gus Ernstberger, Drew Kelly, Ben Kelly and Jackson Kaiser) finished seventh while its 800 sprint medley relay team (Thomas Lynch, Griffin Folz, Luke Jorden and Ernsterberger) placed eighth.
On the girls’ side, Oldham County (Ky.) took home the team title with 58.5 points — 3.5 ahead of runner-up DuPont Manual of Louisville. Floyd Central wasn’t far behind, in seventh, with 36 points.
The Highlanders were led by their victorious 1,600 sprint medley relay team, of Torri Troutman, Lyla Conway, Ginger Atzinger and Savanna Liddle, which finished in 4:20.94.
Floyd Central’s foursome of Liddle, Atzinger, Emerson Elliott and Kaitlyn Stewart was runner-up (four-tenths of a second behind Oldham County) in the 3,200 relay.
Additionally, Liddle teamed up with Kyleigh Carbeno, Precious Flahn and Jackie Smith to take third in the 800 sprint medley relay. The Highlanders’ quartet of Emily Cook, Baylee Ehler, Hallie Mosier and Stewart was also third in the distance medley relay.
Also for Floyd, Carbeno, Flahn, Troutman and Conway combined to finish seventh in the 400 relay while Smith, Troutman, Flahn and Conway were seventh in the 800 relay.
Individually, Floyd’s Elle Schweitzer was seventh in the discus.
Among other local schools, New Albany took 26th (13 points), Jeffersonville tied for 47th (three) and Providence tied for 52nd (two) out of 61 teams.
The Bulldogs were led by their runner-up 400 relay team of Cayla Frierson, Beautiful Childs, Ayanna Starks and LaNijha Rodgers.
Additionally, New Albany was sixth in the 1,600 relay with Journey Howard, Childs, Lauren Clark and Frierson. Individually, Howard was seventh in the 100 hurdles.
The Red Devils’ Marly Jones, KeiAsia Camp, Dakota Sims and Mariah Smith combined to finish sixth in the 400 relay.
Finally, the Pioneers’ quartet of Liz Applewhite, Addison Smith, Lilly Kaiser and Maci Hoskins was seventh in the distance medley relay.
