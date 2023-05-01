TRACK & FIELD: Floyd Central boys win Brother Borgia (copy)

LOUISVILLE — The Floyd Central boys took home the team title in Louisville St. Xavier’s Brother Borgia/Coach Cooper Invitational, which concluded Saturday.
The Highlanders finished with 135 points — four more than the host Tigers. Louisville Ballard (72), Oldham County (49) and Jeffersonville (43) rounded out the top five in the 29-team event. New Albany tied for 25th with two points.
Floyd recorded four firsts, five seconds, two thirds, three fourths and three fifths in the 18 events.
Will Conway led the way for the Highlanders. The junior won the 3,200-meter run in a meet-record 9 minutes, 24.33 seconds.
Conway also teamed up with Luca Cirincione, Braden McGuire and Noah Nifong to win the 3,200 relay (8:09.06).
Other individual winners for Floyd were senior Kaden Stewart in the high jump (6-feet, 5-inches) and junior Jake Grangier in the triple jump (42-4).
Grangier was also second in the pole vault. Other individual runners-up for Floyd Central were Kaden Kruer in the 300 hurdles and Brock Conrad in the shot put.
The Highlanders also received second-place finishes from their 800 and 1,600 relay teams.
Floyd’s third-place finishes came from Landon Purlee in the 400 and Josh Geiger in the high jump.
Darius Atkins in the 100, Kruer in the 110 hurdles and Conrad in the discus accounted for the Highlanders’ fourth-place finishes.
Floyd’s fifth-place finishes came via Purlee in the 100, Atkins in the 200 and Bryce Kernen in the long jump.
The fifth-place Red Devils were led by senior Lazarus Weobong, who finished first in the 110 hurdles (14.69). He also teamed up with Jeremiah Brown, Nizaiah Carr and Kyon Stephenson to finish second — by five-hundredths of a second — in the 400 relay.
Additionally for Jeff, Brown and Stephenson were second and third respectively in the 100 while Carr was the runner-up in the 200.
On the girls’ side, Oldham County (Ky.) took home the team title with 106 points — 21 more than North Oldham (Ky.). Louisville’s DuPont Manual (62), Lexington Catholic (58) and South Oldham (47) rounded out the top five in the 31-team field. Locally, New Albany tied for 24th with five points and Jeffersonville was 27th with four.
For the Bulldogs, sophomore Isabella Roland finished fourth in the shot put.
For the Red Devils, senior Arielle Phillips finished fifth in the 3,200.
.
BROTHER BORGIA/COACH COOPER INVITATIONAL
Saturday’s finals at Louisville St. Xavier High School
BOYS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Floyd Central 135, 2. St. Xavier 131, 3. Louisville Ballard 72, 4. Oldham County 49, 5. Jeffersonville 43, 6. South Oldham 39, 7. Ryle 32, 8. Fairdale 27, 9. Lexington Catholic 21, 10. CKY Homeschool 19. Other: 25(tie). New Albany 2.
100: 1. Kameron Horton (Ballard) 10.90; 2. Jeremiah Brown (J) 11.00; 3. Kyon Stephenson (J) 11.06; 4. Darius Atkins (FC) 11.23; 5. Landon Purlee (FC) 11.23; 6. Nizaiah Carr (J) 11.31.
200: 1. Horton (Ballard) 21.94; 2. Nizaiah Carr (J) 22.16; 3. 5. Atkins (FC) 22.80.
400: 1. James Burnett (St. X) 49.71; 3. Purlee (FC) 51.20; 7. Grant Popp (FC) 53.24.
800: 1. Samuel Walls (Bullitt Central) 1:57.88; 6. Luca Cirincione (FC) 2:02.19.
1-mile: 1. Tiger Bartlett (Ryle) 4:22.07; 6. Noah Nifong (FC) 4:31.17.
3,200: 1. Will Conway (FC) 9:24.33; 9. Reid Coleman (FC) 10:21.72.
110 hurdles: 1. Lazarus Weobong (J) 14.69; 4. Kaden Kruer (FC) 15.02; 8. Isaac Kaiser (FC) 16.50.
300 hurdles: 1. John Riley Kaufman (St. X) 40.05; 2. Kruer (FC) 41.06.
400 relay: 1. Ballard 41.84; 2. Jeff (Brown, Carr, Stephenson, Weobong) 41.89; 8. Floyd Central 45.73.
800 relay: 1. St. Xaver 1:30.22; 2. Floyd Central 1:30.92.
1,600 relay: 1. St. Xavier 3:31.30; 2. Floyd Central 3:33.48; 10. Jeffersonville 3:47.38.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Conway, Nifong, Braden McGuire, Cirincione) 8:09.06.
High jump: 1. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-5; 3. Josh Geiger (FC) 6-0; 7. Kaiser (FC) 5-10; 9. Za’Rhon Calhoun (J) 5-8.
Long jump: 1. Emmanue Brackens (Pleasure Ridge Park) 21-11.5; 5. Bryce Kernen (FC) 21-5; 7. Geiger (FC) 21-0.25; 10. Eli Branham (FC) 20-1.5.
Triple jump: 1. Jake Grangier (FC) 42-4; 7. Jack Sandford (FC) 39-8.
Pole vault: 1. John Phelps (St. X) 14-6; 2. Grangier (FC) 13-6
Discus: 1. Grayson Brashear (South Oldham) 169-0; 4. Brock Conrad (FC) 151-8; 7. Louis Jones (NA) 132-1; 9. Henry Cook (FC) 127-8.
Shot put: 1. Brashear (South Oldham) 60-5.5; 2. Conrad (FC) 53-3.5; 7. Preston Whalen (J) 43-5.
.
GIRLS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Oldham County 106, 2. North Oldham 85, 3. DuPont Manual 62, 4. Lexington Catholic 58, 5. South Oldham 47, 6(tie). Assumption, Franklin County 39, 8. Central 28.5, 9. Ryle 24, 10. Sacred Heart 21. Others: 24(tie). New Albany 5; 27. Jeffersonville 4.