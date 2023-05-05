TRACK & FIELD: Floyd Central boys win Inferno

JEFFERSONVILLE — The Floyd Central boys rolled to the team title in Jeffersonville’s 2023 Red Devil Inferno Classic on Thursday night.
The Highlanders won six of the 16 events en route to 174.5 points. The host Red Devils were second with 122 while Louisville Central (95), Corydon Central (87.5) and New Albany (75.5) rounded out the top-five in the eight-team event.
Senior standout Kaden Stewart led the way for Floyd by winning the high jump competition with a leap of 6-feet, 10-inches — the top mark in the state through Thursday.
Other individual winners for the Highlanders were Kaden Kruer in the 300-meter hurdles (39.83 seconds), Luca Cirincione in the 3,200 (9:50.26) and Jake Grangier in the pole vault (14-0).
Floyd Central also finished first in the 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
Runner-up Jeff had four victories. Senior standout Jeremiah Brown led the way for the Red Devils, winning the 100 (10.94) and helping the 400 relay team to victory (in 41.72) as well.
Other winners for Jeffersonville were Lazarus Weobong in the 110 hurdles (15.13) and Preston Whalen in the shot put (45-10 1/2).
The fifth-place Bulldogs were led by Dakota Johnson, who captured the discus (126-6).
On the girls’ side, Corydon Central claimed the team title with 165 points. New Albany was second with 128.5 while Louisville Central (97), Jeff (88.5) and Borden (65) rounded out the top-five.
The runner-up Bulldogs were victorious in four events. Individually for New Albany, Cayla Frierson won the 400 (1:02.47), freshman Ayanna Starks finished first in the long jump (17-3) and Journey Howard captured the high jump (5-2).
The Bulldogs also finished first in the 400 relay (49.90).
The host Red Devils didn’t win an event, but had one second, six third-place finishes.
The fourth-place Braves were led by Hannah Ludwig, who captured the pole vault (10-6).
.
2023 RED DEVIL INFERNO CLASSIC
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 174.5, 2. Jeffersonville 122, 3. Louisville Central 95, 4. Corydon Central 87.5, 5. New Albany 75.5, 6. Borden 28.5, 7. Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.) 24, 8. Louisville Seneca 4.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Robertson, Nifong, McGuire, Cirincione) 8:19.37; 2. Corydon Central 8:52.00; 3. Jeffersonville 8:53.30.
110 hurdles: 1. Lazarus Weobong (J) 15.13; 2. Kaden Kruer (FC) 15.26; 3. Cyril Tchouta (C) 15.56.
100: 1. Jeremiah Brown (J) 10.94; 2. Jakoby Graves (C) 11.07; 3. Kyon Stephenson (J) 11.17.
1,600: 1. Booker Lahue (CC) 4:45.66; 2. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 4:48.53; 3. Jacob Evaldi (NA) 4:52.20.
400 relay: 1. Jeffersonville 41.72; 2. Floyd Central 44.12; 3. Central 44.24.
400: 1. Adrian Johnson (C) 51.31; 2. Grant Popp (FC) 53.02; 3. Will Dewitt (FC) 53.28.
300 hurdles: 1. Kruer (FC) 39.83; 2. Henry Dixon (NA) 41.53; 3. Tchouta (C) 42.41.
800: 1. Sawyer Lewis (CC) 2:03.29; 2. McGuire (FC) 2:03.66; 3. Ashton Tunstull (C) 2:03.68.
200: 1. Graves (C) 22.31; 2. Nizaiah Carr (J) 22.46; 3. Landon Purlee (FC) 22.68.
3,200: 1. Cirincione (FC) 9:50.26; 2. Lahue (CC) 10:09.63; 3. Ethan Edwards (FC) 10:48.53.
1,600 relay: 1. Floyd Central 3:39.45; 2. Corydon Central 3:42.10; 3. Jeffersonville 3:44.07.
Discus: 1. Dakota Johnson (NA) 126-6; 2. Louis Jones (NA) 118-2; 3. Henry Cook (FC) 117-1.
Shot put: 1. Preston Whalen (J) 45-10.5; 2. Jones (NA) 45-0; 3. John Orr (NA) 40-0.
Long jump: 1. Khrystian Washington (C) 21-5; 2. Titus Wolfe (CC) 20-11; 3. Starling (J) 20-10.
High jump: 1. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-10; 2. Taurian Smith (C) 5-10; 3. Josh Geiger (FC) 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Jake Grangier (FC) 14-0; 2. Sean Woods (CC) 13-0; 3. Braden Poe (FC) 11-0.
