TRACK & FIELD: Floyd wins 3 titles at Hoosier State Relays

BLOOMINGTON — The Floyd Central boys had a pair of champions in the Large School portion of Saturday’s 2022 Hoosier State Relays at Indiana University’s Gladstein Fieldhouse.
For the Highlanders, senior Luke Collins won the 60-meter dash while sophomore Will Conway finished first in the 3,200 run in the last big indoor meet of the season and the final warmup for the outdoor campaign.
Collins finished first in a personal-best 6.90 seconds — two-hundredths of a second ahead of Plainfield senior Connor Maple and eight-hundredths in front of New Albany’s DeJon Winburn, who was fourth.
In the 3,200, Conway was victorious in a personal-best 9:07.87.
Also scoring for Floyd was junior Kaden Stewart, who placed seventh in the high jump, clearing 6-feet, 3-inches.
New Albany placed ninth in the 800 relay with the foursome of Ja’raylan Johnson, Derell Simmons, Winburn and Khol Brown. Floyd was one spot behind the Bulldogs with the quartet of Collins, Max Grangier, Jack Sandford and Kaden Kruer.
Johnson had New Albany’s top finish, placing fourth in the long jump with a leap of 21-7 3/4.
Carmel won the meet with 60 points while Floyd finished ninth with 22. The Bulldogs tied for 16th with 10.
In the girls’ Large School meet, the Highlanders finished sixth out of 42 scoring teams with 26 points. North Central edged Carmel 54-52 for the title. New Albany placed 39th with two points.
Floyd Central was led by its victorious distance medley relay team of Kaitlyn Stewart, Kylee Lewellen, Savanna Liddle and Jaydon Cirincione. Those four finished in 12:17.45 — a school-record by 20 seconds.
Also for the Highlanders, senior Annalise Zeinemann took third in the pole vault, clearing 11-3, and teammate Reece Davis was ninth (at 10-6).
The Bulldogs’ 800-meter relay team of Cayla Frierson, Journey Howard, Shalandria White and Marley Tate took eighth. White was also ninth in the long jump.
In the Small School meet, Charlestown sophomore Lyric Steele won the 60-meter dash in 7.64 seconds.
.
HOOSIER STATE RELAYS
Saturday at Indiana University's Gladstein Fieldhouse
Large School Boys
Team scores: 1. Carmel 60, 2. Plainfield 48, 3. Fishers 44, 4. Brownsburg 36, 5. Hamilton Southeastern 31, 6(tie). Zionsville, Columbus North 30, 8. Bloomington North 27, 9. Floyd Central 22, 10. Warren Central 21. Others: 16(tie). New Albany, Avon, Hobart 10.
60 hurdles: 1. John Colquitt (Brownsburg) 7.85.
60: 1. Luke Collins (FC) 6.90; 2. Connor Maple (Plainfield) 6.92; 3. Llijah Jackson (Lawrence Central) 6.96; 4. DeJon Winburn (New Albany) 6.98.
3,200: 1. Will Conway (FC) 9:07.87.
3,200 relay: 1. Columbus North 7:46.04.
800 relay: 1. Carmel 1:29.59; 9. New Albany (Ja'raylan Johnson, Derell Simmons, Winburn, Khol Brown) 1:32.47; 10. Floyd Central (Collins, Max Grangier, Jack Sandford, Kaden Kruer) 1:32.47.
1,600 relay: 1. Fishers 3:24.28; 15. Floyd Central (Sandford, Bryce Kemen, Kruer, Grangier) 3:33.04.
Distance medley relay: 1. Hamilton Southeastern 10:28.03.
Pole vault: 1. Cody Johnston (Hobart) 16-7.
High jump: 1. Brion Stephens (Warren Central) 7-0 1/4; 7. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-3.
Long jump: 1. Piere Hill (Portage) 22-0; 4. Johnson (NA) 21-7 3/4.
Shot put: 1. Tucker Smith (Columbus North) 69-0 1/4.
Large School Girls
Team scores: 1. North Central 54, 2. Carmel 52, 3. Zionsville 46, 4. Noblesville 42, 5. Brownsburg 29, 6. Floyd Central 26, 7(tie). Chesterton, Huntington North 24, 9. Hamilton Southeastern 21, 10(tie). Columbus North, Kankakee Valley, Homestead 18.
60 hurdles: 1. Morgan Patterson (FW Northrop) 8.90.
60: 1. Ramiah Elliott (North Central) 7.48.
3,200: 1. Addison Knoblauch (Homestead) 10:11.92.
3,200 relay: 1. Noblesville 9:34.62; 21. Floyd Central (Allie, Claudia, Hallie, Ginger) 10:36.72.
800 relay: 1. North Central 1:42.06; 8. New Albany (Cayla Frierson, Journey Howard, Shalandria White, Marley Tate) 1:47.19.
1,600 relay: 1. Carmel 4:02.67; 16. Floyd Central (Emily Cook, Kaitlyn Stewart, Savanna Liddle, Kylee Lewellen) 4:12.93.
Distance medley relay: 1. Floyd Central (Stewart, Lewellen, Liddle, Jaydon Cirincione) 12:17.45.
Pole vault: 1. Kailee Swart (Cathedral) 11-9; 3. Annalise Zeinemann (FC) 11-3; 9. Reece Davis (FC) 10-6.
High jump: 1. Emily Nannenga (Kankakee Valley) 5-8.
Long jump: 1. Michelle Nazarov (Zionsville) 18-4 3/4; 9. White (NA) 17-1 1/4; 11. MaKenna Kruer (FC) 16-11.
Shot put: 1. Hadley Lucas (Bloomington North) 45-1 1/2; 17. Amelia Tandy (New Albany) 36-5 1/4.