LOUISVILLE — Several area athletes had standout performances at the Eastern Relays, which started Friday and finished Saturday at the University of Louisville.
The meet, which attracted athletes from several states, saw many locals set personal-bests and others establish new school records.
On the boys’ side, Floyd Central’s Mitchel Meier was the area’s lone local winner. The senior won the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 6 minutes, 43.91 seconds.
Two others, New Albany junior Aidan Lord and Floyd junior Kaden Stewart, had second-place finishes.
Lord was runner-up in the 800 (1:58.71). He also set a new school-record in the 3,200 (9:20.36).
Meanwhile Stewart took second in the high jump (6-feet, 4-inches).
A couple of others with strong performances were Floyd Central sophomore Will Conway and Jeffersonville senior Maliek Bush.
Conway took third in the 3,200, finishing in 9:05.18 to break a 24-year-old school record, and 11th in the mile run.
Bush took third in the 110 hurdles and 10th in the 300 hurdles.
On the girls’ side, there were a pair of area winners.
Charlestown sophomore Lyric Steele was victorious in the 200 (25.24) and also took third in the 100 (12.69).
Meanwhile, New Albany’s 800 sprint medley relay team of Cayla Frierson, Brianna Brown, Shalandria White and Marley Tate triumphed in 1:51.73.
A few other standouts included Floyd Central senior Jaydon Cirincione, New Albany junior Journey Howard and Charlestown senior Demaria King.
Cirincione was second in the 3,200 and finished fifth in the mile. Howard placed second in the high jump and third in the 100 hurdles. King finished second in the shot put.
.
EASTERN RELAYS
Friday-Saturday at UofL
BOYS
100: 1. Terrance O’Bannon (Eastern) 10.85; 11. DeJon Winburn (NA) 11.31; 15. Luke Collins (FC) 11.36; 18. Jeremiah Brown (Jeff) 11.40; 29. Derell Simmons (NA) 11.71; 46. Darius Atkins (FC) 11.96; 54. Kyon Stephenson (Jeff) 12.20.
200: 1. Ryan Wingo (St. Louis U) 22.06; 11. Zac Hutslar (FC) 23.10; 32. Collins (FC) 24.13.
400: 1. Xavier Haley (Barlett) 48.89; 9. Hutslar (FC) 51.01; 13. Garrett Huber (Prov) 51.36.
800: 1. Cates Duncan (Greenwood) 1:58.46; 2. Aidan Lord (NA) 1:58.71; 15. Weston Naville (FC) 2:01.92.
1-mile: 1. Sami Hattab (Lou. St. X) 4:20.11; 11. Will Conway (FC) 4:24.24; 39. Ben Kelly (Prov) 4:37.88.
3,200: 1. Keegan Smith (Knoxville Catholic) 8:52.96; 3. Conway (FC) 9:05.18; 20. Lord (NA) 9:20.36.
110 hurdles: 1. Kylan Bernard (Barlett) 14.80; 3. Maliek Bush (Jeff) 15.43; 7. Lazarus Weobong (Jeff) 15.75; 15. Dakota Johnson (NA) 16.41; 16. Sam Fletcher (FC) 16.46; 18. Khol Brown (NA) 16.70.
300 hurdles: 1. Bernard (Barlett) 37.82; 10. Bush (Jeff) 40.70; 13. Max Grangier (FC) 41.79; 17. D. Johnson (NA) 42.91; 32. Jack Sandford (FC) 46.83.
2,000 steeplechase: 1. Mitchel Meier (FC) 6:43.91; 7. Gavin Thompson (NA) 7:03.41; 11. Nathaniel Higbie (NA) 7:13.42; 12. Adam Heitz (FC) 7:14.75; 17. Ben Jacobs (NA) 7:20.99; 19. Mason Oakley (Charlestown) 7:25.44.
400 relay: 1. St. Louis 42.02; 5. New Albany 42.96; 11. Jeffersonville 44.37; 15. Floyd Central 45.12; 23. Silver Creek 51.47.
800 relay: 1. Bartlett 1:28.75; 12. Floyd Central 1:33.18; 14. Jeffersonville 1:33.62; 23. Providence 1:38.38; 25. New Albany 1:38.64; 27. Silver Creek 1:40.74.
800 sprint relay: 1. Cincinnati Moeller 1:35.33; 4. New Albany 1:37.62; 7. Providence 1:40.84; 11. Silver Creek 1:45.98; 14. Jeffersonville 1:47.80.
1,600 relay: 1. Christian Brothers 3:23.86; 14. Jeffersonville 3:52.66.
Sprint medley relay: 1. North Oldham 3:38.59; 4. Floyd Central 3:43.33; 5. Providence 3:45.41; 11. Silver Creek 4:22.96.
3,200 relay: 1. St. Louis 8:10.85; 4. Floyd Central 8:18.79; 12. New Albany 8:39.34; 19. Providence 9:01.64; 21. Jeffersonville 9:28.76.
Distance medley relay: 1. Farmington 10:50.37; 5. Floyd Central 11:05.42; 17. Silver Creek 12:07.25.
High jump: 1. Kaden Gardner (Ryle) 6-8; 2. Kaden Stewart (FC) 6-4; 17. Isaac Kaiser (FC) 5-8.
Long jump: 1. Samuel Reagan (South Oldham) 23-7; 7. Brown (NA) 21-7.25; 25. Kaden Kruer (FC) 16-11.5.
Triple jump: 1. Matthew Mays (Mercer County) 45-11.5.
Pole vault: 1. Jordan Bryner (Madison Central) 14-6.