.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 164, 2. New Albany 128.5, 3. Louisville Central 97, 4. Jeffersonville 88.5, 5. Borden 65, 6. Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.) 38, 7. Floyd Central 18, 8. Louisville Seneca 4.
3,200 relay: 1. Corydon Central 10:48.95; 2. Borden 11:06.73; 3. Jeffersonville 12:14.46.
100 hurdles: 1. Destiny Jones (C) 15.36; 2. Journey Howard (NA) 15.76; 3. Kendall Duncan (C) 18.29.
100: 1. Kyla Bradberry (PRP) 12.63; 2. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 12.90; 3. KeiAsia Camp (J) 13.20.
1,600: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 5:29.07; 2. Erika Valdivieso (CC) 5:38.83; 3. Arielle Phillips (J) 5:47.46.
400 relay: 1. New Albany 49.90; 2. Corydon Central 50.29; 3. Jeffersonville 50.99.
400: 1. Cayla Frierson (NA) 1:02.47; 2. Lauren Clark (NA) 1:03.01; 3. Aniston Applegate (CC) 1:05.26.
300 hurdles: 1. Jones (C) 47.50; 2. Howard (NA) 48.10; 3. James (J) 50.17.
800: 1. Valdivieso (CC) 2:26.30; 2. Lilli Pavey (CC) 2:31.09; 3. Phillips (J) 2:33.34.
200: 1. Bradberry (PRP) 26.20; 2. Ayanna Starks (NA) 26.43; 3. Alexis Brown (NA) 26.97.
3,200: 1. Pavey (CC) 11:50.21; 2. Applegate (CC) 11:51.50; 3. Aemmer (B) 12:57.44.
1,600 relay: 1. Corydon Central 4:18.28; 2. Central 4:36.06; 3. New Albany 4:40.25.
Discus: 1. Elle Schweitzer (FC) 112-11; 2. Mya Weick (CC) 103-11; 3. Isabella Roland (NA) 94-7.
Shot put: 1. Shelby Valentine (C) 33-7.75; 2. Schweitzer (FC) 33-7; 3. Jones (C) 33-4.5.
Long jump: 1. Starks (NA) 17-3; 2. Phillips (J) 16-1; 3. Jones (C) 15-10.
High jump: 1. Howard (NA) 5-2; 2. Schilmiller (CC) 5-0; 3. Georgia Lahue (CC) 4-10.
Pole vault: 1. Hannah Ludwig (B) 10-6; 2. Aubree Adams (CC) 7-6; 3. Kaylee Stumler (NA) 7-0.
.
SILVER CREEK BOYS, CHARLESTOWN GIRLS TAKE TITLES
CLARKSVILLE — The Silver Creek boys and the Charlestown girls took home the team titles in Clarksville’s Faulkner Relays on Thursday.
On the boys’ side, the Dragons edged Providence 66-65 for first-place. Charlestown and Salem tied for third with 62 points while Henryville finished fifth with 33. Additionally, the host Generals took 10th (15) and Christian Academy placed 11th (eight) in the 11-team event.
Silver Creek was led by its victorious 400 relay and 4,000 distance medley relay teams.
The second-place Pioneers were led by their triumphant 3,200 relay, 800 sprint medley relay and 1,600 relay teams.
The Pirates were paced by Jake Ottersbach and Colin Davenport. Ottersbach finished first in the 110 hurdles (15.19), the high jump (6-3) and the long jump (21-10). Davenport, meanwhile, captured the shot put (51-8) and the discus (122-6).
The Warriors were led by Alexander Pinckney, who won the 1,600 (4:23.92).
On the girls’ side, Charlestown outscored Silver Creek 91-81 for the title. Providence (69), Scottsburg (49) and Eastern (42) rounded out the top-five. Additionally, Henryville placed eighth (18), Rock Creek ninth (15), CAI 11th (four) and Clarksville 12th (two).
The Pirates finished first in six events. Alexis Deaton led the way by capturing the shot put (34-10 1/4) and the discus (95-4). Additionally, Jayda Holbrook won the 100 (12.92) and Anneiah King captured the high jump (5-0).
Charlestown was also triumphant in the 800 (1:52.14) and 4,000 distance medley (13:46.14) relays.
The runner-up Dragons were paced by Lucy Jones, who won the 100 hurdles (17.02). Creek also captured the 400 throwers relay (1:01.47) as well.
The third-place Pioneers were paced by senior Maci Hoskins, who captured the 1,600 (5:26.80). Providence also finished first in the 3,200 relay (10:39.37) and the 1,600 relay (4:18.22).
.
