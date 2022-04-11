CORYDON — The Jeffersonville boys took second, while its girls’ team took third, at Corydon Central’s Stargazer Invitational on Friday night.
Evansville North took home the boys’ team title while the host Panthers were victorious on the girls’ side.
On the boys’ side, the Huskies finished with 117.5 points — 35.5 ahead of the Red Devils. Corydon Central took third with 58 while New Albany (56.5) and Charlestown (49) rounded out the top-five.
Jeff finished first in four of the 16 events. Maliek Bush led the way for the Devils. He won the 110-meter hurdles (15.04 seconds) and 200 dash (23.08) while also teaming up with Nizaiah Carr, Kyon Stephenson and Jeremiah Brown to win the 400 relay. Brown was also victorious in the 100 (11.20).
The fifth-place Pirates took first in three events. Junior Jake Ottersbach won the high jump (6-feet, 2-inches) and the long jump (20-0 1/2) while also taking second in the 110 hurdles. Additionally, junior Colin Davenport captured the shot put (44-feet) and placed third in the discus.
Borden, which finished sixth, was led by senior Sterling Mikel, who won the 400 (54.33).
Meanwhile, Christian Academy sophomore Alexander Pinckney took first in the 3,200 (10:28.28) and placed second in the 1,600.
On the girls’ side, the Panthers compiled 120 points — 15 more than runner-up Evansville North. Jeffersonville (72), New Albany (70.5) and Eastern (56) rounded out the top-five.
The third-place Red Devils were led by Arielle Phillips. The junior won the 300 hurdles (52.13) and was second in the 100 hurdles.
The fourth-place Bulldogs finished first in three events. Shalandria White was triumphant in the 200 (28.11), Lauren Clark won the 400 (1:04.87) and Journey Howard was victorious in the 100 hurdles (15.98).
Charlestown, which tied for ninth, was led by Alexis Deaton. The sophomore won the discus (97-4) and the shot put (38-5).
.
STARGAZER INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 117.5, 2. Jeffersonville 82, 3. Corydon Central 58, 4. New Albany 56.5, 5. Charlestown 49, 6. Borden 46.5, 7. Eastern 45.5, 8. North Harrison 40, 9. Providence 35, 10. Scottsburg 34.5, 11. South Central 19, 12. Christian Academy 18, 13. Henryville 14.5, 14. Rock Creek 5, 15. Crawford County 3.
100: 1. Jeremiah Brown (Jeff) 11.20; 2. Jeremy Anderson (Ev. North) 11.28; 3. Spencer Smith (NH) 11.44.
200: 1. Maliek Bush (Jeff) 23.08; 2. Lucas Toppe (Scottsburg) 23.61; 3. Spencer Smith (NH) 23.84.
400: 1. Sterling Mikel (Borden) 54.33; 2. Augustus Ernstberger (Providence) 55.10; 3. Chase Blythe (Ev. North) 55.68.
800: 1. Maddox Baker (South Central) 2:03.17; 2. Tyler Zimmerman (Ev. North) 2:04.87; 3. Aaron Lord (NA) 2:10.15.
1,600: 1. Zimmerman (Ev. North) 4:44.85; 2. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 4:55.00; 3. Ben Kelly (Prov) 4:57.88.
3,200: 1. Pinckney (CAI) 10:28.28; 2. Booker Lahue (CC) 10:43.15; 3. Elias Wallace (Ev. North) 11:06.06.
110 hurdles: 1. Bush (Jeff) 15.04; 2. Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown) 15.10; 3. Mason Busick (Scottsburg) 15.31.
300 hurdles: 1. Jaylonn Mitchell (Ev. North) 45.27; 2. Angelo St. Louis (Ev. North) 46.32; 3. Lazarus Weobong (Jeff) 46.98.
400 relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Nizaiah Carr, Kyon Stephenson, Brown, Bush) 44.32; 2. Evansville North 45.50; 3. Providence (Garrett Huber, Luke Jorden, Thomas Lynch, Nick Stoner) 47.06.
1,600 relay: 1. Evansville North 3:43.47; 2. Providence (Jorden, Kelly, Ernstberger, Kaiser) 3:46.97; 3. Eastern 3:52.46.