Discus: 1. Patrick Kutas (Christian Brothers) 177-5; 17. Colin Davenport (Charlestown) 126-5; 18. Brock Conrad (FC) 120-7.
Shot put: 1. BJ Robinson (Christian Brothers) 53-2.5; 12. Davenport (Charlestown) 44-8.5; 13. Conrad (FC) 44-4.5; 15. Nathan Wood (NA) 44-3.5; 17. Zach Cowper (Charlestown) 43-2.5; 22. Brandon Fessel (FC) 41-10.
GIRLS
100: 1. Ramiah Elliott (North Central) 12.29; 3. Lyric Steele (Charlestown) 12.69; 6. Jayda Holbrook (Charlestown) 12.88; 13. Brianna Brown (NA) 13.15; 19. Cayla Frierson (NA) 13.28.
200: 1. Steele (Charlestown) 25.24; 17. Shalandria White (NA) 27.20.
400: 1. Elliott (North Central) 55.04; 10. Holbrook (Charlestown) 1:00.46; 16. Kylee Lewellen (FC) 1:01.57; 18. Navaeh Bates (Jeff) 1:02.94; 20. Marley Tate (NA) 1:03.35.
800: 1. Bella Guillamondegui (Harpeth Hall) 2:16.05; 43. Lilly Kaiser (Prov) 2:32.88.
1-mile: 1. Ciara O’Shea (Madison Central) 4:57.17; 5. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 5:04.38; 15. Savanna Liddle (FC) 5:20.33; 32. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 5:31.02; 42. Jessie McCoy (Charlestown) 5:37.20; 51. Emerson Elliott (FC) 5:40.72.
3,200: 1. O’Shea (Madison Central) 10:44.98; 2. Cirincione (FC) 10:49.25; 24. Stewart (FC) 11:45.74; 29. Liddle (FC) 11:47.69; 53. Hallie Mosier (FC) 12:17.65; 82. Olivia Clive (Jeff) 13:40.14.
100 hurdles: 1. Camden Bentley (Gah. Lincoln) 14.47; 3. Journey Howard (NA) 15.78; 9. Arielle Phillips (Jeff) 16.41; 13. Katelyn Grady (SC) 17.27; 16. Zaisha Johnson (NA) 17.55; 17. Sarah Boehm (Prov) 17.60; 18. Anneiah King (Charlestown) 17.62; 19. Keegan Kaiser (FC) 17.66; 30. Karli Neathamer (FC) 18.76; 31. Lydia Brawner (SC) 18.79; 33. Lucy Jones (SC) 18.89; 34. Anasha Crowdus (NA) 18.89.
300 hurdles: 1. Bentley (Gah. Lincoln) 44.44; 15. Howard (NA) 49.25; 16. Grady (SC) 49.39; 18. Kaiser (FC) 49.76; 23. Phillips (Jeff) 51.55; 28. Boehm (Prov) 52.39; 40. Crowdus (NA) 56.84.
2,000 steeplechase: 1. Allison Kopser (Ryle) 7:46.28; 9. Hadley Thompson (NA) 8:24.37; 11. Lauren Clark (NA) 8:30.59; 12. Lila Endres (NA) 8:37.01.
400 relay: 1. duPont Manual 48.00; 4. New Albany 49.94; 10. Jeffersonville 52.41; 14. Floyd Central 53.82.
800 relay: 1. Manual 1:42.10; 4. New Albany 1:47.14; 11. Floyd Central 1:52.99; 16. Jeffersonville 1:55.09; 20. Silver Creek 1:58.62.
800 sprint medley relay: 1. New Albany (Frierson, Brown, White, Tate) 1:51.73; 3. Floyd Central 1:55.39; 11. Silver Creek 2:08.32; 13. CAI 2:14.49.
1,600 relay: 1. Gah. Lincoln 3:57.72; 13. Jeffersonville 4:33.76.
Sprint medley relay: 1. Eastern 4:15.77; 4. Floyd Central 4:33.44; 9. Silver Creek 5:08.47.
3,200 relay: 1. Oldham County 9:57.60; 12. New Albany 10:54.10.
Distance medley relay: 1. Farmington 12:51.84; 3. Floyd Central 13:58.86; 9. Silver Creek 15:34.07.
High jump: 1. Lillian Hodge (West Jessamine) 5-10; 2. Howard (NA) 5-4; 5. Aniyah Thomas (Jeff) 4-10; 8. Kaiser (FC) 4-8; 16. A. King (Charlestown) 4-6.
Long jump: 1. Aly Doyle (West Jessamine) 18-5; 12. MacKenzie Fountain (Jeff) 15-6.5.
Triple jump: 1. Hodge (West Jessamine) 36-11.5.
Pole vault: 1. Sarah Ferguson (Lafayette) 13-6; 6. Reece Davis (FC) 10-6.
Discus: 1. Brooklyn Hammons (Grant County) 145-10; 8. Tamera Daily (NA) 106-7; 10. Elle Schweitzer (FC) 98-6; 14. Shannon McKay (FC) 89-2; 17. Alexis Deaton (Charlestown) 83-10; 18. Amelia Tandy (NA) 77-10; 19. Leslie Moon (Charlestown) 77-5.
Shot put: 1. Hammons (Grant County) 41-9.5; 2. Demaria King (Charlestown) 37-5; 5. Deaton (Charlestown) 36-5.5; 8. Tandy (NA) 34-1.25; 10. Daily (NA) 33-8; 19. Schweitzer (FC) 27-9.75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.