FAULKNER RELAYS
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 66, 2. Providence 65, 3(tie). Charlestown, Salem 62, 5. Henryville 33, 6. South Central 29, 7. North Harrison 24, 8. Scottsburg 22, 9. Eastern 16, 10. Clarksville 15, 11. Christian Academy 8.
3,200 relay: 1. Providence 8:49.99; 2. Charlestown 8:57.49; 3. Henryville 9:23.12.
100: 1. Aidan Hacker (SA) 11.24; 2. Myles Baker (H) 11.36; 3. Luke Jorden (P) 11.66.
110 hurdles: 1. Jake Ottersbach (CH) 15.19; 2. Gauge Ransdell (NH) 17.43; 3. Rhys Duncan (CH) 17.84.
800 sprint medley relay: 1. Providence 1:37.93; 2. Charlestown 1:40.10; 3. Henryville 1:42.48.
1,600: 1. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 4:23.92; 2. Ben Kelly (P) 4:30.78; 3. Ryan Graham (SC) 4:40.94.
400 relay: 1. Silver Creek 45.87; 2. Salem 46.26; 3. South Central 46.28.
400 throwers relay: 1. South Central 51.10; 2. Providence 52.65; 3. North Harrison 53.74.
800 relay: 1. North Harrison 1:36.10; 2. Silver Creek 1:38.46; 3. Salem 1:39.88.
4,000 distance medley relay: 1. Silver Creek 11:32.23; 2. Henryville 12:02.89; 3. Scottsburg 12:04.42.
1,600 relay: 1. Providence 3:28.85; 2. Silver Creek 3:37.61; 3. Charlestown 3:39.15.
High jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 6-3; 2. Ke’vonne Murrell (CL) 6-3; 3. Andrew Adams (E) 6-2.
Long jump: 1. Ottersbach (CH) 21-10; 2. Jayedyn Johnson (CL) 20-4; 3. Jorden (P) 19-8.
Shot put: 1. Colin Davenport (CH) 51-8; 2. Zach Cowper (CH) 46-5; 3. Ben Craig (SCOT) 42-4.
Discus: 1. Davenport (CH) 122-6; 2. Eli Newman (SC) 119-0; 3. James Hardy (E) 116-11.
.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 91, 2. Silver Creek 81, 3. Providence 69, 4. Scottsburg 49, 5. Eastern 42, 6. North Harrison 28, 7. Salem 22, 8. Henryville 18, 9. Rock Creek 15, 10. South Central 5, 11. Christian Academy 4, 12. Clarksville 2.
3,200 relay: 1. Providence 10:39.37; 2. Charlestown 10:53.62; 3. Salem 12:11.71.
100: 1. Jayda Holbrook (CH) 12.92; 2. Grace Tincher (NH) 13.19; 3. Abigail Fowler (E) 13.40.
100 hurdles: 1. Lucy Jones (SC) 17.02; 2. Gabby Parrish (CL) 17.12; 3. Aubrey Asdell (SCOT) 17.27.
800 sprint medley relay: 1. Eastern 2:01.23; 2. Silver Creek 2:02.81; 3. Scottsburg 2:04.34.
1,600: 1. Maci Hoskins (P) 5:26.80; 2. Jessie McCoy (CH) 5:27.30; 3. Bella Scott (SC) 5:37.05.
400 relay: 1. Eastern 53.68; 2. Scottsburg 54.83; 3. Providence 55.33.
400 throwers relay: 1. Silver Creek 1:01.47; 2. Charlestown 1:03.99; 3. Rock Creek 1:04.44.
800 relay: 1. Charlestown 1:52.14; 2. Providence 1:56.41; 3. Silver Creek 2:02.67.
4,000 distance medley relay: 1. Charlestown 13:46.14; 2. Silver Creek 14:11.45; 3. Providence 14:34.08.
1,600 relay: 1. Providence 4:18.22; 2. Charlestown 4:25.20; 3. Silver Creek 4:25.71.
High jump: 1. Anneiah King (CH) 5-0; 2. Tincher (NH) 4-10; 3. Zella Trindetmar (SC) 4-6.
Long jump: 1. Tincher (NH) 16-2.5; 2. Ava Sowder (E) 15-11.5; 3. Taylor Busick (SCOT) 15-0.
Shot put: 1. Alexis Deaton (CH) 34-10.25; 2. P.J. Lewis (CL) 31-6; 3. Addison Benningfield (H) 30-7.5.
Discus: 1. Deaton (CH) 95-4; 2. Lily Woods (CH) 85-0; 3. Taylor Bansbach (P) 82-7.