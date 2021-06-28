EUGENE, Ore. — New Albany native Javen Reeves failed in his attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics over the weekend.
However the New Albany native had a solid showing in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which wrapped up Sunday in Oregon.
The 25-year-old New Albany High School graduate placed 16th in the high jump competition in Friday night’s qualifying round, narrowly missing the finals.
Reeves cleared 2.14 meters (7-feet, 1/4-inch) at Hayward Field to miss making the finals by .05 meters (about 2 feet). The top 12 finishers in the qualifying round advanced to the finals.
“Thank you all for the love... A lot of tears... Even more smiles. We’ll be back more ready than ever,” Reeves tweeted Friday night.
Reeves was a standout in track & field and basketball at NAHS. His senior year (2014), he cleared 6-9 to win the high jump at the IHSAA State Finals.
He went on to continue his jumping career at the University of Louisville.
Reeves is now a coach at St. Xavier High School in Louisville.
JuVaughn Harrison, who recently completed his junior season at LSU, won the high jump competition, clearing 2.33 meters (7-feet, 7 3/4 inches), Sunday.
Later in the day, Harrison also won the long jump competition. He becomes the first man in U.S. history since Jim Thorpe (1912) to represent the Red, White and Blue in the long jump and high jump at the Olympics.