3,200 relay: 1. Evansville North 8:51.54; 2. New Albany (Isaac Cooley, Isaiah Frazier, Jacob Evaldi, Jake Brown) 8:57.39; 3. Providence (Will Harper, Huber, Ben Kelly, Ethan Richards) 8:57.66.
High jump: 1. Ottersbach (Charlestown) 6-2; 2. Nolan Flispart (Borden) 6-0; 3. Bush (Jeff) 5-10.
Long jump: 1. Ottersbach (Charlestown) 20-0 1/2; 2. Busick (Scottsburg) 19-8; 3. Mikel (Borden) 19-2.
Pole vault: 1. Jacob Winning (NH) 11-0; 2. Sean Woods (CC) 10-0; 3. Lody Cheatham (Borden) 10-0.
Discus: 1. Dakota Jones (CC) 120-10; 2. Louis Jones (NA) 117-8; 3. Colin Davenport (Charlestown) 117-8.
Shot put: 1. Davenport (Charlestown) 44-0; 2. Preston Whalen (Jeff) 40-9; 3. Ben Craig (Scottsburg) 40-8.
.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 120, 2. Evansville North 105, 3. Jeffersonville 72, 4. New Albany 70.5, 5. Eastern 56, 6. North Harrison 35, 7. Providence 29, 8. Crothersville 27.5, 9 (tie). Charlestown, Borden 24, 11. Crawford County 23, 12. Scottsburg 13.5, 13. Henryvlle 8.5, 14. South Central 4, 15 (tie). Lanesville, Indiana Math & Science Academy 3.
100: 1. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 12.66; 2. McKenna Jeter (E) 12.68; 3. Jaidn Green (Ev. North) 12.93.
200: 1. Shalandria White (NA) 28.11; 2. Green (Ev. North) 28.59; 3. Schilmiller (CC) 28.59.
400: 1. Lauren Clark (NA) 1:04.87; 2. Naveah Bates (Jeff) 1:06.94; 3. Aniston Applegate (CC) 1:07.16.
800: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 2:26.58; 2. Lilly Kaiser (Prov) 2:29.22; 3. Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 2:42.43.
1,600: 1. Applegate (CC) 5:29.01; 2. Erika Valdiveiso (CC) 5:43.75; 3. Holman (Crothersville) 6:00.00.
3,200: 1. Valdivieso (CC) 12:27.44; 2. Holman (Crothersville) 13:00.00; 3. Katie Coe (Ev. North) 13:10.00.
100 hurdles: 1. Journey Howard (NA) 15.98; 2. Arielle Phillips (Jeff) 16.47; 3. Sarah Boehm (Prov) 17.29.
300 hurdles: 1. Phillips (Jeff) 52.13; 2. Boehm (Prov) 52.46; 3. Howard (NA) 53.91.
400 relay: 1. Evansville North 52.43; 2. Corydon Central 52.83; 3. Eastern 55.68.
1,600 relay: 1. Corydon Central 4:28.80; 2. Evansville North 4:38.18; 3. Providence 4:47.47.
3,200 relay: 1. Corydon Central 10:46.98; 2. Evansville North 11:23.09; 3. New Albany 11:30.21.
High jump: 1. Katie Pogue (Ev. North) 5-1; 2. Gracey Tincher (NH) 5-1; 3. Schilmiller (CC) 4-10.
Long jump: 1. Jeter (Eastern) 16-0 3/4; 2. MacKenzie Fountain (Jeff) 15-0 1/2; 3. Kennadi Lakins (Crothersville) 15-0 1/4.
Pole vault: 1. Elizabeth Trueblood (Eastern) 8-6; 2. Hannah Ludwig (Borden) 8-6; 3. Amara Black (NH) 6-6.
Discus: 1. Alexis Deaton (Charlestown) 97-4; 2. Tamera Daily (NA) 97-3; 3. Delaney Mueller (CC) 91-0.
Shot put: 1. Deaton (Charlestown) 38-5; 2. Natalie Stroud (Crawford) 30-4; 3. Shanya Thompson (Jeff) 29-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.