CORYDON — The New Albany boys placed third and the Borden girls finished fourth in Corydon Central's Stargazer Invitational on Friday night.
The host Panthers tallied 148.5 points to win the boys' meet. Evansville North took second (132) while the Bulldogs were third (80), North Harrison fourth (52) and Borden fifth (50.5) and Henryville sixth (45).
While Corydon won eight of the 16 events, New Albany captured a pair — DeJon Winburn won the 100-meter dash (11.44 seconds) and also teamed with Ugochukwu Eze, Dakota Johnson and Derell Simmons to win the 400 relay (45.31).
The Braves were led by a trio of runner-up finishes — Gavin Just in the 1,600 (4:56.21), Nolan Flispart in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and Sterling Mikel, Flispart, Lody Cheatham and Just in the 3,200 relay (8:44.65).
The Hornets were led by Gabe Ramsey, who won the long jump (20-0.5).
On the girls' side, Evansville North won with 158.5 points while Corydon Central was second with 142. Borden was fourth (73) while New Albany finished fifth (61.5).
The Braves were led by Josey Cheatham, who won the discus (104-1), finished second in the shot put (30-5) and took third in the 100 hurdles (18.03) en route to winning girls' MVP honors.
New Albany was led by Sarah Jefferson, who was the runner-up to Cheatham in the discus.
STARGAZER INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 148.5, 2. Evansville North 132, 3. New Albany 80, 4. North Harrison 52, 5. Borden 50.5, 6. Henryville 45, 7. Eastern 44, 8. Scottsburg 39, 9. South Central 23, 10. Lanesville 5, 11. Crawford County 4.
100: 1. DeJon Winburn (NA) 11.44; 2. Jeremy Anderson (EN) 11.48; 3. Kahlontaj Bell (EN) 11.82.
200: 1. Anderson (EN) 23.61; 2. Derell Simmons (NA) 23.85; 3. Jacob Torbert (CC) 23.97.
400: 1. Zach Hougland (CC) 53.12; 2. Christian Brown (EN) 53.96; 3. Abrham Lucht (EN) 54.10.
800: 1. Camden Marshall (CC) 1:58.10; 2. Drake Dickens (EN) 2:01.20; 3. Aidan Lord (NA) 2:01.70.
1,600: 1. Marshall (CC) 4:36.50; 2. Gavin Just (B) 4:56.21; 3. Maddox Baker (SC) 4:58.85.
3,200: 1. Marshall (CC) 10:04.22; 2. Tyler Zimmerman (EN) 10:09.14; 3. Baker (SC) 10:36.66.
110 hurdles: 1. Christopher Garrow (CC) 15.09; 2. Mason Busick (S) 16.50; 3. Trace Manzi (EN) 16.76.
300 hurdles: 1. Manzi (EN) 43.57; 2. Ugochukwu Eze (NA) 44.13; 3. Timothy Arnold (CC) 44.52.
400 relay: 1. New Albany (Eze, Dakota Johnson, Simmons, Winburn) 45.31; 2. Evansville North 46.02; 3. Corydon Central 46.10.
1,600 relay: 1. Corydon Central 3:35.15; 2. Evansville North 3:36.34; 3. New Albany (Eze, Nathaniel Higbie, Johnson, Simmons) 3:41.73.
3,200 relay: 1. Evansville North 8:43.49; 2. Borden (Sterling Mikel, Nolan Flispart, Lody Cheatham, Just) 8:44.65; 3. North Harrison 9:01.02.
Long jump: 1. Gabe Ramsey (H) 20-0.5; 2. Keyton Hollan (S) 19-5.25; 3. Myles Johnson (NA) 19-2.75.
High jump: 1. Achilles Johnson (EN) 5-10; 2. Flispart (B) 5-8; 3. Andrew Adams (E) 5-8.
Shot put: 1. Wesley Harmon (NH) 43-6.5; 2. Dakota Jones (CC) 39-10; 3. Will Heid (H) 39-7.5.
Discus: 1. Jones (CC) 133-10; 2. Eli Guthrie (E) 113-2; 3. Zane Pigg (CC) 112-9.
Pole vault: 1. Sean Woods (CC) 11-6; 2. Jacob Winning (NH) 11-0; 3. Amarie DeJesus (NA) 10-6.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 158.5, 2. Corydon Central 142, 3. Eastern 84.5, 4. Borden 73, 5. New Albany 61.5, 6. North Harrison 23, 7. Crawford County 20.5, 8. Scottsburg 15.5, 9. Lanesville 15, 10. South Central 13.5, 11. Henryville 4.
100: 1. McKenna Jeter (E) 12.83; 2. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 12.84; 3. Kara Yunker (EN) 13.19.
200: 1. Katie Pogue (EN) 27.40; 2. Schilmiller (CC) 27.66; 3. Emma Goss (CC) 27.70.
400: 1. Olivia Martin (CC) 1:06.68; 2. Grace Anderson (EN) 1:07.20; 3. Lane St. Clair (EN) 1:08.65.
800: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 2:36.56; 2. Mia Hazelwood (EN) 2:45.95; 3. Emily Armstrong (CC) 2:47.09.
1,600: 1. Applegate (CC) 5:44.35; 2. Erika Valvidieso (CC) 5:48.59; 3. Hadley Thompson (NA) 5:52.16.
3,200: 1. E. Valdivieso (CC) 12:51.75; 2. Katie Coe (EN) 13:08.78; 3. Kaylie Magallanes (B) 13:13.08.
100 hurdles: 1. Payton Whitfield (E) 17.42; 2. Abby Wortman (EN) 17.59; 3. Josey Cheatham (B) 18.03.
300 hurdles: 1. Savannah George (EN) 50.95; 2. Emily Wolf (EN) 53.09; 3. Whitfield (E) 53.29.
400 relay: 1. Evansville North 51.53; 2. Corydon Central 53.39; 3. Eastern 53.89.
1,600 relay: 1. Corydon Central 4:24.15; 2. Evansville North 4:32.94; 3. Borden (Lexi Rose, Joy Coffman, Delaney Smith, Kaela Rose) 4:41.81.
3,200 relay: 1. Corydon Central 10:48.94; 2. Borden (L. Rose, K. Rose, Smith, Magallanes) 11:20.65; 3. New Albany (Nya Boyd, Priscilla Boyd, Caroline Barbieri, Hadley Thompson) 11:27.58.
Long jump: 1. Jeter (E) 16-6; 2. Pogue (EN) 15-1.25; 3. Ava Sowder (E) 14-3.75.
High jump: 1. Pogue (EN) 5-0; 2. Gracie Lewis (E) 4-10; 3. Alaina Walker (NA) 4-8.
Shot put: 1. Emma Schneider (NH) 31-2; 2. Cheatham (B) 30-5; 3. Natalie Stroud (CR) 29-4.50.
Discus: 1. Cheatham (B) 104-1; 2. Sarah Jefferson (NA) 80-7; 3. Grace Lindsay (SC) 74-4.
Pole vault: 1. Hallie Fecteau (EN) 9-6; 2. McKenna Ray (B) 8-0; 3. Emily Gunther (CC) 8-0.
